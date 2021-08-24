DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Association Investment Partners (AIP) is pleased to welcome Christine McEntee to its investment board. Led by a group of top association experts, AIP is an investment fund for trade associations, whose investors have created a $30M+ equity fund for revenue-producing products, including conferences, tradeshows, credentialing programs, and publications.
"Christine is an innovator who drives visionary change. Her expertise will further strengthen AIP's ability to provide our association partners the business models and funding they need to innovate, enhance relevance, and grow revenues," said AIP co-founder Robin Lokerman, MSc, FASAE, CMM, Group President, MCI Group. "Throughout her career, Christine has led national and global associations through radical transformations, creating compelling value propositions and sustained growth."
For more than 25 years, Christine McEntee has made her mark as an association leader and innovator, guiding some of the most prominent membership organizations through reinventions in governance, membership, programs, public policy, and outreach. Most re3cently she served as CEO of the American Geophysical Union, a leading professional global scientific society that annually serves over 100,000 Earth and space scientists. Prior to that, McEntee served as the chief executive at the American Institute of Architects and the American College of Cardiology following her tenure as the executive vice president of the American Hospital Association.
"Associations are foundational bodies for collaboration and facilitate positive change in the world. I'm proud to join AIP to help transform associations to become more agile and flexible, and ultimately create a greater impact," commented McEntee.
Find out more about Association Investment Partners at http://www.associationinvestment.com
Media Contact
Andy Schwarz, MCI, +1 (703) 506-3260, andy.schwarz@mci-group.com
SOURCE Association Investment Partners