INEO to Participate in Upcoming Retail Industry Conference with Prosegur. NRF Protect 2022 will be taking place in Cleveland, OH from June 21-23, 2022. yle Hall, CEO of INEO, will be attending the conference and INEO will be showcased at the Prosegur Security booth where a demo of the Welcoming System will be on display. INEO is quickly becoming recognized as a leading innovator in the retail technology sector. (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.)