HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ID Care, New Jersey's leading network of infectious disease specialists, announced today that the physicians from Infectious Disease Consultants, PC of Mercerville, NJ in Hamilton Township joined their team of renowned specialists to offer care to patients across 10 outpatient locations and over 130 healthcare facilities throughout the state.
The Mercerville New Jersey practice will continue providing high quality, personalized infectious disease care to patients throughout Mercer County and beyond while strengthening access to additional healthcare resources — including a comprehensive team of over 50 top-rated infectious disease doctors with expertise in accurately diagnosing and effectively treating patients across a range of complex infectious diseases and related health conditions. They share a common vision of improving the health and well-being of those they serve.
The expanded ID Care team offers patients convenient, local access to evidence-based infectious disease care and the most innovative treatment options, including advanced wound care, state-of-the-art infusion therapy, and personalized travel care and vaccinations. "We are proud to join ID Care, leaders in infectious disease care, expanding our ability to collaborate with this network of infectious disease specialists as we continue to offer comprehensive, state-of-the-art care and support services for our patients locally in our practice as well as many healthcare settings. All patients will be able to receive the exact care they need, when they need it, guided by our team of experts," Dr. Tahir Farooq, Infectious Disease Consultants, PC, explains.
Dr. Ronald Nahass, President, ID Care, added, "Throughout our 25+ years of continuous service to New Jersey residents, we have remained dedicated to ensuring patient-centered care that is driven by ongoing education, innovation, and research. Our team is at the forefront of the latest in infectious disease care so we can offer both preventative solutions as well as the latest treatments, safest outcomes, and cost-effective results that improve the quality of life for our patients. Now, as Infectious Disease Consultants, PC joins our team, our commitment to connecting patients and local communities to the highest quality infectious disease services grows even stronger. We're looking forward to continuing to provide patients with the right care, from the right specialists, at the right time and place they need it most."
Infectious Disease Consultants, as part of the growing network of ID Care specialists, offer access to the nation's foremost HIV and hepatitis A, B, C clinicians, healthcare-associated infection experts, advanced wound care leaders, and renowned providers for a range of infectious diseases caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. This includes caring for thousands of COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic and leading infection control efforts at many front-line hospitals and nursing homes, saving lives and improving outcomes for many New Jersey residents. Collectively, the ID Care team is positioned to offer an unmatched patient experience with the broadest range of infectious disease diagnostic and treatment options to ensure optimal results that improve the health of our communities.
About ID Care
ID Care is New Jersey's largest network of board-certified, fellowship trained infectious disease specialists – seeing over 250,000 patients a year and practicing in ten convenient locations, over 25 acute care hospitals, and 130 care facilities throughout the state (including hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, and sub-acute settings). As clinical leaders, innovators, and researchers, ID Care provides patients with personalized solutions for a comprehensive range of infectious diseases and related illnesses — including COVID-19, HIV, hepatitis, pneumonia, MRSA, C. diff, tick-borne diseases, wound infections, travel-related illnesses, and others — ID Care physicians offer the most effective prevention methods, accurate diagnoses, and state-of-the-art treatments available today. For more information on ID Care, visit http://www.IDCare.com or contact James Padley, Chief Operating Officer, ID Care, at 908-281-0221 ext. 107, or via email at JPadley@idcare.com.
Media Contact
James Padley, COO, ID Care, 908-281-0221, JPadley@idcare.com
SOURCE ID Care