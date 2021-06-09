EMERYVILLE, Calif. , June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inflect Health, the new nationwide, multispecialty investment and innovation hub formed by Vituity, today welcomes healthcare startup and venture capital professional Bart Emery as its new Corporate Venture Capital Manager. Bart will be responsible for growing Inflect Health's investment platform, engaging the broader entrepreneurial community and supporting innovative companies solving healthcare's biggest challenges.
Bart is an accomplished mentor and investor with over 10 years of experience working with startups on business strategy and transactions, angel and venture investments, mergers and acquisitions, and legal and IP issues. He joins Inflect Health from Mayo Clinic, where he focused on advancing the company's venture investing initiatives. Bart received his BS in Biology from Cornell University, and JD/MBA from the University of Colorado, Boulder.
"Inflect Health is delivering a new approach to corporate innovation in healthcare, equipped with the expertise and resources needed to truly support health entrepreneurship and improve the lives of patients by meeting them where they are," said Bart. "It is a privilege and honor to join a team that is so passionate about improving the lives of others and addressing key failures of the healthcare system. I'm incredibly excited to grow Inflect Health into a hub of healthcare innovation, building its network of like-minded startups, corporate innovators, accelerators, and investors, and empowering great startups to change the world."
"We knew very quickly after meeting Bart that he was the ideal addition to our team, offering a wealth of entrepreneurial and investing experience to co-lead our venture capital program with our practicing physician leaders," said Inflect Health CEO Rick Newell, MD MPH. "He joins us at a pivotal time for the organization, as we move to rapidly expand Inflect Health's investment platform and advance our mission to be a catalyst for the consistent improvement and delivery of healthcare and health technologies. Inflect Health is fortunate to have among its ranks world-class physicians and healthcare business experts and we welcome the contributions Bart will bring to the team."
About Inflect Health
Inflect Health is a catalyst for better care. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices across America, Inflect Health provides guidance and financial support to early-stage healthcare and healthtech companies building promising solutions that offer to meet the needs of today's evolving healthcare landscape. With its robust access to frontline providers, health systems, and industry players, Inflect Health connects capital to innovators to physicians, catalyzing real-time, real-world innovation and disruption unlike anyone else. For more information on Inflect Health, including its portfolio, partners, services, and networking opportunities, visit http://www.InflectHealth.com or find Inflect Health on LinkedIn or Twitter @InflectHealth.
