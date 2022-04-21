Adam Fleming joins as Chief Financial Officer and Brett Bonner as Chief Product Officer
IRVINGTON, N.Y., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InfoDesk, Inc. ("InfoDesk" or the "Company") a leading enterprise search and intelligence management SaaS platform, today announced the addition of two experienced leaders to its executive team. Adam Fleming has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), and Brett Bonner has joined as Chief Product Officer ("CPO").
Fleming is a seasoned financial executive with over 18 years of experience in software and technology companies and joins InfoDesk from Anju Software where he served as CFO. He also previously worked as an Operations Director at Marlin Equity Partners and held financial leadership positions at 1010data and Ghostery. As CFO, Fleming will lead InfoDesk's global finance and administrative functions, working with the broader organization to drive strategic growth and efficiently scale operations.
"I'm excited to join the InfoDesk team and help increase their growth in delivering intelligence management solutions to Global 2000 organizations," said Fleming. "InfoDesk's enterprise SaaS offerings enable companies to unlock the value of digital transformation. I look forward to partnering with Tim and the team to elevate even further the results that InfoDesk delivers to customers."
Bonner brings more than 20 years of experience in software product development to his appointment as CPO. In this role, Bonner will lead product design, innovation, and the long-term strategy for InfoDesk's portfolio of products and services. He will play a critical role shaping InfoDesk's priorities with respect to product development, data sources, and use cases to drive scale, growth, and customer success. Bonner joins InfoDesk from data.ai, where he led the data.ai Labs organization on strategic, early-stage artificial intelligence research and development initiatives. He previously held key product management and marketing leadership roles at Tangoe, Asentinel, and FedEx.
"InfoDesk has built a turnkey AI intelligence management platform that has proven its ability to provide valuable, real-time insights to some of the world's largest, most highly regulated organizations," said Bonner. "InfoDesk has an immense opportunity to unify knowledge for additional customers in industries where data-driven decision-making is an imperative. I'm honored to join the management team to deliver product and innovation that accelerate our growth."
In March, the Company announced its acquisition by Cuadrilla Capital, LLC ("Cuadrilla"), a leading enterprise software investment firm. "The addition of Adam and Brett to our executive team clearly demonstrates Cuadrilla's commitment to further expanding InfoDesk's leadership position in the intelligence management market," said Tim Whitehorn, Chief Executive Officer of InfoDesk.
About InfoDesk
InfoDesk is a leading enterprise search and intelligence management SaaS company, providing AI-powered intelligence solutions to some of the world's leading life sciences, consulting, financial, and government organizations. With connectors to a diverse content network of global information providers, InfoDesk's proprietary "Smarter Data" technology acquires, integrates, normalizes, and semantically enriches large volumes of data from internal and external sources, in real-time. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, InfoDesk collaborates with its clients to deliver timely, strategic insights that increase competitive awareness, mitigate compliance and business risk, and provide key data for better strategic decisions. For more information, visit http://www.infodesk.com.
About Cuadrilla Capital
Cuadrilla Capital, LLC is a leading enterprise software investment firm founded in 2021. Cuadrilla partners with exceptional SaaS companies with strong product-market fit and significant strategic value to drive accelerated growth and long-term success. The firm is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. More information is available at http://www.cuadrillacapital.com.
