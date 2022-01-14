SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Informed.IQ, a technology company used by financial institutions to instantly and accurately verify loan origination data and documents, announced the addition of veteran automotive financing executive, Jessica Gonzalez. Ms. Gonzalez was most recently Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation at Santander Consumer and joins as Informed.IQ's Director of Auto. Informed.IQ has become the fastest growing supplier of automation software to the auto finance industry and now counts the majority of the country's top auto lenders as customers.
With over 15 years' experience in the financial services industry, including tenures at Santander Consumer USA and Visa, Gonzalez will be responsible for expanding Informed.IQ's automotive market share. She will be instrumental in boosting productivity for auto lenders through Informed.IQ's proprietary machine learning and artificial intelligence technology.
"We cannot be more excited for Jessica to join our Informed.IQ team," said Justin Wickett, CEO of Informed.IQ. "As a seasoned professional in the automotive industry, Jessica understands the needs and pain points for auto lenders and dealers. Her most recent success while working on digital transformation for a respected auto lender makes her an ideal complement to our senior team of technologists."
The company processes 100,000 applications every month and works with companies including Ally and Westlake Financial as well as large national retailers and dealership groups. More recently, Informed.IQ has added unsecured personal lenders, student loan providers and mortgage lenders to its roster of customers. The solution has historically been used by lenders who wish to make faster, more accurate decisions and grow originations volume without adding significant headcount.
"I believe Informed.IQ's technology is answering what automotive finance has needed and been striving for over the past decade: An AI-driven solution to help minimize the amount of time and effort it takes for a car buyer to secure a loan. I've had the opportunity to meet with many companies in this space, and Informed.IQ brings the ability to truly transform the way auto finance does business," said Jessica Gonzalez.
Informed.IQ's technology goes beyond image recognition and confirmation of information within the document. The software can compare buyer data against a database of 25 million records, which allows Informed.IQ to check many datapoints. Some of this data can include comparing paystubs against a database of fraudulent templates, checking that the buyer's income is comparable to others in their profession and geography as well as interpreting 401K withholdings or earned overtime, which are indications that the borrower will be a responsible lender. All of this analysis and more is done in a matter of seconds. In addition to providing real-time straight through processing capabilities, Informed.IQ enables lenders to comply with regulatory requirements and be audit-ready, since all loan processing is done in a precise and uniform way through the AI software.
About Jessica Gonzalez:
Jessica Gonzalez is an award-winning business leader and change agent with 15+ years of experience in driving digital transformation and continuous improvement across financial and operational systems through a mix of process innovation, cutting-edge fintech solutions, and targeted training and performance management initiatives. Throughout her career in sales, operations, risk management and program management at Fortune 100 leaders in finance (Santander Consumer and Visa), Jessica has leveraged best-in-class technologies as well as best practices to build digital roadmaps focused on operational excellence, customer engagement, and risk management.
About Informed.IQ:
San Francisco-based Informed.IQ uses machine learning and AI technologies to instantly verify income, assets, residence, insurance and other consumer data points, enabling real-time and more reliable credit decisions that better comply with Fair Lending laws. Informed.IQ's machine learning models are trained to process hundreds of different types of documents and consumer-permissioned data sources, automating stipulation clearance for lenders. In 2020, Informed.IQ processed close to a million consumer credit applications for several major US lenders, automating over $91 billion in loan originations to date. Informed.IQ's AI automates verifications with 99% accuracy in seconds with no humans-in-the-loop. Originally focused on auto lending, where five of the top ten auto lenders use Informed.IQ, financial institutions now use Informed.IQ's technology to help offer mortgages, credit cards, and automated bank account openings to their customers. Informed.IQ was founded in 2016 and raised $20 million in the spring of 2021 from notable investors including Nyca Partners and US Venture Partners, among others.
