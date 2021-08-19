MADISON, Wis., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced it has partnered with the Midwestern Higher Education Compact (MHEC) to bring market-leading cyber education solutions to colleges and universities within its 12 member states, as well as members of the New England Board of Higher Education (NEBHE), Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) and Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE).
MHEC is statutorily-created in its member states and dedicated to strengthening postsecondary education through cost-savings initiatives and policy solutions informed by research and the expertise of regional leaders. Through partnerships with solution providers like Infosec, MHEC helps save colleges and universities millions of dollars annually.
"Educational institutions are often lucrative targets for cybercrime because of the massive amounts of personal data they store for faculty, staff and students," said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. "We look forward to empowering midwestern higher education faculty and staff with the knowledge and skills to stay cyber secure at work, school and home with our market-leading security awareness and training platform, Infosec IQ."
The new partnership brings over 2,000 Infosec IQ security awareness and training resources to 47 states.
"The higher education landscape is extremely variable, and often vulnerable as threats to information technology security continue to grow," stated Jennifer Dahlquist, vice president at MHEC. "We know that information technology managers face constant changing threats related to the data and information that they are required to keep secure. Institutions in our Midwest region identified a critical need to have readily available contracts for security services and we are pleased to have Infosec as one of the selected vendors for IT security training."
A Leader in the 2020 Forrester Wave for Security Awareness & Training, Infosec IQ equips organizations with everything needed to prepare employees to detect, report and defeat cybercrime. The platform also features the newly released Infosec IQ Cybersecurity Culture Survey, an innovative way for Compact members to measure security culture by analyzing employee attitudes and perceptions towards cybersecurity and security training efforts.
MHEC technology contracts are available to higher education institutions (public and private not-for-profit) within the member states of the Compact. Additionally, these contracts are available for use by member state K-12 districts and schools; cities, counties, local subdivisions; state government; and non-profit organizations (education-related only).
Learn more about the MHEC and Infosec partnership.
About Midwestern Higher Education Compact
As an interstate compact, the Midwestern Higher Education Compact (MHEC) brings together midwestern states to develop and support best practices, collaborative efforts and cost-sharing opportunities. Through these efforts, it works to ensure strong, equitable postsecondary educational opportunities and outcomes for all. Member states of MHEC are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. See MHEC's website for more information about eligibility to participate in MHEC member states, or states in the New England Board of Higher Education, Southern Regional Education Board or the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
