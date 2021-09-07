SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPAN Digital, a global technical strategy and software engineering firm, today announced that Ingrid Olivier Vorster has joined the company as Managing Director, reporting to Chris Lyon, CEO. Vorster will lead and continue to grow SPAN's South African operations. She is the latest leader to join SPAN's team of talented engineers and technologists who create and build sophisticated solutions and digital products for SPAN's global clients. Vorster will also contribute to the firm's continued global growth and development by leading various strategic initiatives for SPAN.
Vorster was most recently the Head of Marketing at Vula Mobile in Cape Town, South Africa. Prior to Vula Mobile, she was the General Manager at data company, Fethr, where she led a Cape Town-based software development team in the successful delivery of an aircraft entertainment application accessed by 100 million passengers. While at Fethr, she influenced and managed new product development and accelerated service delivery.
Vorster received her Bachelor of Commerce degrees in communication management and marketing management and a Master of Commerce in marketing management from the University of Pretoria.
"We at SPAN Digital are delighted to have Ingrid join our team," Lyon said. "SPAN is at a critical juncture in its growth and development. Ingrid is a business leader who brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will be instrumental in building and strengthening SPAN's digital services portfolio and focus on operational excellence. She has a deep understanding of technology and management experience that will prove invaluable to us in the years ahead."
About SPAN Digital
SPAN Digital is a best-in-class global technical strategy and software engineering firm that helps companies make their digital visions a reality. SPAN partners with technology leadership and in-house engineering teams to determine the capabilities they need to accelerate their opportunities, then develop SaaS solutions that enable software engineering teams to be more productive, and build the digital products enterprises need to stay competitive. https://www.spandigital.com
Media Contact
Media Relations, SPAN Digital, +1 5103099424, news@JEM.LLC
SOURCE SPAN Digital