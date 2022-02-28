ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 4-7, Inheritance of Hope and Kendra Scott will welcome 42 young families facing the loss of a parent on a life-changing Legacy Retreat® in Orlando, Florida.
Inheritance of Hope Legacy Retreats® are designed for any family with children aged 18 and under who are struggling with the terminal illness of a parent. Diagnosed parents, their caregivers, and children will create lasting memories, learn strategies to help manage the difficulties they face, and form a community with others who truly understand. Highlights include trips to Disney's Magic Kingdom and Universal Orlando, a kickoff dinner full of surprises, and plenty of time to relax and recharge at a beautiful resort.
Kendra Scott first teamed up with Inheritance of Hope (IoH) in 2018 by sponsoring an IoH Legacy Retreat®, and since then, the two organizations have partnered on several more events for young families facing the loss of a parent. Recently, Kendra Scott opened a new retail store at Disney Springs featuring an inside look at the unique mission of Inheritance of Hope. A custom installation focuses on how Kendra Scott works to do good alongside Inheritance of Hope.
Following their Legacy Retreat®, new IoH families will continue to receive support from the organization. With on-site, online, and on-going opportunities, Inheritance of Hope meets families wherever they are and in their greatest need.
About Inheritance of Hope
IoH was founded in 2007 by Kristen and Deric Milligan as a result of coping with the challenges of raising three young children amidst Kristen's terminal cancer diagnosis. When she was diagnosed in 2003, Kristen and Deric's children were just four years old, two years old, and seven months old. Kristen searched for resources for her family, yet surprisingly found none. Kristen wrote her first book, A Train's Rust, A Toymaker's Love, to remedy the situation, but she and Deric soon realized families like theirs needed much more. They eventually launched Inheritance of Hope, a 501(c)3 charity devoted to inspiring hope in young families facing the loss of a parent. Kristen passed away in 2012, but her passion remains as the organization serves families just like hers in a variety of ways. Through Legacy Retreats®, Hope@Home™ Groups and Weekends, literature, and more, IoH provides an opportunity for distressed families to shape their legacy and offers practical tools to help each member of the family successfully navigate this difficult period in their lives. IoH believes that "Every Family Deserves a Legacy."
About Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel, and sense of community of its founder and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back well over $40 million to local, national, and international causes.
Learn more about how Kendra Scott gives back and how Inheritance of Hope inspires hope in families facing the loss of a parent.
