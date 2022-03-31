The company will bring the first-of-a-kind Home Therapy as a Service (HTaaS) solution to western Florida and Los Angeles, California.
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InHome Therapy has announced the acquisition of Contract Therapy Services, Inc., a therapy company that provides contract physical, occupational, speech therapy, and registered dietitian services in Fort Myers and Naples, Florida, as well as in Los Angeles, California, with a particular expertise in speech.
"One of our key strategies is to expand our footprint through acquisitions, so we are actively looking for strong companies that can fit into our network," said Rick Anglin, InHome Therapy Corporate Development Officer. "The acquisition of Contact Therapy Services will allow us to service areas we have never been before — western Florida and L.A. — and solidify our presence as the dominant provider of in-home therapy."
As part of the acquisition, Contract Therapy Services, Inc. will transition its team of therapists and employees into the InHome Therapy system. David Davis, one of the co-founders of Contact Therapy Services, will stay on in a Business Development role within the InHome Therapy network, managing his team and helping to expand services.
"The InHome Therapy culture and the team's vision for growth perfectly aligns with ours," said Davis. "Their primary goal is to offer high-quality care to more people across the country and provide therapists with the tools they need to do so. By joining the InHome Therapy system, we knew we could become a part of a household brand that will soon beknown nationwide."
Looking ahead, Anglin says InHome Therapy will continue to leverage its marketing, new business development and recruiting efforts to further expand its presence in Florida and California. "We are poised for significant growth nationwide because we are so focused on patient outcomes and providing all the resources and tools therapists need to deliver sustainable and measurable results," said Anglin. "This is an exciting piece of our broader national strategy that will see us open additional new markets in the weeks and months ahead."
About InHome Therapy
InHome Therapy leverages its unmatched systems, processes, and tools to unlock a new approach for delivering sustainable and measurable results to home therapy patient care, ensuring that patients, agencies, and therapists rise together. Today InHome Therapy employs over 300 therapists and has completed over 2 million patient visits in key locations across the country, utilizing powerful and easy-to-use tools and training that allow therapists to continuously deliver optimal care. For more information, visit http://www.inhometherapy.com.
