YOKNEAM, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced consolidated financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights: 

  • Record quarterly revenues of $75.2 million, an increase of 60% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019; 65% of quarterly revenues derived from our proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments, 28% from our recently introduced hands-free platforms and 7% from our traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms
  • Record GAAP net income of $36.1 million, compared to $19.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019; *non-GAAP net income of $39.9 million, compared to $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Record GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.85, compared to $0.46 in the fourth quarter of 2019; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.94, compared to $0.46 in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Total cash position of $260.5 million as of December 31, 2020, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits

Full Year 2020 Highlights:

  • Record full year revenues of $206.1 million, an increase of 32% as compared to 2019; 62% of revenues derived from our proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments, 32% from our recently introduced hands-free platforms and 6% from our traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms
  • Record GAAP net income of $75.0 million, compared to $61.1 million in 2019; *non-GAAP net income of $89.1 million, compared to $62.4 million in 2019
  • Record GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.78, compared to $1.60 in 2019; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.11, compared to $1.63 in 2019
  • 76% increase in international (non-U.S.) revenues as compared to 2019

U.S. GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)



         Q4 2020

Q4 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019

Revenues

$75,187

$47,002

$206,107

$156,361

Gross Margins

86%

87%

85%

87%

Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.

$36,114

$19,038

$75,030

$61,145

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.85

$0.46

$1.78

$1.60

*Non-GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)



         Q4 2020

Q4 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019

Gross Margins

86%

87%

85%

87%

Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.

$39,850

$19,311

$89,143

$62,390

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.94

$0.46

$2.11

$1.63

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

Management Comments

"We reported outstanding 2020 results with record fourth quarter and full year financial performance, despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We took bold strategic steps this year to solidify our leading market position, expanding our sales & marketing efforts and increasing our headcount with the industry's top professionals," commented Moshe Mizrahy, InMode's CEO.

"Our innovative hands-free and minimally invasive technology gained significant traction this year, driven by new product launches such as Evolve, Evoke and Morpheus8," commented Dr. Michael Kreindel, InMode's CTO and co-founder. "These unique platforms offer effective full-body and facial aesthetic solutions for patients who want to avoid hospitalization and invasive procedures, which are required for traditional plastic surgery. We are being recognized across the market as a true innovator and plan to introduce our electro-surgical technologies into new medical categories such as gynecology and ophthalmology in 2021."

"We are extremely pleased with the progress achieved in 2020. The focus our sales and marketing team maintained throughout one of the most difficult times in history is a testament to the quality and dedication of our team," commented Shakil Lakhani, President of North America. "Through the investments we made this year, we developed a successful formula to create demand for our new technologies, engage physicians, and convert growing interest into sales." 

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

"Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $75.2 million, an increase of 60% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to the expansion of our direct sales organization in the United States and the continued momentum of our hands-free technology, as well as the recently introduced Morpheus8 Body fractional technology. Moreover, we continued to gain traction in international markets, mainly in Asia-Pacific regions, with international revenues growing 102% year-over-year," commented Yair Malca, CFO.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 86%, compared to a gross margin of 87% in the fourth quarter of 2019. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 86%, compared to a gross margin of 87% in the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to the increase of sales in international markets, mainly in countries where we operate through distributors.

GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 47%, compared to 38% in the fourth quarter of 2019. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 51%, compared to 39% in the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase in operating margin was primarily attributable to economies of scale derived from the Company's accelerated growth, as well as a decrease in marketing activities in the United States such as event and conference participation, due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $36.1 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $19.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $39.9 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $19.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues for 2020 were $206.1 million, an increase of 32% as compared to 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to strong demand for our hands-free platforms, which contributed $65.3 million to total 2020 revenues. In addition, InMode gained traction in international markets, with international revenues growing 76% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin for 2020 was 85%, compared to a gross margin of 87% in 2019. *Non-GAAP gross margin for 2020 was 85%, compared to a gross margin of 87% in 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to the increase of sales in international markets, mainly in countries where we operate through distributors.

GAAP operating margin for 2020 was 35%, compared to the operating margin of 38% in 2019. *Non-GAAP operating margin for 2020 was 42%, compared to the operating margin of 39% in the full year of 2019. This increase in *non-GAAP operating margin was primarily attributable to decreased marketing activities in the United States such as event and conference participation, due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $75.0 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, in 2020. This is compared with GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $61.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, in 2019. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $89.1 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, in the full year of 2020, compared to net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $62.4 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in the full year of 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits of $260.5 million.

2021 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2021, the period ending December 31, 2021. Based on current estimates, management expects:

  • Revenues between $250 million to $260 million
  • *Non-GAAP gross margin between 84% to 86%
  • *Non-GAAP income from operations between $100 million to $104 million
  • *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.34 to $2.45

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that they provide greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, will host a conference call today, February 10, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151158/e064a3345e. Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For callers that opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562

Israel Toll- Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/. A replay of the conference call will be available from February 10, 2021 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to February 24, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers: 

Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529

Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 855-669-9658

Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 10151158

A replay will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2020, risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Yair Malca

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (949) 305-0108

Email: Yair.Malca@inmodemd.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Phone: (917) 607-8654

Email: ir@inmodemd.com

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019

REVENUES

75,187

47,002

206,107

156,361

COST OF REVENUES

10,575

6,045

30,849

20,238

GROSS PROFIT

64,612

40,957

175,258

136,123

OPERATING EXPENSES:









Research and development

2,260

1,587

9,467

5,699

Sales and marketing

25,239

20,127

86,532

66,848

General and administrative

1,673

1,265

6,418

3,958

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

29,172

22,979

102,417

76,505

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

35,440

17,978

72,841

59,618

Finance income, net

1,228

1,159

3,291

2,423

INCOME BEFORE TAXES

36,668

19,137

76,132

62,041

INCOME TAXES

598

165

1,107

883

NET INCOME

36,070

18,972

75,025

61,158

Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling interests

44

66

5

(13)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.

36,114

19,038

75,030

61,145











NET INCOME PER SHARE:









Basic

0.96

0.58

2.08

2.09

Diluted

0.85

0.46

1.78

1.60

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)









Basic

37,593

32,781

36,057

29,232

Diluted

42,389

41,639

42,092

38,059

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents

68,938

44,727

Marketable securities) amortized cost of $141,544 and $119,983, respectively)

142,007

120,144

Short-term bank deposits

49,589

28,491

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $672 and $432, respectively

10,499

6,628

Other receivables

3,575

3,810

Inventories

14,983

9,408

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

289,591

213,208

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Accounts receivable

477

374

Other receivables

2,894

-

Deferred income taxes, net

64

1,899

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,153

1,369

Property and equipment, net

982

935

Other investments

600

600

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

6,170

5,177

TOTAL ASSETS

295,761

218,385







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable

6,410

3,702

Contract liabilities

11,900

15,587

Other liabilities

16,720

13,205

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

35,030

32,494

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Contract liabilities

1,988

3,813

Other liabilities

2,910

1,494

Operating lease liabilities

358

744

Deferred income taxes, net

-

37

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

5,256

6,088

TOTAL LIABILITIES

40,286

38,582







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

255,475

179,803

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

295,761

218,385

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income

36,070

18,972

75,025

61,158

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

109

88

416

302

Share-based compensation expenses

3,231

358

12,845

1,557

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(24)

(55)

442

78

Loss on marketable securities, net

3

3

5

3

Finance income, net

(614)

(440)

(625)

(835)

Deferred income taxes, net

556

(383)

1,729

(594)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

5,667

1,046

(4,416)

449

Increase in other receivables

(1,687)

(666)

(2,647)

(1,316)

Increase in inventories

(112)

(913)

(5,575)

(2,445)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

2,127

(667)

2,708

92

Increase in other liabilities

113

1,676

4,830

4,094

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities

(3,852)

8,400

(5,512)

9,663

Decrease in accrued contingencies

-

-

-

(10,000)

Net cash provided by operating activities

41,587

27,419

79,225

62,206

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Investment in short-term deposit

(6,000)

(13,500)

(55,699)

(47,810)

Proceeds from short-term deposit

-

11,000

34,810

29,500

Purchase of fixed assets

(35)

(175)

(463)

(693)

Other investments

-

(600)

-

(600)

Purchase of marketable securities

(50,295)

(82,802)

(169,689)

(165,423)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

29,950

54,471

147,736

72,574

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(26,380)

(31,606)

(43,305)

(112,452)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from initial public offering of ordinary shares, net of offering costs

-

-

-

69,784

Repurchase of ordinary shares

(17,218)

-

(17,218)

-

Exercise of options

1,528

74

4,776

389

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(15,690)

74

(12,442)

70,173

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

586

135

733

79

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

103

(3,978)

24,211

20,006











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

68,835

48,705

44,727

24,721

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

68,938

44,727

68,938

44,727

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues by Geography:









United States

53,725

36,386

149,488

124,199

International

21,462

10,616

56,619

32,162

Total Net Revenue

75,187

47,002

206,107

156,361

U.S. as percentage of total revenue

71%

77%

73%

79%

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, 2020

Three months ended December 31, 2019

GAAP

Share Based

Compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share Based

Compensation

Non-GAAP

REVENUES

75,187

-

75,187

47,002

-

47,002

COST OF REVENUES

10,575

(140)

10,435

6,045

(32)

6,013

GROSS PROFIT

64,612

140

64,752

40,957

32

40,989

OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development

2,260

(132)

2,128

1,587

(13)

1,574

Sales and marketing

25,239

(2,829)

22,410

20,127

(271)

19,856

General and administrative

1,673

(130)

1,543

1,265

(42)

1,223

TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES

29,172

(3,091)

26,081

22,979

(326)

22,653

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

35,440

3,231

38,671

17,978

358

18,336

Finance income, net

1,228

-

1,228

1,159

-

1,159

INCOME BEFORE TAXES

36,668

3,231

39,899

19,137

358

19,495

INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT)

598

(505)

93

165

85

250

NET INCOME

36,070

3,736

39,806

18,972

273

19,245

Add: Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

44

-

44

66

-

66

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.

36,114

3,736

39,850

19,038

273

19,311















NET INCOME PER

SHARE:













Basic

0.96



1.06

0.58



0.59

Diluted

0.85



0.94

0.46



0.46

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)













Basic

37,593



37,593

32,781



32,781

Diluted

42,389



 

42,490

 

41,639



 

41,657

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION  OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) 

(Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, 2020

Year Ended December 31, 2019

GAAP

Share Based

Compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share Based

Compensation

Non-GAAP

REVENUES

206,107

-

206,107

156,361

-

156,361

COST OF REVENUES

30,849

(520)

30,329

20,238

(94)

20,144

GROSS PROFIT

175,258

520

175,778

136,123

94

136,217

OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development

9,467

(2,264)

7,203

5,699

(179)

5,520

Sales and marketing

86,532

(9,398)

77,134

66,848

(1,158)

65,690

General and administrative

6,418

(663)

5,755

3,958

(126)

3,832

TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES

102,417

(12,325)

90,092

76,505

(1,463)

75,042

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

72,841

12,845

85,686

59,618

1,557

61,175

Finance income, net

3,291

-

3,291

2,423

-

2,423

INCOME BEFORE TAXES

76,132

12,845

88,977

62,041

1,557

63,598

INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT)

1,107

(1,268)

(161)

883

312

1,195

NET INCOME

75,025

14,113

89,138

61,158

1,245

62,403

Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling interests

5

-

5

(13)

-

(13)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.

75,030

14,113

89,143

61,145

1,245

62,390















NET INCOME PER

SHARE:













Basic

2.08



2.47

2.09



2.13

Diluted

1.78



2.11

1.60



1.63

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)













Basic

36,057



36,057

29,232



29,232

Diluted

42,092



42,201

38,059



38,085

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmode-reports-record-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-quarterly-revenues-of-75-2-million-represent-60-year-over-year-growth-301225470.html

SOURCE InMode Ltd.

