YOKNEAM, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced consolidated financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights:
- Record quarterly revenues of $75.2 million, an increase of 60% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019; 65% of quarterly revenues derived from our proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments, 28% from our recently introduced hands-free platforms and 7% from our traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms
- Record GAAP net income of $36.1 million, compared to $19.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019; *non-GAAP net income of $39.9 million, compared to $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019
- Record GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.85, compared to $0.46 in the fourth quarter of 2019; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.94, compared to $0.46 in the fourth quarter of 2019
- Total cash position of $260.5 million as of December 31, 2020, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits
Full Year 2020 Highlights:
- Record full year revenues of $206.1 million, an increase of 32% as compared to 2019; 62% of revenues derived from our proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments, 32% from our recently introduced hands-free platforms and 6% from our traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms
- Record GAAP net income of $75.0 million, compared to $61.1 million in 2019; *non-GAAP net income of $89.1 million, compared to $62.4 million in 2019
- Record GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.78, compared to $1.60 in 2019; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.11, compared to $1.63 in 2019
- 76% increase in international (non-U.S.) revenues as compared to 2019
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
Revenues
$75,187
$47,002
$206,107
$156,361
Gross Margins
86%
87%
85%
87%
Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.
$36,114
$19,038
$75,030
$61,145
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.85
$0.46
$1.78
$1.60
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
Gross Margins
86%
87%
85%
87%
Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.
$39,850
$19,311
$89,143
$62,390
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.94
$0.46
$2.11
$1.63
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.
Management Comments
"We reported outstanding 2020 results with record fourth quarter and full year financial performance, despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We took bold strategic steps this year to solidify our leading market position, expanding our sales & marketing efforts and increasing our headcount with the industry's top professionals," commented Moshe Mizrahy, InMode's CEO.
"Our innovative hands-free and minimally invasive technology gained significant traction this year, driven by new product launches such as Evolve, Evoke and Morpheus8," commented Dr. Michael Kreindel, InMode's CTO and co-founder. "These unique platforms offer effective full-body and facial aesthetic solutions for patients who want to avoid hospitalization and invasive procedures, which are required for traditional plastic surgery. We are being recognized across the market as a true innovator and plan to introduce our electro-surgical technologies into new medical categories such as gynecology and ophthalmology in 2021."
"We are extremely pleased with the progress achieved in 2020. The focus our sales and marketing team maintained throughout one of the most difficult times in history is a testament to the quality and dedication of our team," commented Shakil Lakhani, President of North America. "Through the investments we made this year, we developed a successful formula to create demand for our new technologies, engage physicians, and convert growing interest into sales."
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
"Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $75.2 million, an increase of 60% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to the expansion of our direct sales organization in the United States and the continued momentum of our hands-free technology, as well as the recently introduced Morpheus8 Body fractional technology. Moreover, we continued to gain traction in international markets, mainly in Asia-Pacific regions, with international revenues growing 102% year-over-year," commented Yair Malca, CFO.
GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 86%, compared to a gross margin of 87% in the fourth quarter of 2019. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 86%, compared to a gross margin of 87% in the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to the increase of sales in international markets, mainly in countries where we operate through distributors.
GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 47%, compared to 38% in the fourth quarter of 2019. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 51%, compared to 39% in the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase in operating margin was primarily attributable to economies of scale derived from the Company's accelerated growth, as well as a decrease in marketing activities in the United States such as event and conference participation, due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $36.1 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $19.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $39.9 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $19.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Total revenues for 2020 were $206.1 million, an increase of 32% as compared to 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to strong demand for our hands-free platforms, which contributed $65.3 million to total 2020 revenues. In addition, InMode gained traction in international markets, with international revenues growing 76% year-over-year.
GAAP gross margin for 2020 was 85%, compared to a gross margin of 87% in 2019. *Non-GAAP gross margin for 2020 was 85%, compared to a gross margin of 87% in 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to the increase of sales in international markets, mainly in countries where we operate through distributors.
GAAP operating margin for 2020 was 35%, compared to the operating margin of 38% in 2019. *Non-GAAP operating margin for 2020 was 42%, compared to the operating margin of 39% in the full year of 2019. This increase in *non-GAAP operating margin was primarily attributable to decreased marketing activities in the United States such as event and conference participation, due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $75.0 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, in 2020. This is compared with GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd of $61.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, in 2019. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $89.1 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, in the full year of 2020, compared to net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $62.4 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in the full year of 2019.
As of December 31, 2020, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits of $260.5 million.
2021 Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2021, the period ending December 31, 2021. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- Revenues between $250 million to $260 million
- *Non-GAAP gross margin between 84% to 86%
- *Non-GAAP income from operations between $100 million to $104 million
- *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.34 to $2.45
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that they provide greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2020, risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
REVENUES
75,187
47,002
206,107
156,361
COST OF REVENUES
10,575
6,045
30,849
20,238
GROSS PROFIT
64,612
40,957
175,258
136,123
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
2,260
1,587
9,467
5,699
Sales and marketing
25,239
20,127
86,532
66,848
General and administrative
1,673
1,265
6,418
3,958
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
29,172
22,979
102,417
76,505
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
35,440
17,978
72,841
59,618
Finance income, net
1,228
1,159
3,291
2,423
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
36,668
19,137
76,132
62,041
INCOME TAXES
598
165
1,107
883
NET INCOME
36,070
18,972
75,025
61,158
Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling interests
44
66
5
(13)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
36,114
19,038
75,030
61,145
NET INCOME PER SHARE:
Basic
0.96
0.58
2.08
2.09
Diluted
0.85
0.46
1.78
1.60
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)
Basic
37,593
32,781
36,057
29,232
Diluted
42,389
41,639
42,092
38,059
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
68,938
44,727
Marketable securities) amortized cost of $141,544 and $119,983, respectively)
142,007
120,144
Short-term bank deposits
49,589
28,491
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $672 and $432, respectively
10,499
6,628
Other receivables
3,575
3,810
Inventories
14,983
9,408
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
289,591
213,208
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable
477
374
Other receivables
2,894
-
Deferred income taxes, net
64
1,899
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,153
1,369
Property and equipment, net
982
935
Other investments
600
600
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
6,170
5,177
TOTAL ASSETS
295,761
218,385
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
6,410
3,702
Contract liabilities
11,900
15,587
Other liabilities
16,720
13,205
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
35,030
32,494
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
1,988
3,813
Other liabilities
2,910
1,494
Operating lease liabilities
358
744
Deferred income taxes, net
-
37
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
5,256
6,088
TOTAL LIABILITIES
40,286
38,582
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
255,475
179,803
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
295,761
218,385
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
36,070
18,972
75,025
61,158
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
109
88
416
302
Share-based compensation expenses
3,231
358
12,845
1,557
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(24)
(55)
442
78
Loss on marketable securities, net
3
3
5
3
Finance income, net
(614)
(440)
(625)
(835)
Deferred income taxes, net
556
(383)
1,729
(594)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
5,667
1,046
(4,416)
449
Increase in other receivables
(1,687)
(666)
(2,647)
(1,316)
Increase in inventories
(112)
(913)
(5,575)
(2,445)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
2,127
(667)
2,708
92
Increase in other liabilities
113
1,676
4,830
4,094
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
(3,852)
8,400
(5,512)
9,663
Decrease in accrued contingencies
-
-
-
(10,000)
Net cash provided by operating activities
41,587
27,419
79,225
62,206
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposit
(6,000)
(13,500)
(55,699)
(47,810)
Proceeds from short-term deposit
-
11,000
34,810
29,500
Purchase of fixed assets
(35)
(175)
(463)
(693)
Other investments
-
(600)
-
(600)
Purchase of marketable securities
(50,295)
(82,802)
(169,689)
(165,423)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
29,950
54,471
147,736
72,574
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(26,380)
(31,606)
(43,305)
(112,452)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from initial public offering of ordinary shares, net of offering costs
-
-
-
69,784
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(17,218)
-
(17,218)
-
Exercise of options
1,528
74
4,776
389
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(15,690)
74
(12,442)
70,173
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
586
135
733
79
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
103
(3,978)
24,211
20,006
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
68,835
48,705
44,727
24,721
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
68,938
44,727
68,938
44,727
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues by Geography:
United States
53,725
36,386
149,488
124,199
International
21,462
10,616
56,619
32,162
Total Net Revenue
75,187
47,002
206,107
156,361
U.S. as percentage of total revenue
71%
77%
73%
79%
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Three months ended December 31, 2019
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
75,187
-
75,187
47,002
-
47,002
COST OF REVENUES
10,575
(140)
10,435
6,045
(32)
6,013
GROSS PROFIT
64,612
140
64,752
40,957
32
40,989
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
2,260
(132)
2,128
1,587
(13)
1,574
Sales and marketing
25,239
(2,829)
22,410
20,127
(271)
19,856
General and administrative
1,673
(130)
1,543
1,265
(42)
1,223
TOTAL OPERATING
29,172
(3,091)
26,081
22,979
(326)
22,653
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
35,440
3,231
38,671
17,978
358
18,336
Finance income, net
1,228
-
1,228
1,159
-
1,159
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
36,668
3,231
39,899
19,137
358
19,495
INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT)
598
(505)
93
165
85
250
NET INCOME
36,070
3,736
39,806
18,972
273
19,245
Add: Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
44
-
44
66
-
66
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
36,114
3,736
39,850
19,038
273
19,311
NET INCOME PER
Basic
0.96
1.06
0.58
0.59
Diluted
0.85
0.94
0.46
0.46
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)
Basic
37,593
37,593
32,781
32,781
Diluted
42,389
42,490
41,639
41,657
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Year Ended December 31, 2019
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
206,107
-
206,107
156,361
-
156,361
COST OF REVENUES
30,849
(520)
30,329
20,238
(94)
20,144
GROSS PROFIT
175,258
520
175,778
136,123
94
136,217
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
9,467
(2,264)
7,203
5,699
(179)
5,520
Sales and marketing
86,532
(9,398)
77,134
66,848
(1,158)
65,690
General and administrative
6,418
(663)
5,755
3,958
(126)
3,832
TOTAL OPERATING
102,417
(12,325)
90,092
76,505
(1,463)
75,042
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
72,841
12,845
85,686
59,618
1,557
61,175
Finance income, net
3,291
-
3,291
2,423
-
2,423
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
76,132
12,845
88,977
62,041
1,557
63,598
INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT)
1,107
(1,268)
(161)
883
312
1,195
NET INCOME
75,025
14,113
89,138
61,158
1,245
62,403
Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling interests
5
-
5
(13)
-
(13)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
75,030
14,113
89,143
61,145
1,245
62,390
NET INCOME PER
Basic
2.08
2.47
2.09
2.13
Diluted
1.78
2.11
1.60
1.63
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)
Basic
36,057
36,057
29,232
29,232
Diluted
42,092
42,201
38,059
38,085
