YOKNEAM, Israel, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in March. 

Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Virtual fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

When: Fireside chat scheduled for 10:40 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 15

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Format: In-person presentation and one-on-one meetings

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida

When: Presentation scheduled for 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 17

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

About InMode 

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

ir@inmodemd.com

+ 1 (0) 917-607-8654 

