Inno-Versity, a globally recognized eLearning firm, announced today that it will be merging with Th3rd Coast Digital Solutions, an industry leader in media production and extended reality (XR). The two companies will combine under the name MindSpring.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inno-Versity, a globally recognized eLearning firm, announced today that it will be merging with Th3rd Coast Digital Solutions, an industry leader in media production and extended reality (XR). The two companies will combine under the name MindSpring (http://www.gomindspring.com).
"We're extremely excited about what this means for our clients," said Joel Ippel, VP of Sales and Marketing at Inno-versity. "Our consultative approach will remain unchanged, but now we have more collective tools at our disposal for helping to solve client challenges."
As a result of the merger, the new combined organization will offer a broader set of solutions to its clients, in the areas of digital content, consulting and strategy, and innovative technology. Inno-Versity clients will benefit from additional immersive technology expertise and media production capabilities, while Th3rd Coast clients will benefit from expanded learning science and consulting offerings.
"We've built a great team at Th3rd Coast," said Joseph Van Harken, Chief Innovation Officer. "By bringing our two organizations together under a single brand, we'll provide even more opportunity for all team members and better service to our clients."
Century Technology Group, the parent of both Inno-Versity and Th3rd Coast, announced the acquisition of Th3rd Coast in August of 2021. Due to their complementary offerings, the decision was made to bring the companies together under a single brand. According to Century Technology Group leadership, both companies bring deep expertise in their respective areas and a strong portfolio of happy clients.
For more information about MindSpring, visit their website at http://www.gomindspring.com.
About Inno-Versity
Inno-Versity's mission is to transform, empower, and inspire learners around the world. They create award-winning learning experiences using exceptional creativity, the best of learning science, and innovative technology. Their team of learning experience designers and developers work with top global brands specializing in gamification, blended learning, eLearning, scenario-based learning, mobile learning, instructor-led training, learning application development, animations, and AR/VR.
About Th3rd Coast Digital Solutions
Th3rd Coast delivers immersive experiences through augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), media production, and consultative services. As a leader in leveraging emerging technologies, their offerings include ProVizXR™, a proprietary software platform for creation of extended reality experiences. They partner with clients to produce content that is engaging, entertaining, and informative. The Company is headquartered in Grand Haven, MI.
About Century Technology Group
Century Technology Group is a family office based in Grand Rapids, MI. The firm partners with proven operating leaders to provide growth capital, administrative resources, and managerial consulting to promising technology-lead businesses with strong core products, services, or capabilities. Their portfolio companies also include Talent Strategy, a professional search and recruiting firm, and software development firm, Mutually Human. For more information, please visit http://www.centurytechgroup.com.
Media Contact
Joel Ippel, MindSpring, 1 833-532-7697, joel.ippel@gomindspring.com
SOURCE MindSpring