BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969), a leading biotech company, announced today that the company executives will attend the upcoming investor conferences organized by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to share company's latest development. Details are as follows:

Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum 2021

Panel Discussion: 13:45-14:30, Beijing time, Nov. 15, 2021 (Monday)

Morgan Stanley 20th Virtual Asia Pacific Summit

Panel Discussion: 14:00-14:50, Beijing time, Nov. 17, 2021 (Wednesday)

Investors who are interested in above events can contact the organizer to join the above meetings. We are looking forward to having in-depth discussions with you.

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. We strategically focus on lymphoma, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, New Jersey and Boston.

Contact

Media                                                                                       Investor Relations

Chunhua Lu                                                                              

86-10-66609879                                                                       86-10-66609999

chunhua.lu@innocarepharma.com                                           ir@innocarepharma.com

SOURCE Innocare

