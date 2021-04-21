ERIE, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- innovaTel Telepsychiatry, a leading provider of integrated telepsychiatry services and a Platinum Partner of the National Council for Behavioral Health, has added a chief operating officer to its team in response to the tremendous growth it's seen over the past 18 months.
Michael DeSimone brings a wealth of healthcare industry experience, specifically and most recently in technology-focused and technology-influenced spaces that aim to improve a level of care and create greater access to it. He also brings to the position international experience with mental health solutions that help improve access to care.
"innovaTel is poised for additional growth, even after we've seen remarkable growth in recent months. That growth brought us to this doorstep, where we felt it was time for us to bring on a high-caliber industry veteran who can help us navigate our expansion at scale," Jon Evans, innovaTel's President and CEO said. "With Mike on our team, we're positioned well for the future."
DeSimone's primary focus as COO at innovaTel is to raise awareness about the company's unique and integrated approach to the delivery of psychiatric care and addiction treatment while developing strategies that allow for seamless replication of the company's model for telepsychiatry partnerships across new markets. In addition, his experience with employer payer health systems will aid business development opportunities for innovaTel.
"My background and experience dovetails in quite a complementary way with innovaTel's mission to improve access to care. I've witnessed that challenge in different environments and I'm confident innovaTel has the ability to diversify its unique services to meet additional needs in new markets," DeSimone said. "innovaTel's integrated approach to care is an attractive differentiator, and its efficacy can be measured in a tangible way."
After working at the executive level with MedVentive, McKesson, Inc., Best Doctors/Teladoc, and most recently, Verge Health, DeSimone has the ability to view innovaTel's services through a health system and payer lens, which is why he was impressed with innovaTel's rate of retention for patients through its remote providers.
"I look forward to working alongside my passionate colleagues at innovaTel to create a more accessible landscape for the behavioral health and addiction treatment fields," DeSimone said. "It's refreshing to be surrounded by a team that openly expresses its honest concern and desire to help people. I'm excited to see where we can go together."
About innovaTel Telepsychiatry: innovaTel Telepsychiatry is a clinically owned and operated telepsychiatry company that was founded in 2014 to address the shortage of psychiatric clinicians. innovaTel's nationwide network is comprised of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and licensed clinical social workers with a focused mission to enhance timely access to care by partnering with community care centers.
