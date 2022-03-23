CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 12th Annual NetPoint & Graphical Path Method (GPM) Conference will be presented virtually this May with free attendance! Join us for our two-day program aimed at innovating the process of project scheduling and risk management. Our conference sessions will be presented by industry-leading project managers, schedulers, and software developers. Attendees will discover and attain proficiency in project scheduling and risk knowledge and skills.
The event welcomes all project planners, schedulers, students, and faculty currently using NetPoint and those new to the software. Project management professionals can earn up to ten of PMI's professional development units (PDU) or AACEi's continuing education units (CEU) for professional development. Dr. Gui Ponce de Leon, founder and CEO of PMA Consultants, will highlight the conference with his keynote presentation.
Dr. Gui Ponce de Leon is one of our nation's foremost planning and scheduling subject matter experts. His work with GPM and scheduling algorithm achievements are revolutionizing planning and scheduling at a level not seen since the advent of the critical path method.
Our software developers will showcase Project Summit, the new functionality in PMA's schedule summarizing application. Project Summit makes it easy for project managers and schedulers to maintain multiple schedules for different levels of detail. It solves a significant flaw in construction scheduling software for summarizing extensive and detailed schedules and synchronizing multiple schedules.
Attendees will appreciate conference case studies demonstrating project management and scheduling solutions for real-world projects. As owners and project management professionals looking to improve the speed and accuracy of project completion and reduce risk, the presentations guide attendees in implementing similar solutions in their work.
Extended trial versions of the software are provided to all attendees at introductory and advanced training sessions.
About NetPoint
NetPoint project scheduling software transforms scheduling into an interactive, planning-centric experience that ensures communication and team collaboration. By engaging the whole project management team with NetPoint's intuitive representation of activities and relationships, all stakeholders can come together in a seamless process that produces a CPM/GPM® logic-driven schedule from the same tool used for planning.
Media Contact
Bryan Ritch, PMA Consultants, 1 7347169382, britch@pmaconsultants.com
SOURCE NetPoint