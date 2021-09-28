With over 32 years of experience providing technology solutions to customers all over the United States Innovative answers growth in Canada with office and full-time staff in Toronto, ON.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. and TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, announced today the opening of their first Canadian office in Toronto, ON. 2021 had been a monumental year for Innovative as the business has grown over 100% annually, expanded across the US and into Canada, and now added a Toronto office with full-time Canadian staff.
Justin Copie, Innovative's CEO, said, "As part of our commitment to AWS, we're thrilled to open an office in Canada to support our growing Canadian customer base. We've also added dedicated Canadian staff, allocated more resources to our Canadian customers across our entire footprint, and built critical infrastructure to support our Canadian business moving forward."
Opening an office and adding Canadian staff is just the beginning for Innovative's expansion plans. Innovative is also building and offering products and services to meet the specific needs of Canadian businesses looking to leverage the power of the cloud for business advantage.
"The Canadian market is underserved yet Canadian businesses recognize the same benefits of moving to cloud infrastructure, which is exactly why we're putting so many resources against supporting AWS in Canada. As one of the only AWS Premier Consulting Partners investing in the region, we're seeing support from AWS in return. We couldn't be more excited for what the future holds for AWS, Innovative, and our customers in Canada," says Jeff Valentine, President and COO of Innovative.
About Innovative Solutions
Innovative believes that every company will become a technology company, and we're here to help. Recognized as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner. With an army of cloud experts and the Innovative Cloud Runbook utilizing leading cloud technologies, Innovative gives businesses of every size the confidence to grow in the cloud with Well-Architected Reviews, cloud migrations, managed cloud services, application modernization, cloud-native software development, cloud cost optimization, cloud security monitoring, and virtual CIO and CISO consulting. For more information, visit www.innovativesol.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
SOURCE Innovative Solutions