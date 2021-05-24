SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative Health, Inc. today announced that it has partnered with SxanPro to provide free EP lab access to SxanPro's mobile, cloud-based inventory capture solution. Through this novel partnership, Innovative Health is helping its clients to expand their savings beyond reprocessing through better management of excess medical supplies and capital equipment.
"In many EP labs, up to 5 percent of supplies expire or are otherwise wasted, costing tens of thousands of dollars per year," said Innovative Health CEO Rick Ferreira. "By partnering with SxanPro to provide free access to its digital inventory capture solutions, we're doubling down on our commitment to helping our clients minimize waste and ultimately free up important financial resources."
SxanPro's mobile, cloud-based inventory capture solution replaces tedious manual-count inventory processes within EP labs. The company's software enables staff to use any mobile device to easily scan and extract information from medical supply and capital equipment labels and upload the data to a cloud-based platform for easy analysis and reporting.
Innovative Health's EP lab clients can now download SxanPro's app for free, use it to catalog excess inventory, and then work with SxanPro to monetize the excess or otherwise ensure it does not end up in a landfill, either through donation or recycling.
"SxanPro is based on the vision that hospital waste can be reduced and turned into financial resources that can enable better patient care. Innovative Health's value proposition aligns with SxanPro's, and we are excited to join forces in reducing costs in the EP lab," said Ashlea Souffrou, President of SxanPro.
About Innovative Health
Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals' cardiology and electrophysiology programs.
About SxanPro
SxanPro is a healthcare inventory services company that provides mobile inventory capture solutions to hospitals that accurately and digitally capture and manage medical supply in terms of lot numbers, expiration dates, serial numbers, and more. This enables the hospital to easily track and manage inventory without cumbersome manual routines in order to gain control, reduce waste, and free up resources.
