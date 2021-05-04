MIAMI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Andrea Hayes as its Director of Lead Generation.
Andrea brings over 10 years of experience in B2B digital marketing experience to the team and excels at utilizing the latest marketing technology to scale lead generation programs.
Andrea started her career as an editor and marketing consultant at Cision, the leader in online news distribution and publicity. She led three editorial teams located in Maryland, Washington State, and the Philippines to produce content, edit press releases, and provide 24-hour customer support. She quickly developed a passion for utilizing marketing automation, email marketing, and PR software to help brands make an impact across the web.
Prior to joining CEO Coaching International, Andrea was the Director of Marketing for Emergency Reporting, the world's largest Fire and EMS Records Management Software Solution. Over the course of five years with the organization, she led a team to build data-driven lead generation strategies that tripled their incoming lead volume and supported the organization's international expansion through her oversight of website development, product marketing, and brand acquisitions. She helped create a robust content marketing program to educate and support first responder technology adoption to increase safety within departments, for patients, and in local communities.
Andrea's specialties include digital marketing and lead generation strategy, content creation, analytics, marketing automation, and CRM, website management, SEO, SEM, and team leadership. She believes that marketing should always tie back to ROI, and is passionate about creating seamless, educational buyer experiences throughout the entire sales process.
"I'm thrilled to be a part of this expert team of CEO coaches who practice core values that I believe in every day, like demonstrating courage, compassion and integrity as they work with clients. I've always enjoyed working with passionate, visionary people like Mark Moses, and CEO Coaching International helps serve as a catalyst for their clients to Make Big Happen and achieve their dreams," Andrea said.
"I am pleased to welcome Andrea Hayes to the CEO Coaching International family and leverage her expertise in identifying and scaling innovative marketing opportunities," said CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International Mark Moses. We look forward to making BIG happen with her as we continue to grow our world-class coaching business."
In addition to her work in marketing, Andrea spends time giving back to her community by volunteering. She enjoys being with her family, fiancé, and two dogs. She resides in beautiful Northwest Washington and loves hiking, camping, reading, and gardening.
About CEO Coaching International
CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 600 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 59% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com
