HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bryce Catalyst, a unique investment company focused on high growth sectors including cyber security, legal technology and regulation technology, is pleased to announce the addition of its newest member Leon Hounshell, Chief Product Officer at EarthLink, to its Advisory Team.
"We are excited to formally welcome Leon to our advisory team," said Cary Burch, President and CEO of Bryce Catalyst. "He is a great complement to our team of experienced advisors and adds a unique perspective, given his accomplished career founding companies and being a serial entrepreneur. His vast corporate experience, energy and innovation brings a leadership perspective to our team in the cyber security space."
Leon has decades of experience leading teams and is known for his expertise on bringing innovative products to market and the Internet of Things (IoT). He has written several articles focused on cyber security, the digitalization of business and profitable models for The Internet of Things for Forbes Technology Council. Leon has founded several companies, with successful outcomes, bringing both the entrepreneurial spirit and cyber security knowledge to the Advisory Team. Currently, he is working with EarthLink bringing the energy of a start-up to his role overseeing products and services, including how Earthlink selects, forms technology partnerships, develops and delivers its solutions to consumers and small businesses.
"Bryce Catalyst's operators for operators approach fits nicely into my wheelhouse," said Leon. "I believe my background in both cyber security and the start-up space will allow me to help the team make knowledgeable decisions when working with these in-demand companies. I look forward to bringing my expertise to the team and being part of the continual rapid growth of Bryce Catalyst."
Bryce Catalyst is currently raising $100 million through an SPV (special purpose vehicle) to invest into software companies focused in cyber security, legal technology and regulation technology. Demand for these companies is predicted to increase over the next several years. In anticipation for the capital raise and demand, Bryce Catalyst has several pre-vetted investments in its pipeline.
"We are very fortunate to have such a high level of experience within our advisory team, ready to help strengthen our strategic positioning," said Erik Baklid, COO of Bryce Catalyst. "We are very excited to continue our growth journey with Leon and for the future direction of the team and our company."
Bryce Catalyst is poised to tap into companies in the US, Canada and UK. These targeted companies are anticipated to grow significantly over the next several years due, in part, to the disruption caused by the current global economy, COVID-19 and the opportunity to accelerate digital transformation.
About Bryce Catalyst
With headquarters in Houston and virtual offices in San Diego, Menlo Park, Denver, Tampa and Salt Lake City, Bryce Catalyst is a unique investment company with a focus on high growth sectors including cyber security, legal technology and regulation technology. Bryce Catalyst is managed by highly recognized software operators with proven track records of growing software & technology enabled companies. As operators for operators, we have an affinity for closely held and operator-owned companies; and believe that beyond profits, aligned interests and a shared purpose are true measures of a successful partnership. For additional information, visit http://www.brycecatalyst.com.
