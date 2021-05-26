WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InnovatorsBox® Studios (IBS), a division of InnovatorsBox, LLC, announced today the launch of its global music production company, producing original music for innovators. As an international innovation expert, IBS recognized the lack of innovators' voices in music and entertainment. IBS is redefining how innovators learn and access creativity skills. We will be the new music home for innovators to find inspiration and encouragement.
Visit InnovatorsBox Music. Stream our music online: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and others.
A leadership training company producing original music is unheard of, but Monica H. Kang, Founder & CEO of InnovatorsBox, shares why IBS makes music. "The future of work is changing rapidly. The pandemic reminded us why we need to upskill. Access to creativity-learning is mostly available in training, arts, or readings. What if someone wants to learn how to be creative differently?" Kang is on a mission to address the creativity accessibility gap as someone who used to be one of the 87% of professionals who felt stuck and lacked a creative outlet. "I hope that through our music, we inspire innovators worldwide. That they can continue to harness their creativity no matter where they are."
To tell stories that inspire, empower and enlighten through music, IBS has built a team of talented artists who cares about the innovator's journey. The team include Luke Helder, composer and arranger of "Rethink Creativity" (Original InnovatorsBox Soundtrack), Serin Oh, singer-songwriter, and Paniz Farokhnia, music producer of "Paint My World," are graduates of world-renowned Berklee School of Music, Boston, M.A. "Our mission is to stay curious in our crafts. We want to amplify innovators' voices and invite more on this journey of active discovery and living life more fully," said Oh.
Innovators need to know that their story matters. Innovators tend to let the "busyness" of life, or society's expectations, make them conform to a way of living that isn't true to themselves. IBS is paving new spaces with music for innovators to pause, reflect and have the freedom to "think" differently.
ABOUT InnovatorsBox® Studios
InnovatorsBox® Studios (IBS), a division of InnovatorsBox, LLC, based in Washington, DC, is a global production studio of content that unlocks innovation and creative thinking for C-level executives, mid-level managers, and frontline workers. Through music, podcasts, and other entertainment mediums, IBS enables leaders to hone their creativity to solve complex problems and execute sustainable change.
CONTACT: Carlos Diggs
USA +1.774.469.5264
Media Contact
Carlos Diggs, InnovatorsBox®, +1.774.469.5264, carlos@innovatorsbox.com
SOURCE InnovatorsBox®