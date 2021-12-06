AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INOX will showcase its new PD3000 Narrow Profile Mortise Lock for Sliding Doors at the Healthcare Facilities Symposium and Expo in Austin from December 6 to 8 in booth 327. The PD3000 is designed to fit smaller door openings, such as those found in hospitals, healthcare facilities and intensive care units, and easily retrofits to replace existing narrow profile locks. The self-latching capabilities and commercial-grade design of the PD3000 provide designers, builders, and specifiers with a resilient and durable hardware option for hospitals and other healthcare spaces.
"The healthcare industry has been in need of a narrow profile mortise lock, particularly for ICU doors, so we developed the PD3000 to offer hospitals and healthcare facilities a hardware option that can integrate smoothly into many existing door openings," said Qianyan Cheng, INOX cofounder and Vice President of Product Development.
The PD3000 features a hook bolt that remains retracted until the door is closed and the built-in actuator contacts the strike, which latches the bolt into the strike. This key innovation creates a clean door profile that offers an improved path of access without the risk of catching clothing on a visible bolt. In addition, the use of the actuator button to release the hook bolt eliminates the reliance on gravity or serious impact against the bolt to activate the lock, reducing wear and tear on the door and extending the life of the lock.
INOX will be displaying several other new products at the show, including:
- The PD97PT is an advanced alternative in INOX's PD97 series of commercial grade motor-driven mortise locks for sliding doors that provides healthcare facilities and other commercial buildings with another security option for high-traffic areas. The power connects directly through the strike and into the lock motor, activating the latch and lock as soon as the door is closed, making the PD97PT the first electrified motorized lock of its type in the world.
- The PD96 is an ideal hardware option for builders and specifiers looking to incorporate sliding doors into healthcare spaces. The PD96 is self-latching and self-locking and has two types of lock cases which allow for more function capabilities, including passage, privacy, entry, exit/communicating, security communicating, patio, classroom and storeroom.
About INOX
INOX is an innovative engineering company serving the residential, commercial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. An expert in door hardware design, manufacture, and assembly, INOX has supplied locks, pulls, and levers for some of the most beautiful buildings in the world. INOX products continue to revolutionize the industry, from the first privacy barn door locks to electric mortise sliding door locks with auto-latching and auto-locking capabilities for touchless opening solutions. For more information, visit http://www.inoxproducts.com.
