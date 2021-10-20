NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INOX will showcase its new XSF Series Exit Device Designer Trim at DHI conNextions in New Orleans from October 20 to 21 in booth 339. Panic and fire exit devices are required for certain mixed use, hospitality, and commercial building openings, which usually means boxy, commercial-looking trim on every project. The XSF Series Trim instead delivers a consistent, matching lever design across openings of the entire facility for aesthetic uniformity while still maintaining the proper ratings and codes.
"We developed the XSF Series Trim because clients were looking for a way to include modern decorative design options in their projects' exit devices, but other hardware brands couldn't offer a beautiful, custom design that was also properly rated for the facility," said Qianyan Cheng, Co-Founder and Vice President of Product Development. "Just recently, a major property in Portland that is part of the Ritz Carlton complex specified a custom INOX lever across the entire facility. That required the design, manufacture and delivery of exit device trim that is 'on-brand' with the rest of the property, and the XSF Series Trim offered that solution."
Unlike the market standard, which uses zinc alloy for most exit device trims, the XSF features a solid stainless-steel escutcheon and lever with a heavy-duty internal mechanism while maintaining a designer exterior aesthetic. The modern and clean escutcheon design also features concealed fixing without revealed screws or other fasteners. It is available for all types of Exit Devices: Rim, Surface Vertical Rod (SVR), Less Bottom Rod (LBR), Concealed Vertical Rod for Wood or Metal doors (CVRW & CVRM), with Mortise (MED) coming soon. XSF Exit Device Trims are also available with EL: Electrically Locked (Fail Safe) or EU: Electrically Unlocked (Fail Secure) functions for exit openings requiring access control.
INOX will be displaying several other new products at the show, including:
- The PD97PT is an advanced alternative in INOX's PD97 series of commercial grade motor-driven mortise locks for sliding doors that provides healthcare facilities and other commercial buildings with another security option for high-traffic areas. The power connects directly through the strike and into the lock motor, activating the latch and lock as soon as the door is closed, making the PD97PT the first electrified motorized lock of its type in the world.
- The TL7 Magnetic Tubular Latch is the industry's first magnetic latch for interior doors. The new hardware solution uses magnetism to latch the door rather than an old-fashioned strike-plate lip that physically forces the latchbolt into the strike's box, providing quieter, sleeker mechanical movement and additional aesthetic options.
About INOX
INOX is an innovative engineering company serving the residential, commercial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. An expert in door hardware design, manufacture, and assembly, INOX has supplied locks, pulls, and levers for some of the most beautiful buildings in the world. INOX products continue to revolutionize the industry, from the first privacy barn door locks to electric mortise sliding door locks with auto-latching and auto-locking capabilities for touchless opening solutions. For more information, visit inoxproducts.com.
