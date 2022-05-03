Nashville-based Lender Increases Semi-Annual Dividend 25%

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, parent company to INSBANK (OTCQX:IBTN) today reported first quarter earnings of $3,204,000, or $1.12 per share, an increase of 149% over the prior year same quarter. At the bank level, net interest income was $5,078,000, representing a 15% increase over the prior year. Pre-tax income from operations was $1,973,000, an increase of $489,000 over Q1 2021. In addition to income from operations, realized and unrealized gains on interest rate caps of $1,887,000, net of tax, were a driver of earnings, which was a record for the company in a single quarter.

"During the pandemic we executed hedging strategies to protect margin from further volatility during 2021 as we re-priced maturing deposits," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK. "Fortunately those liabilities re-priced before recent volatility witnessed during the first quarter of this year, which resulted in an opportunity to enhance our capital base with gains on those interest rate caps," Rieniets continued. 

Core deposits grew by $27,000,000 during the quarter to $511,000,000, while core loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans) grew $4,500,000. Total new loan commitments closed during the quarter were roughly $40,000,000, while funding under those commitments was approximately $25,000,000.  Net loan growth was impacted by payoffs primarily from clients selling commercial real estate and other assets. "While net loan growth was ultimately lighter than expected, our loan pipeline both extended and grew during the quarter," said Rieniets. "Activity in our market remains very vibrant and our team is busy managing the pipeline of opportunities before us, both in our core commercial banking unit as well as our Medquity healthcare silos," Rieniets continued.    

The board of directors also recently approved the payment of a semi-annual dividend. InsCorp shareholders of record as of May 20, 2022, will receive a $0.15 dividend payable on June 10, 2022. This is an increase of 25% over the company's most recent semi-annual dividends. "With the trajectory of earnings our team has established, we're pleased to be able to further enhance our shareholders' total return with an increase in the dividend," said Michael Qualls, Chairman of InsCorp.  

Highlights of the quarter and year-over-year include

  • Total assets grew $88 million or 13.9% as of March 31, 2022 compared to March, 31 2021.
  • Non-interest bearing deposits grew $11.3 million or 15.6% during the 12 months ended March 31, 2022.
  • Deferred loan fees related to the PPP loans is approximately $185,000 on March 31, 2022.
  • Non-Interest Expense to Total Average Assets was 1.79% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, slightly higher than 1.70% for the same period in 2021 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.32%.
  • Cost of all interest-bearing funding was 0.69% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreasing from 1.33% for the same period in 2021.
  • Assets per employee remained strong at $15.05 million, compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.91 million.
  • The bank's tier 1 capital ratio was 12.27%, while total risk-based capital was 13.52%.
  • The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.50% exclusive of PPP loan balances.
  • Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.12.
  • Tangible book value increased to $19.89 on March 31, 2022 from $17.69 at March 31, 2021.
  • The percentage of loans past due and non-accrual to gross loans was 0.47% comparing favorably to peer of 0.76%.
  • There were $23,000 in net recoveries for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) reflected a loss on the securities portfolio offset by gains on interest rate swaps held by the bank for interest rate risk purposes, resulting in a 0.9% decrease in AOCI for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently.  In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and INSBANK Online.  Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals nationwide, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK Online offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits.  INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com

 

InsCorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(000's)

(unaudited)































March 31,



December 31,



March 31,











2022



2021



2021

Assets

















Cash and Cash Equivalents



$                            17,258



$                              16,680



$                            15,561

Interest Bearing Deposits





90,288



73,746



32,268

Securities







27,545



21,606



12,747





















Loans







552,473



551,463



543,178

  Allowance for Loan Losses



(8,193)



(8,025)



(7,515)

Net Loans







544,280



543,438



535,663





















Premises and Equipment, net



13,275



13,345



13,519

Bank Owned Life Insurance



13,477



13,398



10,176

Restricted Equity Securities



9,225



9,054



8,147

Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net



1,091



1,091



1,091

Other Assets







8,490



8,247



7,549





















  Total Assets







$                          724,929



$                            700,605



$                          636,721





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Liabilities

















  Deposits



















Non-interest-bearing





$                            84,190



$                              79,929



$                            72,858



Interest-bearing





529,316



504,781



432,295



Total Deposits





613,506



584,710



505,153





















  Federal Home Loan Bank     Advances



30,000



32,000



45,000

  Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund

322



1,404



15,485

  Subordinated Debentures





17,500



17,500



15,000

  Federal Funds Purchased



-



4,000



-

  Notes Payable





2,500



2,500



-

  Other Liabilities





2,885



3,278



3,117

Total Liabilities







666,713



645,392



583,755





















Shareholders' Equity

















Common Stock





32,241



32,087



31,325



Treasury Stock





(3,150)



(3,150)



(681)



Accumulated Retained Earnings



28,543



25,689



21,652



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

582



587



670



Total Stockholders' Equity



58,216



55,213



52,966

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$                          724,929



$                            700,605



$                          636,721





















Tangible Book Value





$                              19.89



$                                18.90



$                              17.69

 

InsCorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(000's)

(Unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



Three Months Ended











March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



March 31, 2021





















Interest Income





$                              6,013



$                              24,901



$                              5,876

Interest Expense





935



4,690



1,431

Net Interest Income





5,078



20,211



4,445

Provision for Loan Losses





145



1,850



650

Non-Interest Income

















Service Charges on Deposit Accounts

57



240



59



Bank Owned Life Insurance



79



283



60



Gain on Security Sales



-



62



62



Other







221



1,114



237

Non-Interest Expense

















Salaries and Benefits



2,035



7,332



1,654



Occupancy and equipment



433



1,347



325



Data Processing





154



597



147



Marketing and Advertising



128



574



100



Other







567



2,373



503

Net income from Operations



1,973



7,837



1,484





















Gain in Interest Rate Hedges



2,516



748



443

Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt

233



992



239

Income Before Income Taxes



4,256



7,593



1,688

Income Tax Expense





(1,052)



(1,564)



(398)

Net Income







$                              3,204



$                                6,029



$                              1,290





















Return on Weighted Average Common Shares

$                                 1.12



$                                   2.06



$                                 0.44

 

SOURCE INSBANK

