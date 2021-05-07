NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, parent company to INSBANK (OTCQX: IBTN), today reported first quarter earnings of $1,290,000, or $0.44 per common share. This represents an increase of $482,000, or 60%, over the previous quarter, and a $557,000 increase over the same quarter the prior year. Factors contributing to the results included core loan growth; PPP loan fee income; decreased funding costs; and income recognized from interest rate hedges. "Our team members have been purposeful throughout the pandemic, allocating resources to pandemic-driven matters such as industry-specific credit challenges, PPP loans, and the Fed's zero interest rate policy, while concurrently executing innovation strategies in a rapidly-changing, technology-driven economy," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "In the midst of the pandemic we launched our niche healthcare brand, Medquity, to promote a national presence for physician-focused lending programs that already serve clients in 15 states. Medquity offers a unique blend of industry expertise in commercial banking as well as web-driven products serving the needs of medical professionals," Rieniets continued. Steady growth of the bank's diverse healthcare portfolio in recent years now accounts for 25% of all loans.
Net interest income was $4,444,000 for the quarter, representing a 14 percent increase over the same period for prior year, while quarterly operating expenses of $2,729,0000 were just 2% higher than those of the prior year. Loan loss provision expense was $650,000, which was $350,000 higher than the prior year period. "Our team's depth of knowledge of our borrowers and diligence in monitoring our loan portfolio during the pandemic finds us cautiously optimistic that our loan loss reserves will provide a sufficient buffer against anticipated losses," said Jim Rieniets. "Now a year into the pandemic we expect losses in just a few credits, for which there is little concentration within a particular industry. In general, most of our affected borrowers have navigated adversity and are reporting revenue gains this spring."
Additionally, InsCorp's board of directors recently voted to distribute a semi-annual dividend of $0.12 per share, after having suspended dividend payments during 2020. "A year ago we felt the prudent course of action was to preserve capital given the level of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, said Michael Qualls, Chairman of InsCorp. "Recent months, however, have provided greater clarity both for our company and the industry and we're pleased to restore and increase our dividend based on current and projected operations," Qualls continued. InsCorp's dividend will be distributed on June 11th, 2021 and payable to shareholders of record as of May 21st, 2021.
Highlights of the quarter included:
- Modified loans, due to the pandemic, represent 12% of the loan portfolio at March 31, 2021, with 50% being on payment deferral and 50% interest only. Total deferments are $69 million.
- Payment deferrals are primarily in the restaurant, bar and tour/coach services industries, while the interest only modifications were in the hospitality and tour/coach services industries. 76% of total deferments were secured by real estate.
- Loans generated through the government's SBA-PPP program Round 2 totaled $16.8 million through March 31, 2021.
- Deferred loan fees related to the PPP loans is approximately $930,000 at March 31, 2021.
- Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 1.9% at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.68% at March 31, 2020.
- Yield on loans was 4.19% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 4.88% for the same period in 2020.
- Cost of all interest-bearing funding was 1.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreasing from 1.93% for the same period in 2020.
- Efficiency ratio was 50.7% at March 31, 2021, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 60.7%.
- Non-Interest Expense to Total Assets was 1.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, slightly lower than 1.85% for the same period in 2020 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.42%.
- Assets per employee remained strong at $13.22 million, compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.59 million.
- The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.38%, slightly higher than the bank's FDIC peer group average of 1.37%.
- Annualized return on tangible common equity for the first quarter was 10.03%
- Tangible book value increased $0.41 to $17.69 during the quarter primarily by virtue of retained earnings.
- The bank's tier 1 capital ratio was 11.9%, while total risk-based capital was 13.2%.
About INSBANK
Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and INSBANK Online. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals nationwide, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK Online offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbanktn.com
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 15,561
$ 8,219
$ 2,521
Interest Bearing Deposits
32,268
33,356
38,209
Securities
12,747
17,039
25,402
Loans
543,178
525,235
464,736
Allowance for Loan Losses
(7,515)
(7,365)
(5,680)
Net Loans
535,663
517,870
459,056
Premises and Equipment, net
13,519
13,630
13,894
Bank Owned Life Insurance
10,176
10,115
9,927
Restricted Equity Securities
8,147
7,612
6,119
Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net
1,091
1,091
1,091
Other Assets
7,549
8,298
6,721
Total Assets
$ 636,721
$ 617,230
$ 562,940
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing
$ 72,858
$ 52,665
$ 42,576
Interest-bearing
432,295
417,731
399,199
Total Deposits
505,153
470,396
441,775
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
45,000
50,000
51,000
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund
15,485
18,412
-
Subordinated Debentures
15,000
15,000
15,000
Federal Funds Purchased
-
7,000
-
Other Liabilities
3,117
5,328
5,475
Total Liabilities
583,755
566,136
513,250
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
31,325
31,190
30,773
Treasury Stock
(681)
(681)
Accumulated Retained Earnings
21,652
20,377
18,677
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
670
208
240
Total Stockholders' Equity
52,966
51,094
49,690
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 636,721
$ 617,230
$ 562,940
Tangible Book Value
$ 17.69
$ 17.28
$ 16.64
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
Interest Income
$ 5,876
$ 22,694
$ 6,018
Interest Expense
1,431
7,221
2,125
Net Interest Income
4,445
15,473
3,893
Provision for Loan Losses
650
2,400
300
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
59
212
56
Bank Owned Life Insurance
60
251
62
Gain on Interest Rate Hedges and Security Sales
505
-
-
Other
237
705
175
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Benefits
1,654
6,200
1,629
Occupancy and equipment
325
1,233
295
Data Processing
147
553
138
Marketing and Advertising
100
349
91
Other
503
1,843
513
Net income from Operations
1,927
4,063
1,220
Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt
239
956
239
Income Before Income Taxes
1,688
3,107
981
Income Tax Expense
(398)
(674)
(248)
Net Income
$ 1,290
$ 2,433
$ 733
Return on Weighted Average Common Shares
$ 0.44
$ 0.83
$ 0.25
