The Insitu ScanEagle UAS has flown more than 1.3 million hours in the world's most challenging conditions. The alliance with Robot Aviation of Hønefoss, Norway and Andøya Space of Andenes, Norway will synergize each company’s capabilities and experience to offer products and services optimized for the harsh environments north of the Arctic Circle where many North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO) allies operate routinely.