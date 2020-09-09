BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the following virtual investor conferences:
- The H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET
- The Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET
- The Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. ET
Each presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com. Each webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of each live event.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product, ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), is the first and only therapy approved in the United States for the treatment of refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a chronic, debilitating condition that can cause severe and permanent lung damage. Insmed is also advancing brensocatib, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and treprostinil palmitil, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.
