RA'ANANA, Israel, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (NASDAQ: IINNW) (the "Company"), a specialty medical device company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technologies, today announced that the company will present in-person its ART device at the HLTH conference in Boston on October 17-20. Co-Founder and CFO of Inspira, Joe Hayon and other colleagues, will attend the conference and present Inspira's novel technology, the ART device, the company's vision, business plan, and go-to-market strategy.
Inspira is a member of the Israeli Medical Device & Digital Health sector at the Israeli Export & International Cooperation Institute and will be part of its delegation to the HLTH conference in Boston, USA. HLTH 2021 is a preeminent event in the health industry, bringing together the entire health ecosystem, focused on health innovation and transformation.
Sponsors and presenters at the conference include capital ventures such as Fidelity Investments, Vertex Ventures, Philips Ventures, Microsoft, Google, Startup Health + and more.
HLTH Conference - Location & Details
Dates: 17-20 October 2021
Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center
Booth: 1147-15 at the Israeli Pavilion
About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.
Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical device company in the respiratory care industry. Inspira is developing the ART device, a cost effective early extracorporeal respiratory support system with an intent to function as an "Artificial Lung" for deteriorating respiratory patients. The ART device designed to utilize a hemo-protective flow approach aimed to rebalance saturation levels while patients are awake and breathing, potentially minimizing the patient's need for mechanical ventilation. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
For more information, please visit our corporate website:
https://inspira-technologies.com/
For more details:
Miri Segal, Investor Relations, MS-IR LLC
+917-607-8654, msegal@ms-ir.com
Rony Glass Aloni, Communication & Digital Marketing Manager
+972-54-5648046, Rony@inspirao2.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspira-technologies-to-present-in-person-at-the-hlth-conference-in-boston-sponsored-by-industry-leaders-such-as-philips-ventures-microsoft-google-301399056.html
SOURCE Inspira Technologies