Corporate Logo - Insteel Industries

Corporate Logo - Insteel Industries

 By Insteel Industries, Inc.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) today announced that its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be webcast live over the internet on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET following the release of the Company's first quarter financial results at 6:30 a.m. ET on that same day. The conference call can be accessed on the Company's website at https://insteelgcs.gcs-web.com/company-news/events-and-presentations and will be archived for replay.

About Insteel

Insteel is the nation's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products and concrete contractors for use, primarily, in nonresidential construction applications. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

IIIN – G

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insteel-industries-announces-second-quarter-2021-conference-call-301248687.html

SOURCE Insteel Industries, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.