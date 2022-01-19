NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following its successful acquisition of U.K.-based ad management company OKO and continued success and growth as the global leader in commenting and polling products, Insticator announced Edric Chan has joined the team as the company's first Senior Vice President of Demand (SVP).
Currently in its tenth year of operation, Insticator provides content and revenue solutions to publishers with its growing suite of engagement-boosting products, from trivia and polling units to Insticator Commenting. Last November, Insticator appeared for a fourth time on the Inc. 5000 List, a ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Insticator has grown 199% within a three-year period, propelled by the success and innovation of its globally-distributed team. With the hiring of Chan, Insticator seeks to scale Insticator's DSP agency and brand business.
Edric Chan has spent the majority of his career in digital advertising with roles from AdOps to Inventory Partnerships. Before joining Insticator, Chan was VP of Platform Operations at Kargo, where he oversaw programmatic transformation. He previously served as the Director of Inventory Partnerships at The Trade Desk, one of the fastest-growing demand-side platforms in the real-time bidding industry. With his vast experience, Chan brings deep insights into inventory partnerships, DSP, and real-time ad bidding to the Insticator team.
"Insticator's technology seamlessly enables publishers to increase user engagement while blending a custom ad experience," said Chan. "I am thrilled to be a part of this team and continue to grow the demand footprint, showcasing to our partners how to take advantage of these advertising opportunities and reach their audiences."
"We're really excited to have Edric lead our Demand Team's growth. With his extensive background in the digital advertising space and deep knowledge, I have no doubt he'll be an amazing leader. We have experienced a lot of growth in the last year, and we're excited for Edric to build upon that and help take it to the next level in 2022 and beyond."
