Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)

 By Instructure Holdings, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Instructure continued to deliver strong performance across the board in Q3," said Steve Daly, CEO of Instructure. "We are well-positioned at the center of the teaching and learning ecosphere, have a strong growth trajectory driven by momentum in both new logo and cross sell wins, and see considerable opportunities in front of us both domestically and internationally as we continue to execute our platform strategy. Our market opportunity is greater than ever."

"In Q3, Canvas users continued to utilize the platform at significantly higher levels than pre-pandemic levels, even after many students returned to the classroom this Fall.  This strong usage further increases our confidence that we will remain the core platform for teaching and learning and a cornerstone in the digital transformation of education, regardless of whether education is delivered in an in-person, virtual, or hybrid context."

Financial Highlights:

  • GAAP Revenue of $107.2 million, an increase of 31% year-over-year
  • Allocated Combined Receipts*, or ACR, of $108.6 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year
  • Operating loss of $5.0 million, or negative 4.7% of revenue, and Non-GAAP operating income* of $40.4 million, or 37.2% of Allocated Combined Receipts
  • GAAP net loss of $13.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $41.3 million, or 38.0% of Allocated Combined Receipts
  • Cash flow from operations of $161.2 million and Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $172.2 million

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measures in this press release.

Business and Operating Highlights:

  • In September, Johns Hopkins University announced that it will replace Blackboard with Canvas as the university's learning management system beginning in advance of the 2022-23 academic school year. Thousands of Hopkins faculty and students shared their input as part of the decision-making process and ultimately chose Canvas for its ease of use, modern user interface, superior mobile experience, and powerful ability to integrate with third party tools.
  • In September, we also added a new statewide assessment contract with Vermont. The Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative (VTVLC) selected MasteryConnect to bolster its approach toward student assessment and help students demonstrate the mastery required for Vermont's pioneering proficiency-based graduation model. VTVLC works with Vermont public schools to offer online courses for its learners statewide, which has become increasingly important due to the COVID-19 crisis.
  • In November, Miami Dade College (MDC) announced it selected Canvas as its new learning management system, moving away from Blackboard in order to better support the surge in its online education with Instructure's platform reliability. MDC was looking for a robust learning management system that offered a mobile experience to create inclusivity for adult students on the go, as well as multilingual support.
  • In October, we hosted attendees from over 5,000 institutions at InstructureCon, more than 5 times pre-pandemic levels. At the conference, we introduced new commercial partnerships and several significant new features to our learning platform, including MasteryView simplified assessments and additional features for Canvas for K-5 users.
  • In October, as a result of our strong growth and margin profile we refinanced $531.0 million in outstanding debt with better terms. As part of the refinancing, we also paid down approximately $31.0 million of outstanding principal, reducing total debt outstanding to $500.0 million. As a result, we expect that our go-forward annual interest expense will be reduced by approximately $18.0 million.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, November 8, 2021, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $106.9 million to $107.9 million
  • Allocated Combined Receipts* is expected to be in the range of $107.5 million to $108.5 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $37.5 million to $38.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $38.5 million to $39.5 million
  • Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be $29.3 million to $30.3 million

Full Year 2021:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $401.7 million to $402.7 million
  • Allocated Combined Receipts* is expected to be in the range of $410.7 million to $411.7 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $140.6 million to $141.6 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $143.6 million to $144.6 million
  • Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be $107.4 million to $108.4 million
  • Unlevered free cash flow* is expected to be approximately $152.0 million

*Allocated Combined Receipts, Non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and unlevered free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of Allocated Combined Receipts to the most closely comparable GAAP measure. Instructure is unable to provide guidance, or a reconciliation, for operating loss and net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measures with respect to non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and unlevered free cash flow because Instructure cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition related intangibles. Thus, Instructure is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance because such information is not available.

Conference Call Information

Instructure's management team will hold a conference call to discuss our third-quarter results today, November 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 921-1674 from the United States and Canada or (236) 389-2674 internationally with conference ID 1531297. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at ir.instructure.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Instructure

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to helping everyone learn together. We amplify the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, leading to improved student outcomes. Today, Instructure supports more than 30 million educators and learners at more than 6,000 organizations around the world.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Instructure has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). In addition to Instructure's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Instructure believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. Instructure believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of Instructure's historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Allocated Combined Receipts. We define Allocated Combined Receipts as the combined receipts of our Company and companies that we have acquired allocated to the period of service delivery. We calculate Allocated Combined Receipts as the sum of (i) revenue and (ii) the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue related to Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Instructure (the "Take-Private Transaction") and the Certica Holdings, LLC ("Certica") and Eesysoft Software International B.V. ("Eesysoft") acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Management uses this measure to evaluate organic growth of the business period over period, as if the Company had operated as a single entity and excluding the impact of acquisitions or adjustments due to purchase accounting.

Non-GAAP Operating Income.  We define non-GAAP operating (loss) income as loss from operations excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and Certica and Eesysoft acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe non-GAAP operating (loss) income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income. We define non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and Certica and Eesysoft acquisitions, and restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Basic non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Diluted non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by giving effect to all potential dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest and loss on debt extinguishment, provision (benefit) for taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We further adjust EBITDA to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and Certica and Eesysoft acquisitions. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from this non-GAAP measure, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow adjusted for cash paid for interest on outstanding debt and cash settled stock-based compensation. We believe free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow facilitates period-to-period comparisons of liquidity. We consider free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow to be important measures because they measure the amount of cash we generate and reflect changes in working capital.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. We define non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating expenses as GAAP cost of revenue and GAAP operating expenses, respectively, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the full year ending December 31, 2021 the company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the company's research and development efforts and future application releases, and the company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with future stimulus packages approved by the U.S. federal government; failure to continue our recent growth rates; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; the effects of increased usage of, or interruptions or performance problems associated with, our learning platform; the impact on our business and prospects from the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic; our history of losses and expectation that we will not be profitable for the foreseeable future; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; and changes in the spending policies or budget priorities for government funding of Higher Education and K-12 institutions.

These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company's initial public offering prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 23, 2021, and other documents filed with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except per share amounts)







September 30,

2021





December 31,

2020



Assets



(unaudited)









Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$

227,487





$

146,212



Accounts receivable—net





54,759







47,315



Prepaid expenses





16,831







12,733



Deferred commissions





10,193







6,663



Assets held for sale











57,334



Other current assets





2,913







3,083



Total current assets





312,183







273,340



Property and equipment, net





10,264







11,289



Right-of-use assets





19,352







26,904



Goodwill





1,186,676







1,172,395



Intangible assets, net





660,030







755,349



Noncurrent prepaid expenses





2,493







6,269



Deferred commissions, net of current portion





18,568







16,434



Other assets





5,724







6,651



Total assets



$

2,215,290





$

2,268,631



Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable



$

22,271





$

13,302



Accrued liabilities





24,529







23,638



Lease liabilities





6,482







6,037



Long-term debt, current





2,235







6,118



Liabilities held for sale











11,834



Deferred revenue





270,421







192,864



Total current liabilities





325,938







253,793



Long-term debt, net of current portion





514,970







820,925



Deferred revenue, net of current portion





16,667







12,015



Lease liabilities, net of current portion





25,479







30,670



Deferred tax liabilities





38,347







58,601



Other long-term liabilities





4,896







4,643



Total liabilities





926,297







1,180,647



Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 500,000 and 252,480 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively; 140,423 and 126,219 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively.





1,404







1,262



Additional paid-in capital





1,533,595







1,264,703



Accumulated deficit





(246,006)







(177,981)



Total stockholders' equity





1,288,993







1,087,984



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

2,215,290





$

2,268,631



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except per share amounts)







Successor







Predecessor







Three months

ended

September 30,





Three months

ended

September 30,





Nine months

ended

September 30,





Six months

ended

September 30,







Three months

ended

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







2020







(unaudited)





(unaudited)





(unaudited)





(unaudited)







(unaudited)



Revenue:

































Subscription and support



$

96,163





$

73,313





$

266,774





$

129,460







$

65,968



Professional services and other





11,058







8,459







27,994







13,682









5,421



Total revenue





107,221







81,772







294,768







143,142









71,389



Cost of revenue:

































Subscription and support





36,528







35,996







112,575







69,975









19,699



Professional services and other





4,939







5,034







15,500







10,592









4,699



Total cost of revenue





41,467







41,030







128,075







80,567









24,398



Gross profit





65,754







40,742







166,693







62,575









46,991



Operating expenses:

































Sales and marketing





40,553







40,100







120,858







84,034









27,010



Research and development





15,823







14,619







47,191







36,736









19,273



General and administrative





14,396







13,092







38,943







47,533









17,295



Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill











29,612













29,612











Impairment on disposal group











3,389







1,218







3,389











Total operating expenses





70,772







100,812







208,210







201,304









63,578



Loss from operations





(5,018)







(60,070)







(41,517)







(138,729)









(16,587)



Other income (expense):

































Interest income











5







13







40









313



Interest expense





(11,251)







(16,357)







(44,178)







(34,449)









(8)



Other income (expense)





(1,623)







187







(2,365)







603









(5,738)



Total other income (expense), net





(12,874)







(16,165)







(46,530)







(33,806)









(5,433)



Loss before income taxes





(17,892)







(76,235)







(88,047)







(172,535)









(22,020)



Income tax benefit (expense)





4,631







16,062







20,022







35,788









(183)



Net loss and comprehensive loss



$

(13,261)





$

(60,173)





$

(68,025)





$

(136,747)







$

(22,203)



Net loss per common share, basic and diluted



$

(0.10)





$

(0.48)





$

(0.52)





$

(1.08)







$

(0.58)



Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share





136,647







126,240







129,643







126,240









38,369



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in thousands)







Successor





Successor







Predecessor







Three months

ended

September 30,





Three months

ended

September 30,





Nine months

ended

September 30,





Six months

ended

September 30,







Three months

ended

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







2020







(unaudited)





(unaudited)





(unaudited)





(unaudited)







(unaudited)



Operating activities:

































Net loss



$

(13,261)





$

(60,173)





$

(68,025)





$

(136,747)







$

(22,203)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

































Depreciation of property and equipment





910







1,329







2,728







2,427









2,982



Amortization of intangible assets





33,591







32,619







100,319







65,602









2,620



Amortization of deferred financing costs





740







487







1,958







1,018











Impairment on disposal group











3,389







1,218







3,389











Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill











29,612













29,612











Stock-based compensation





6,709







2,616







11,532







3,116









7,109



Deferred income taxes





(4,852)







(16,159)







(20,254)







(36,062)











Other





160







654







1,565







1,381









1,959



Changes in assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable, net





89,213







73,414







(7,700)







(23,179)









11,903



Prepaid expenses and other assets





7,050







11,548







80







21,383









(25,121)



Deferred commissions





(3,221)







(11,218)







(5,596)







(19,010)









1,469



Right-of-use assets





1,172







1,600







7,552







5,294









4,509



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





8,829







(7,975)







8,634







(11,796)









2,187



Deferred revenue





36,412







39,694







80,470







131,855









(36,983)



Lease liabilities





(1,696)







(1,245)







(4,746)







(338)









(7,489)



Other liabilities





(573)







93







(919)







4,015











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





161,183







100,285







108,816







41,960









(57,058)



Investing activities:

































Purchases of property and equipment





(1,193)







(807)







(2,800)







(858)









(732)



Proceeds from sale of property and equipment





16







38







40







67









19



Proceeds from sale of Bridge

















46,018

















Business acquisitions, net of cash received





(856)













(16,886)







(1,904,064)











Maturities of marketable securities































15,584



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





(2,033)







(769)







26,372







(1,904,855)









14,871



Financing activities:

































IPO proceeds, net of offering costs paid of $5,719





259,604













259,604

















Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans































1,067



Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units





(1,318)













(1,318)















(1,413)



Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net of discount























763,276











Proceeds from contributions from stockholders











9,182













1,257,327











Distributions to stockholders





(7)













(930)

















Repayments of long-term debt





(256,348)







(1,937)







(307,882)







(3,875)











Term Loan prepayment premium





(3,827)













(3,827)

















Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities





(1,896)







7,245







(54,353)







2,016,728









(346)



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





157,254







106,761







80,835







153,833









(42,533)



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period





74,534







105,775







150,953







58,703









101,236



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period



$

231,788





$

212,536





$

231,788





$

212,536







$

58,703



Supplemental cash flow disclosure:

































Cash paid for taxes



$

153





$

109





$

556





$

257







$

32



Interest paid



$

10,553





$

15,869





$

42,302





$

33,258







$



Non-cash investing and financing activities:

































Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid



$

62





$

20





$

62





$

20







$

79



 

 

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







Successor







Predecessor







Three months

ended

September 30,





Three months

ended

September 30,





Nine months

ended

September 30,





Six months

ended

September 30,







Three months

ended

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







2020



Revenue



$

107,221





$

81,772





$

294,768





$

143,142







$

71,389



Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting





1,379







6,150







8,471







19,589











Allocated Combined Receipts



$

108,600





$

87,922





$

303,239





$

162,731







$

71,389



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







Successor







Predecessor







Three months

ended

September 30,





Three months

ended

September 30,





Nine months

ended

September 30,





Six months

ended

September 30,







Three months

ended

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







2020



Loss from operations



$

(5,018)





$

(60,070)





$

(41,517)





$

(138,729)







$

(16,587)



Stock-based compensation





8,379







6,722







17,722







40,550









7,109



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs





2,031







40,064







18,042







50,317









8,360



Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles





33,590







32,617







100,312







65,597









2,586



Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting





1,379







6,150







8,471







19,589











Non-GAAP operating income



$

40,361





$

25,483





$

103,030





$

37,324







$

1,468



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







Successor







Predecessor







Three months

ended

September 30,





Three months

ended

September 30,





Nine months

ended

September 30,





Six months

ended

September 30,







Three months

ended

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







2020



Net loss



$

(13,261)





$

(60,173)





$

(68,025)





$

(136,747)







$

(22,203)



Interest on outstanding debt and loss on debt extinguishment





11,247







16,357







44,170







34,449











Provision (benefit) for taxes





(4,631)







(16,062)







(20,022)







(35,788)









183



Depreciation





911







1,329







2,728







2,426









2,982



Amortization





2







2







5







5









35



Stock-based compensation





8,379







6,722







17,722







40,550









7,109



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs





3,641







39,446







19,652







49,699









14,117



Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles





33,590







32,617







100,312







65,597









2,586



Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting





1,379







6,150







8,471







19,589











Adjusted EBITDA



$

41,257





$

26,388





$

105,013





$

39,780







$

4,809



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW & UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







Successor







Predecessor







Three months

ended

September 30,





Three months

ended

September 30,





Nine months

ended

September 30,





Six months

ended

September 30,







Three months

ended

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







2020





































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



$

161,183





$

100,285





$

108,816





$

41,960







$

(57,058)



Purchases of property and equipment





(1,193)







(807)







(2,800)







(858)









(732)



Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment





16







38







40







67









19



Free cash flow



$

160,006





$

99,516





$

106,056





$

41,169







$

(57,771)



Cash paid for interest on outstanding debt





10,553







17,060







42,302







34,449











Cash settled stock-based compensation





1,651







4,105







6,094







37,434











Unlevered free cash flow



$

172,210





$

120,681





$

154,452





$

113,052







$

(57,771)



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)







Successor







Predecessor







Three months

ended

September 30,





Three months

ended

September 30,





Nine months

ended

September 30,





Six months

ended

September 30,







Three months

ended

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







2020



Net loss



$

(13,261)





$

(60,173)





$

(68,025)





$

(136,747)







$

(22,203)



Stock-based compensation





8,379







6,722







17,722







40,550









7,109



Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles





33,590







32,617







100,312







65,597









2,586



Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting





1,379







6,150







8,471







19,589











Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs





3,641







39,446







19,652







49,699









14,117



Non-GAAP net income



$

33,728





$

24,762





$

78,132





$

38,688







$

1,609



Non-GAAP net income per common share, basic



$

0.25





$

0.20





$

0.60





$

0.31







$

0.04



Non-GAAP net income per common share, diluted



$

0.24





$

0.20





$

0.60





$

0.31







$

0.04



Weighted average common shares used in computing basic Non-GAAP net income per common share





136,647







126,240







129,643







126,240









38,369



Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share





138,182







126,240







130,166







126,240









38,369



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







Successor







Predecessor







Three months

ended

September 30,





Three months

ended

September 30,





Nine months

ended

September 30,





Six months

ended

September 30,







Three months

ended

March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







2020



Gross profit



$

65,754





$

40,742





$

166,693





$

62,575







$

46,991



Stock-based compensation





580







555







1,262







1,116









586



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs





187







70







2,991







2,912









66



Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles





15,582







15,000







46,412







30,167









1,293



Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting





1,379







6,150







8,471







19,589









-



Non-GAAP gross profit



$

83,482





$

62,517





$

225,829





$

116,359







$

48,936



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Cost of Revenue































Subscription and support



$

36,528







(257)







(159)







(15,582)





$

20,530



Professional services and other





4,939







(323)







(28)













4,588



Total cost of revenue



$

41,467







(580)







(187)







(15,582)





$

25,118



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Cost of Revenue































Subscription and support



$

112,575







(652)







(2,108)







(46,412)





$

63,403



Professional services and other





15,500







(610)







(883)













14,007



Total cost of revenue



$

128,075







(1,262)







(2,991)







(46,412)





$

77,410



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Cost of Revenue































Subscription and support



$

35,996







(333)













(15,000)





$

20,663



Professional services and other





5,034







(222)







(70)













4,742



Total cost of revenue



$

41,030







(555)







(70)







(15,000)





$

25,405



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE



Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Successor)



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Cost of Revenue































Subscription and support



$

69,975







(653)







(2,056)







(30,167)





$

37,099



Professional services and other





10,592







(463)







(856)













9,273



Total cost of revenue



$

80,567







(1,116)







(2,912)







(30,167)





$

46,372



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Predecessor)



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Cost of Revenue































Subscription and support



$

19,699







(301)













(1,293)





$

18,105



Professional services and other





4,699







(285)







(66)













4,348



Total cost of revenue



$

24,398







(586)







(66)







(1,293)





$

22,453



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



$

40,553







(2,139)







(99)







(18,008)





$

20,307



Research and development





15,823







(2,292)







(226)













13,305



General and administrative





14,396







(3,368)







(1,519)













9,509



Total operating expenses



$

70,772







(7,799)







(1,844)







(18,008)





$

43,121



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



$

120,858







(4,814)







(2,551)







(53,900)





$

59,593



Research and development





47,191







(4,896)







(2,904)













39,391



General and administrative





38,943







(6,750)







(8,378)













23,815



Impairment on disposal group





1,218













(1,218)















Total operating expenses



$

208,210







(16,460)







(15,051)







(53,900)





$

122,799



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



$

40,100







(1,843)







(1,420)







(17,617)





$

19,220



Research and development





14,619







(2,149)







(1,017)













11,453



General and administrative





13,092







(2,175)







(4,556)













6,361



Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill





29,612













(29,612)















Impairment on disposal group





3,389













(3,389)















Total operating expenses



$

100,812





$

(6,167)





$

(39,994)





$

(17,617)





$

37,034



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES



Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Successor)



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



$

84,034







(5,435)







(3,706)







(35,430)





$

39,463



Research and development





36,736







(7,193)







(3,581)













25,962



General and administrative





47,533







(26,806)







(7,117)













13,610



Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill





29,612













(29,612)















Impairment on disposal group





3,389













(3,389)















Total operating expenses



$

201,304





$

(39,434)





$

(47,405)





$

(35,430)





$

79,035



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Predecessor)



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







GAAP





Stock-based

compensation

expense





Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs





Amortization of

acquired

intangibles





Non-GAAP



Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



$

27,010







(1,977)







(556)







(1,293)





$

23,184



Research and development





19,273







(1,874)







(1,273)













16,126



General and administrative





17,295







(2,672)







(6,465)













8,158



Total operating expenses



$

63,578







(6,523)







(8,294)







(1,293)





$

47,468



 

 

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS GUIDANCE



(in thousands)



(unaudited)







Three Months Ending

December 31,





Full Year Ending

December 31,







2021





2021





2021





2021







LOW





HIGH





LOW





HIGH



Revenue



$

106,900





$

107,900





$

401,700





$

402,700



Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting





600







600







9,000







9,000



Allocated Combined Receipts



$

107,500





$

108,500





$

410,700





$

411,700



 

 

For More Information:

Media Relations: 

Cory Edwards

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 869-5258

cory@instructure.com

Investor Relations: 

April Scee

Managing Director

ICR, Inc.

(917) 497-8992

april.scee@icrinc.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instructure-announces-financial-results-for-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-301418946.html

SOURCE Instructure Holdings, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.