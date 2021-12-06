AMSTERDAM, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instruqt, the #1 hands-on virtual IT Labs for product-led growth, has recently announced the addition of a new team member, Sean Carolan. Sean joins Instruqt as Head of Presales. This new addition to the team strengthens Instruqt's growth strategy as they help software companies drive product adoption and grow usage with a unique product experience.
"We are excited to have Sean on board! He is an amazing solutions engineer who always puts customers first! He has a deep technical understanding and is highly personable and collaborative in his approach. In addition, his authentic energy and enthusiasm for problem-solving add tremendous value for our customers. Sean will enable our customers to utilize Instruqt to drive product-led growth. We look forward to our mutual success," Coert Baart, CEO at Instruqt.
With over 10 years of experience as a technologist and sales engineer in the tech industry, Sean brings a clear understanding of what it takes to win the hearts, minds, and budgets of the new software buyers. "Instruqt provides immediate business value to software companies who need an easy way to demonstrate the value of their products. Modern technology organizations adopt Instruqt because it's easy, fast, and 100% browser-based. This reduces friction in the sales process and enables companies to increase their sales pipeline, grow adoption, and increase revenue." Sean Carolan, Head of Presales at Instruqt.
About Instruqt
Reducing friction is the key to driving product-led growth. Instruqt helps software companies knock down their product barriers by creating valuable full-funnel product experiences. Companies like Google Cloud, Hashicorp, Puppet, Red Hat, Solo.io, Kasten, and many others use Instruqt to create hands-on tutorials, self-service demos, and customer training. Instruqt customers are able to generate millions of dollars in pipeline and account expansion, without overburdening their technical staff. To learn more, visit https://instruqt.com/.
Media Contact
Connie Tai, Instruqt, 1 857-203-7667, connie@instruqt.com
SOURCE Instruqt