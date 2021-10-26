NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Trademark Association (INTA) today revealed additional experts from the trademark, entertainment, restaurant, and other fields who will present at its 2021 Annual Meeting Virtual+ on November 15 to 19.
The lineup includes big-name Capsule Keynote speakers: Chef Daniel Boulud, restaurateur and businessman; Marc Landsberg, founder and CEO, SocialDeviant; Kourtney Kang, writer, producer, showrunner, and director; Andraéa LaVant, president and chief inclusion officer, LaVant Consulting, Inc.; Xavier Ragot, group general counsel, Christian Louboutin Group; and Tony West, senior vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary, Uber Technologies, Inc.
Earlier, INTA announced that Denise Lee Yohn, a brand leadership expert and influential author, will be the Keynote speaker at the event. Ms. Yohn's presentation, on November 15, will explore "Brand Leadership: How to Build a Rock Star Brand."
This year's Annual Meeting features a unique hybrid format, consisting of five days of robust educational sessions, Business Development opportunities, and Social Networking activities on a virtual platform, as well as in-person mini-conferences with educational sessions and networking in New York, New York on November 16; Berlin, Germany on November 17; and Los Angeles, California, on November 18.
In total, 150+ speakers from around the world are on the agenda, including more than 50 corporate presenters who represent well-known brands such as 3M, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), PepsiCo, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Virgin Group Enterprises Limited, Warner Media, LLC, and Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
The Capsule Keynote speakers on the virtual platform mirror the daily themes of the Meeting's five educational tracks. On Monday, as part of the Building a Better Society Through Brands, Ms. LaVant will present on "Speak Disability with Confidence." She will share how she is helping to build a better world as the impact producer for the documentary "Crip Camp" and through cutting-edge corporate development and content marketing for brands and nonprofits.
On Tuesday, as the educational track focuses on The Business of Brands, Mr. West will explore "Brands and Corporate Social Responsibility," including the intersection between companies and their engagement in social issues.
With Wednesday's theme of Enforcement and Anticounterfeiting, Mr. Ragot will explain how his legal team has built a strong partnership with other internal business units to protect and defend Louboutin's famous "red sole" trademark.
Then, on Thursday, during the Innovation and the Future of IP track, Ms. Kang will provide an inside look at "Making the Show She Always Wanted to Make." Most recently, the producer, who is passionate about telling authentic stories that reflect diversity and inclusion, created Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. for Disney+.
Differently, to end the Meeting on Friday, two government officials will be the Capsule Keynotes on the Regional Updates track: Dr. Tarek Hajjiri, commissioner of Intellectual Property, Dubai International Financial Centre; and Khondaker Muhammad Aminur Rahman, member, Customs, Export, Exemption, Bond & IT, National Board of Revenue, Bangladesh.
For the mini-conferences, Mr. Landsberg will be at the New York event, offering key lessons from marketing campaigns launched during this unique time in history—the good, the not-so-good, and the exceptional. And, at the Los Angeles mini-conference, Chef Daniel, the recipient of multiple Michelin stars and James Beard Foundation awards, will appear virtually to talk about his journey to success and then answer questions in real time.
More than 2,500 brand professionals from 90 countries have already registered for the 2021 Annual Meeting Virtual+—the world's largest event for brand owners and intellectual property professionals. Of them, more than 650 will also be attending the mini-conferences, connecting in person with peers in addition to on the virtual platform.
General Access registration is open through October 29. Attendees must register for the virtual Meeting in order to register for one or more of the mini-conferences.
About the International Trademark Association
The International Trademark Association (INTA) is a global association of brand owners and professionals dedicated to supporting trademarks and related intellectual property (IP) to foster consumer trust, economic growth, and innovation. Members include nearly 6,500 organizations, representing more than 34,350 individuals (trademark owners, professionals, and academics) from 185 countries, who benefit from the Association's global trademark resources, policy development, education and training, and international network. Founded in 1878, INTA is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Beijing, Brussels, Santiago, Singapore, and Washington, D.C., and a representative in New Delhi. For more information, visit inta.org.
