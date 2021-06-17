PHOENIX, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), today announced the appointment of financial and operational executive, Kristy Pipes, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Pipes has significant leadership experience building and scaling global finance departments at large, complex organizations, including Deloitte, where she served as Managing Director and Consulting Chief Financial Officer for nearly 20 years.
At Deloitte, Ms. Pipes built the finance department from the ground up into an organization of 1,400 finance professionals across the U.S., India, Germany and Mexico. She also spearheaded numerous technology initiatives at Deloitte to optimize and improve financial operations, including the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning.
"We are honored to welcome Kristy to our Board of Directors. She has an impressive track record of financial and operational leadership and is known for her mentorship and ability to build strong, collaborative teams," said Jeremy Bloom, CEO and founder of Integrate. "Kristy's expertise and perspective will be invaluable in advising Integrate in our pre-IPO phase of growth."
To continue to scale this growth and support the changing B2B landscape, the company recently launched its Demand Acceleration Platform (DAP) to enable marketers to centralize and connect the B2B buying experience in today's increasingly buyer-driven, digital era. Integrate's DAP provides a scalable solution for high-growth and enterprise organizations to drive omnichannel demand strategies, orchestrate intelligent buyer and account journeys, convert more leads and accounts to revenue, and demonstrate marketing return on investment.
"I have been very impressed with Integrate's team, technology and trajectory, and look forward to guiding Integrate's continued growth," said Ms. Pipes. "In addition to my financial and operational expertise, I am deeply interested in emerging technologies and am excited to dive into the high-growth, rapidly evolving martech space."
Prior to joining Deloitte, Ms. Pipes was Vice President and Manager, Finance Division, at Transamerica Life Companies and Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff for the President and Chief Executive Officer (among other senior management positions) at First Interstate Bank of California.
Ms. Pipes currently serves on the boards of public companies Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), where she is an Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of its Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee, PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE: PSB), where she is an Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of its Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee, and EXL Service (NASDAQ: EXLS), where she is an Independent Director and member of the Audit Committee and the Board's Compensation Committee.
Ms. Pipes has an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and graduated magna cum laude from UCLA with a BA in Economics.
Integrate is the leader in Precision Demand Marketing, an emerging category to help B2B marketers develop and deliver an omnichannel demand strategy, convert customer and prospect data records to revenue, and drive marketing ROI. Integrate works with high-growth and enterprise organizations like Salesforce, Microsoft, Akamai, and Pluralsight to power their Precision Demand Marketing strategies. Over the past decade, Integrate has evolved from solving the complex challenges across each demand generation channel to powering account-based, buyer-driven omnichannel experiences. Today, Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform helps marketers orchestrate connected buying experiences that drive qualified conversations at scale, simplify ABM management, and accelerate revenue generation. For more information, please visit http://www.integrate.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
