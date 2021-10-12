CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrify, the low-code, cloud-based workflow automation platform that helps organizations digitally transform their business processes, announced today that Dan Jankowski has been named Vice President of Technology.
Dan had previously managed Integrify's DevOps and Product Support teams for over ten years, helping the company scale operations to meet the needs of its growing customer base, which includes several Fortune 500 enterprises.
As the Vice President of Technology, Dan will report directly to Integrify's CTO, Rich Trusky, and guide product development for Integrify's platform.
"Dan's deep knowledge of our product and focus on helping our customers transform their operations will be invaluable in his new role," says Trusky. "We have big plans for the next generation of Integrify and Dan's leadership will help get us there."
Integrify has experienced unprecedented growth over the last two years. As more companies switch to remote and hybrid workplaces, they require new digital tools to manage operations, including both critical and everyday business processes.
"Integrify is often at the heart of our customers' operations," according to Jankowski. "We believe there is even more we can do with the product to streamline, integrate, and accelerate digital adoption throughout our customers' organization."
The worldwide low-code development technologies market is projected to total $13.8 billion in 2021. Integrify is poised to expand its market share through net new growth, especially in the pharmaceutical, financial, and manufacturing spaces.
"The need for low-code tools that help businesses digitally transform legacy processes and improve both customer and employee experience is greater than ever." according to Trusky. "With Dan's guidance, Integrify will be able to both improve and expand our platform to meet our customers' needs and incorporate the most cutting-edge advances in technology."
About Integrify
Integrify is a low-code, cloud-based workflow automation platform that helps businesses automate processes, design dynamic forms, create self-service portals. Integrify allows companies to bring people, processes, and technology together on a centralized, cloud-based platform. Founded in 2001, Integrify set out to help businesses quickly develop automated workflows using an intuitive, scalable automation platform. Integrify provides extreme flexibility with customization and integration that allows organizations to improve service, efficiency, and compliance across all industries
Media Contact
Mike Raia, Integrify, +1 (312) 262-4887, mike.raia@integrify.com
SOURCE Integrify