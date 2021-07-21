MONTREAL, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelerad Medical Systems™, a global leader in medical image management, today announced a new contract with LifeBridge Health to provide cloud-based medical imaging managed services. The partnership focuses on enhancing workflow and productivity to continue to ensure the protection of patient data and optimize LifeBridge Health resources.
LifeBridge Health is one of the largest and most comprehensive providers of health-related services in Maryland. The health system will leverage Intelerad's nuage® Cloud Imaging Platform, including its picture archiving and communication system (PACS) IntelePACS®, and Clario SmartWorklist, a personalized and context-aware enterprise imaging solution designed to intelligently manage reading workflow.
"As our health system works to fulfill our mission to improve the health of the people in the communities we serve, we are always open to innovative approaches as part of our ongoing quality improvement initiatives. Our physicians navigate large amounts of medical imaging and data, and we are interested to see how this more integrated system may allow our teams to work more productively and efficiently, while having the image and data integrity they need to provide the best care possible," said Tressa Springmann, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for LifeBridge Health.
Over the past year, hospitals and health systems have faced immense challenges. A recent study from the non-profit organization Mental Health America (MHA) found that 93% of healthcare workers were experiencing stress, with 76% reporting that they were feeling the effects of exhaustion and burnout.
"From an increase in patient demand to reduced revenue and overworked staff, healthcare organizations are in need of robust technology solutions that reduce administrative burdens, increase productivity and streamline workflows," said Christian Bazinet, Chief Commercial Officer, Intelerad. "We're excited to partner with LifeBridge Health to deliver managed services and enterprise imaging solutions that will allow their team to reduce time spent on technology and imaging challenges so they can focus on what they do best—providing great patient care."
About Intelerad
Founded in 1999, Intelerad offers healthcare's most comprehensive imaging and analytics platform. Headquartered in Montreal, Intelerad has approximately 500 employees located in nine offices across six countries. The company empowers over 1,000 healthcare organizations around the world with the speed, scalability, and simplicity needed to increase business performance while, most importantly, improving patient outcomes. Intelerad's modern enterprise solutions have been acknowledged by a Best in KLAS recognition, ranking #1 for PACS Asia/Oceania in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Global Software (Non-US) report.
