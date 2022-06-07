Company to demo new Enterprise Imaging and Informatics Suite, co-sponsor RADequal Awards, and participate in three panels at this year's meeting of the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM)
RALEIGH, N.C. and MONTREAL, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the 2022 Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) Annual Meeting in Kissimmee, Florida from June 9-11, Intelerad Medical Systems™, a global leader in medical image management solutions, will showcase its recently launched Enterprise Imaging and Informatics Suite at Booth #411.
The suite, which combines the leading solutions from Intelerad's recently acquired brands, offers healthcare's most comprehensive imaging and analytics platform, with the speed, scalability, and simplicity needed for hospitals and health systems to improve patient outcomes while accelerating business performance.
"No matter where your practice or healthcare organization may be on its journey to the cloud, Intelerad can help identify the right solutions necessary to manage and share vital patient data across the organization. From image management to structured reporting and analytics, the Enterprise Imaging and Informatics Suite aims to simplify workflows and reduce costs, all while also improving patient outcomes," said Morris Panner, President of Intelerad. "We look forward to connecting with the SIIM community this week to further demonstrate how our innovative technology can drive efficiency, provider excellence, and better patient care."
Panner is one of Intelerad's three featured speakers scheduled to participate in thought leadership panels throughout the conference. The panelists will discuss the following:
- Jonathan Robinson, Director of Product Management: Session #1010S - It's On - Imaging IT's Transformation to the Cloud #AskIndustry Panel Discussion. On June 9 at 11:45 a.m., industry professionals including Jonathan Robinson, Director Of Product Management at Intelerad, will describe the scope of available Imaging IT solutions, sharing successful customer case studies, as well as best practices and recommendations to help institutions best plan for the move to the cloud.
- Morris Panner, President: Session #1028 - AI: Harnessing Latent Data and Pursuit of Anonymization. Held June 9 at 5 p.m., this session will feature Panner's key considerations for implementing AI applications or solutions, including strategies for har- nessing latent data and preserving data privacy to foster trust between patients, clinicians, and vendors.
- Marissa Carlson, Senior Vice President of Marketing: Session #2016 - How and Why to Create a Diverse Team: An Open Discussion. At 1:15 p.m. on June 10, Intelerad Senior Vice President of Marketing, Marissa Carlson, will join the open discussion about the necessary components for the creation and purpose of diverse teams within imaging informatics environments.
Additionally, Intelerad will be co-sponsoring the RADequal Awards during the SIIM Welcome Reception from 6-7:30 p.m. on June 9. An initiative created in 2017 by Dr. Geraldine McGinty and Ambra Health, an Intelerad company, to advance the representation of women in radiology and informatics, the 2022 RADequal Awards will honor four outstanding individuals — regardless of gender — who have helped and supported women in medical imaging informatics.
"RADequal is all about creating community, and we couldn't be more excited to be back at SIIM in person to celebrate the accomplishments of leaders who live our shared values of inclusion and mentorship," said Dr. Geraldine McGinty, Weill Cornell Medicine, Professor of Clinical Radiology and Population Health Sciences. "We're so grateful for Intelerad's partnership in this effort."
To learn more about Intelerad's full suite of solutions or to book a demo with the team at SIIM 2022, visit intelerad.com/siim22 or stop by Intelerad's booth #411. Media briefings are also available upon request. To schedule a briefing, please contact colleen@arpr.com.
About Intelerad
Intelerad is one of the leading providers of medical imaging software and services for the healthcare industry. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC and Montreal Intelerad has over 850 employees located in offices across six countries. Nearly 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world rely on Intelerad products to manage patient data, helping them reduce time and workload while improving patient outcomes. Intelerad's award-winning enterprise imaging solutions have been recognized globally by KLAS, with Intelerad's Ambra Health ranked #1 for Image Exchange in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Professional Services report. To learn more, visit intelerad.com and follow Intelerad on LinkedIn and Twitter.
