Company continues to invest in the larger CTE community by organizing SkillsUSA Championship competitions in advanced manufacturing for Industry 4.0
DERRY, N.H., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelitek is continuing its 30-year tradition of supporting the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) by coordinating two competitions in the event's SkillsUSA Championships. During the conference, being held in Atlanta, June 20-24, Intelitek will be organizing the Automated Manufacturing Technology and the Robotics and Automation Technology in the championship series. As a chair of the technical committee, Intelitek is providing equipment for the two competitions and, with other partner vendors, will set up, run, and judge the events.
The NLSC is a multi-faceted showcase for career and technical education. More than 6,500 career and technical education (CTE) students – all state contest winners – will compete in in 108 different trade, technical and leadership fields for national bronze, silver, and gold medals. "This event is much more than a conference or convention---it's an inspiring showcase of America's next generation of career-ready workers and leaders," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis.
Intelitek's Robotics and Automation Technology competition is an implementation of an industrial automated manufacturing process. Teams of two students will design and program a robotic production system that uses an Intelitek SCORBOT-ER 4u robotic arm, PLC and Vision Sensor to provide solutions to project scenarios.
In Intelitek's Automated Manufacturing Technology event, teams of three students will use computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), and computer numerical controlled machining (CNC) to plan, design, and manufacture a part. In this competition, students mill the parts on the Intelitek BenchMill 6100 desktop CNC machine, an industrial machine designed for education.
"Intelitek has been organizing these competitions at the NLSC since 1991. The only exception was 2020 when the conference's in-person events were cancelled in response to the pandemic," said Graham Celine, VP, Business Development of Intelitek. "We're committed to developing the skills of America's youth and creating a workforce that can meet the demands of advanced manufacturing for Industry 4.0. So, we're incredibly pleased to support the CTE community through this three-decade partnership with SkillsUSA."
About SkillsUSA
Founded in 1965, SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of students, teachers, and industry that empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders, and responsible American citizens. The SkillsUSA Framework of Personal, Workplace and Technical Skills Grounded in Academics inspires work and life success for students while helping industry close the skills gap currently leaving millions of skilled trade jobs unfilled. Through SkillsUSA's career competitions program and curricula, employers ensure schools are teaching relevant technical skills, and with SkillsUSA's credentialing process, they can assess the career-readiness of their future employees. SkillsUSA's membership of nearly 340,000 students and instructors encompasses middle schools, high schools, and college/postsecondary institutions in every state and three U.S. territories. SkillsUSA programming covers 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and is recognized by the U.S. departments of Education and Labor as integral to career and technical education. For more information: http://www.skillsusa.org.
About Intelitek
Intelitek is at the forefront of training for Industry 4.0, the internet revolution in manufacturing. For four decades, the company's innovative learning solutions have provided learners across the globe with the competencies needed for in-demand careers in production. Driven by its pedagogic commitment to students' career readiness and lifelong learning skills, the company develops state-of-the-art tools and technologies for engineering, manufacturing, automation, and robotics technologies. These technologies, along with Intelitek's programs, empower instructors and inspire students to pursue careers in cutting-edge businesses. For more information go to: http://www.intelitek.com
Media Contact
Charlotte Andrist, Nickel Communications, 7703105244, charlotte@nickelcommpr.com
SOURCE Intelitek