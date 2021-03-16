GREENSBORO, N.C., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Intellect Resources®, a healthcare IT consulting and staffing firm, and Smartlink Health Solutions, a leading provider of proactive health and wellness management solutions, announced an expansion of their partnership to deliver a comprehensive COVID-19 response and reopening management solution to employers. The joint offering brings together Intellect Resources' healthcare consulting and staffing expertise with Smartlink's COVID-19 response management software, SiteClear, to provide the people, process, and technology employers need to manage the pandemic and corporate reopening strategies.
COVID-19 is creating a strain on HR professionals across the country as they try to ensure a safe work environment for employees. When an individual is identified as potentially having COVID-19, it sets off a cascade of work to prevent the spread of the disease to others in the organization. Tracking employee status, contact tracing, and managing employees back to work is both labor-intensive and difficult to do on paper.
"We talk to Human Resources professionals every day that tell us they are drowning because of COVID-19," said Tiffany Crenshaw, President, and CEO of Intellect Resources. "Employers are struggling with everything from defining their business rules to having the ability to implement them and the technology to track it all. We are very excited about our partnership with Smartlink because together, we can solve all of those challenges and remove the burden of COVID-19 response management and reopening strategies entirely from human resource departments."
The joint offering includes consulting and surge staffing to handle the additional work associated with defining and implementing COVID-19 response management business rules, managing COVID-19 cases, conducting contact tracing across the organization, managing the back to work process and creating reopening strategies. Intellect Resources' Clinical Director helps employers develop reasonable and safe policies and procedures to balance business continuity and employee health. The SiteClear software is used to coordinate and track all activities related to COVID-19 between Intellect Resources' staff and an employer's human resource department, documenting efforts to ensure accurate recordkeeping and compliance. Individuals who are likely positive for COVID-19 are identified early through SiteClear's algorithm-based symptom assessment. Employers can then utilize Intellect Resources' experienced contract tracing teams for as-needed assistance to human resource departments to mitigate the exposure risk resulting from a likely COVID-19 positive employee. SiteClear makes the process easy and intuitive, automatically implementing business rules to reduce potential exposure to others, and providing an easy way to track and document the necessary workflow to bring employees safely back to work.
According to Ginny Mahaney, Chief Commercial Officer of Smartlink Health, "We have been working with Intellect Resources for some time and have always been impressed with their deep bench of healthcare expertise and ability to staff large projects so quickly. We are delighted to expand our relationship with them and jointly offer a full outsourcing solution to employers that want to stop focusing on COVID-19 and go back to focusing on their business."
About Intellect Resources
Intellect Resources stands apart in the healthcare IT industry for an unparalleled ability to recruit talent and healthcare IT professionals. Services are tailored to meet a client's strategic business initiatives, individual project needs, and budget. From an individual hire to teams of over 500, Intellect Resources can provide the solution to your recruiting needs quickly and reliably. Intellect Resources is certified as a women's business enterprise through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.intellectresources.com.
About Smartlink Health Solutions
Smartlink Health Solutions is an innovator in healthcare IT and is focused on helping organizations solve two of their biggest challenges – the transition from reactive care delivery to proactive care delivery, and the quest for seamless data sharing across the care continuum. With Smartlink, organizations can proactively identify individuals at the highest risk for COVID-19 and automatically take action to help prevent the spread of the virus. Smartlink's care management platform also supports Medicare's annual wellness, behavioral health and care management programs. Additionally, Smartlink's integration Platform-as-a-Service enables rapid, affordable integration between healthcare IT and other systems via the user interface. For more information, visit http://www.smartlinkhealth.com.
