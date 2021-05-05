TORONTO and VANCOUVER, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interaptix, the creator of the expert knowledge platform AptixAR, and STP ComplianceEHS, a premier publisher of technical resource guides for environmental, health & safety, transportation, and business practices for global organizations, are pleased to announce their partnership to enable content-driven remote auditing content to be delivered via their integrated solutions.
The AptixAR expert knowledge platform leverages digital twins as the baseline for remote audits. Using nothing more complex than an iPad, local staff can bring every facility into the cloud for remote auditors to assess. Augmented Reality instructions, observation requests and spatial markup allow auditors across the globe to collaborate on audits of any facility anywhere, instantly. Whether the person capturing the local evidence is a is a compliance expert, an external regulator, or a local operational resource, AptixAR makes it easy for the remote audit team to specify exactly what processes, facilities, and materials they need to audit.
The STP Compliance Suite provides accurate interpretation of regulatory requirements and their application to help clients plan, audit, assess, identify and track the regulatory requirements they need to meet their compliance obligations. Using their technology, customers can distill complex regulatory frameworks and produce easy-to-understand checklists for auditing. These guidance tools form the perfect baseline for users of the AptixAR remote audit solution.
"We are thrilled to partner with STP. With over 30 years as a recognized expert in EHSQ compliance, their customers trust their solutions to help them understand their regulatory obligations. That trusted content they provide is the ideal foundation for our remote auditing solution." Said Bardia Bina, CEO of Interaptix. "Our integrated solution sets the gold standard for how remote and virtual audits are conducted now and post pandemic."
"We are very excited and eagerly looking forward to working together with Interaptix to get our tried-and-trusted auditing content delivered as one platform. Interaptix is known for their revolutionary approach in building core technology solutions, and this partnership offers strong support for our business. Our partnership enables our clients to leverage data and streamline the remote auditing process. Together, we are on the leading edge of technology to meet the evolving needs of the entire compliance community and truly expedite the digital transformation", said Gail Ankiewicz, President of STP ComplianceEHS.
About Interaptix
Interaptix Inc. was established in 2013 as an early pioneer in constructing Augmented Reality solutions for the industrial enterprise. In response rise of the remote workforce and the lessened technological barrier to entry to AR and digital twins, AptixAR Remote Audit was launched in 2020. Interaptix is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
About STPComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier's Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical, education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
