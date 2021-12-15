DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CureMint announced today a new partnership with leading dental service organization, InterDent. CureMint's innovative procure-to-pay platform for dental organizations will optimize the supply ordering process for dental offices in InterDent's network, as well as provide added visibility and efficiency to the organization's procurement and accounts payable teams.
InterDent is a dental service organization (DSO) providing non-clinical services to 178 dental practices and more than 450 dentists across 8 states. InterDent was searching for a procurement solution to efficiently manage every function of the organization's buying process for clinical supplies, from purchase to payment.
"Supporting our staff with better efficiency and visibility across our supply chain is of the utmost importance – CureMint's procure-to-pay software provides a full-stop solution for the 175+ dental offices in our network," said Theresa Neuhauser, VP of Supply Chain, at InterDent. "Before CureMint we were relying on inefficient, manual-heavy workflows for procurement tasks like approvals and invoice matching, and we knew that we needed a solution to better align with our business strategy. CureMint was able to integrate with our existing procurement process for a seamless experience and empower our procurement and A/P teams with the automation and flexibility they need to make intelligent business decisions."
CureMint's all-in-one procurement platform empowers dental organizations of all sizes to realize streamlined operations and untapped profitability by removing paper processing and centralizing sourcing, procurement, and accounts payable into one easy-to-use system.
"Our goal is to remove the inefficiencies that plague the dental supply chain and result in costly, unnecessary waste across both suppliers and dental organizations," said Brandon McCarty, Co-Founder & CEO, CureMint. "We are proud that InterDent selected us as their partner, and are excited to not only solve some of the basic procure-to-pay issues, but more importantly, innovate cutting-edge solutions toward the most challenging dental issues such as labs, inventory management, and strategic sourcing analytics."
About InterDent
InterDent Service Corporation provides comprehensive dental support and administrative services to 178 supported dental practices employing more than 450 dentists in eight states. Gentle Dental® offices, along with offices under the brands of Smile Keepers and Blue Oak Dental®, are supported by InterDent and deliver high-quality dental care with a personal touch. Gentle Dental® offers comprehensive care in general, cosmetic and specialty dentistry. To learn more, visit http://www.interdent.com or http://www.interdent.com/gentle-dental/.
About CureMint
Founded in 2017, CureMint is the leading dental procurement software helping dental organizations scale across North America. CureMint's B2B SaaS platform helps dental organizations lower costs by bringing greater visibility, control, and efficiency to their internal supply chain. Today, CureMint's all-in-one platform specifically built for dental practices and DSOs provides an intuitive ordering experience, increased operational efficiency, and holistic spend management for thousands of dental offices across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.curemint.io.
