MANCHESTER, N.H., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), representing over 1 billion members worldwide, has formed the Co-op 20, a new G20 working group, and named American businessman Howard Brodsky as chairperson. The group is designed to educate G20 leaders on the importance of cooperative businesses and share examples of the positive impact they have made in communities during the COVID-19 crisis and recovery.
The Co-op 20 group represents cooperative businesses and associations from the world's largest economies accounting for over $2 trillion in annual revenue, and the Co-op 20's contributions to the larger G20 process will ensure cooperatives take a high level role moving forward in shaping the future of global economics. The G20 is "the premier international forum that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80% of world GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of the population of the planet, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation."
The formal G20 Summit discussions will take place October 2021 in Rome, Italy.
"Most people know very little about cooperatives and the scale of their economic, social, and cultural impact," said Howard Brodsky, co-founder, chairman and co-CEO of CCA Global, one of the largest cooperatives in North America. "As the G20 convenes, this is an opportune time for us to share what cooperatives do and how they are solving some of the world's most pressing challenges. Cooperatives and the cooperative business model combat wealth inequality and help give everyone a voice in our future."
The G20 Engagement Groups will discuss and develop action-oriented policy recommendations that will be conveyed to the G20 leaders for consideration, adoption, and implementation. The ICA and the newly formed Co-op 20 are joining forces with the Italian Cooperative Alliance members to contribute to these discussions, specifically the Business 20 (B20) and Civil Society 20 (C20) task forces.
"The ICA G20 working group will significantly raise the profile of cooperative business models and amplify the social and economic impact they make. This information will be included in the recommendations submitted to the heads of states and governments at the G20 Summit," said Bruno Roelants, director general of the ICA.
Learn more about cooperatives during COVID:
The resilience of the cooperative model: How do cooperatives deal with the COVID‐19 crisis?
World Cooperative Monitor: Exploring the Cooperative Economy Report
About Howard Brodsky
Howard Brodsky is Co-Founder, Chairman, and Co-Chief Executive Officer of CCA Global Partners. Brodsky is a global thought leader on shared ownership business models. In 2019, he was the first American to be awarded the Rochdale Pioneers Award, the Nobel prize of Cooperatives which is given once every 2 years to one person in the world who has made the most impact in cooperatives worldwide. Howard is the author of The Unexpected: Breakthrough Strategies to Supercharge Your Business and Earn Loyal Customers for Life. Howard was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts son of a Russian immigrant, and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire. Deep roots in his community and a childhood dream to own a local business sparked a lifelong mission to save family-owned businesses in America.
About the International Cooperative Alliance
The International Cooperative Alliance unites, represents and serves cooperatives worldwide. Founded in 1895, it is one of the oldest non-governmental organizations and one of the largest ones measured by the number of people represented: 1 billion cooperative members on the planet. It is the apex body representing cooperatives, which are estimated to be around 3 million worldwide, providing a global voice and forum for knowledge, expertise and coordinated action for and about cooperatives. The International Cooperative Alliance works with global and regional governments and organizations to create the legislative environments that allow cooperatives to form and grow. A total of 318 organizations from 112 countries are members of the International Cooperative Alliance. The ICA's members are international and national cooperative organizations from all sectors of the economy, namely agriculture, banking, consumer, fisheries, health, housing, insurance, and industry & services.
About CCA Global Partners
CCA Global Partners is a privately held cooperative based in the United States with member businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada, and in Australia and New Zealand. Since 1984, CCA Global has partnered with entrepreneurial businesspeople to create a cooperative powerhouse unmatched in the marketplace. Across North America, more than 4,000 member business locations, 20,000 childcare centers, and 1 million independent businesses benefit from CCA Global's leadership through its 14 different businesses – Carpet One Floor & Home®, ProSource®, Flooring America® and Flooring Canada®, FEI Group®, The Floor Trader®, International Design Guild®, Lighting One®, savings4members™, The Bike Cooperative®, CCA Sports Retail Services™, CCA for Social Good™, Innovia Co-op™, Lionsbridge Contractor Group™, and Drive™.
