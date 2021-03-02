LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"The solid results we achieved for this pandemic-impacted year have given us momentum into 2021. They are a result of the vision, agility, and discipline of the IGT team as well as the distinct advantages of our diverse portfolio," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "We also made important strategic progress. The Company undertook a comprehensive reorganization to sharpen our focus on our core competencies and drive structural operational efficiencies. This provides a clear path to increasing shareholder value as we build on our leadership positions with a stronger revenue and profit growth profile."
"We generated $866 million in cash from operating activities during the year, among the highest level in five years, primarily driven by resilient Global Lottery performance and rigorous cost and invested capital controls," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Liquidity improved more than $300 million to over $2.7 billion. As a leaner, stronger Company, we expect leverage to return to pre-pandemic levels in the next 12-18 months."
Overview of Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
All amounts from continuing operations unless otherwise noted
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Change
(%)
Constant
Currency
Change
(%)
Year Ended
Y/Y
Change
(%)
Constant
Currency
Change
(%)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)
GAAP Financials:
Revenue
Global Lottery
630
568
11%
8%
2,164
2,293
(6)%
(6)%
Global Gaming
255
476
(46)%
(47)%
951
1,739
(45)%
(45)%
Total revenue
885
1,044
(15)%
(17)%
3,115
4,032
(23)%
(23)%
Operating income/(loss)
Global Lottery
195
154
26%
21%
642
697
(8)%
(10)%
Global Gaming
(39)
59
NA
NA
(206)
180
NA
NA
Corporate support expense
(20)
(25)
20%
32%
(76)
(105)
28%
29%
Other(1)
(40)
(148)
73%
73%
(468)
(294)
(59)%
(59)%
Total operating income/(loss)
96
40
138%
132%
(107)
478
NA
NA
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
251
278
(10)%
595
907
(34)%
Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations
4
26
(83)%
271
186
46%
Net cash provided by operating activities
255
304
(16)%
866
1,093
(21)%
Cash and cash equivalents
907
655
39%
907
655
39%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA
Global Lottery
313
268
17%
12%
1,086
1,136
(4)%
(6)%
Global Gaming
(2)
115
NA
NA
(16)
397
NA
NA
Corporate support expense
(16)
(18)
12%
21%
(62)
(79)
21%
21%
Total Adjusted EBITDA
295
365
(19)%
(22)%
1,008
1,454
(31)%
(32)%
EBITDA from discontinued operations
26
69
(63)%
138
256
(46)%
Adjusted EBITDA - combined
321
435
(26)%
1,146
1,710
(33)%
Free cash flow
201
186
8%
340
530
(36)%
Free cash flow from discontinued operations
(10)
9
NA
236
121
94%
Free cash flow - combined
191
195
(2)%
576
651
(12)%
Net debt
7,319
7,390
(1)%
(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization and goodwill impairment
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Key Highlights:
- Consolidated:
- Generated $866 million in cash from operating activities and $576 million in combined free cash flow during 2020; cash flow performance especially strong in the back half of the year
- Achieved $500 million in 2020 temporary cost savings/avoidance
- Launched OPtiMa business efficiency program and accelerated timing with $200M+ in targeted savings to be achieved in 2021
- Implemented a simplified global organizational structure focused primarily on two business segments: Global Lottery and Global Gaming
- Announced agreement to sell Italian B2C gaming businesses for €950 million
- Global Lottery:
- Delivered highest quarterly segment-level revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in two years in the fourth quarter; full year same-store sales up 7% in North America including the strongest annual growth for instant tickets and draw games in seven years
- Awarded long-term contracts with the Czech Republic, Poland and Nebraska lotteries following competitive bid processes in 2020
- In 2020, signed two-year contract extensions with the New York, Tennessee, and Minnesota lotteries; seven-year contract extensions with Western Canada Lottery Corporation and, more recently, with the Jamaica lottery
- Global Gaming:
- Sequential stability in Global Gaming revenue and profit in the fourth quarter; KPIs stable to improving
- 2020 product highlights: growing acceptance of cashless solutions with Resort Wallet™ launched at Resorts World Catskills and, more recently, obtaining Nevada regulatory approval; entered Historical Horse Racing market; launched Peak family of cabinets
- Strong double-digit growth in Digital & Betting for the year
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:
The Company's B2C gaming machine and sports betting activities in Italy have been classified as discontinued operations due to the pending sale of these businesses. Unless otherwise noted, results presented in this release are from continuing operations.
Fourth quarter results reflect the continued, global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Total revenue of $885 million compared to $1.04 billion in the prior-year period
- Global Lottery revenue totals $630 million, up 11% from the prior year
- Double-digit same-store sales growth in North America with a return to growth in Italy
- Reduced by $19 million catch-up adjustment for unspent advertising in Italy
- Global Gaming revenue of $255 million, down 46% from the prior year
- Impacted by pandemic-related casino closures and operating restrictions
- Sequential stability with the third quarter supported by stable to improving KPIs
- Digital & Betting service revenue rose nearly 55% compared to the prior year; overall increase of 4% includes impact of non-recurring software sale in the prior year
Operating income of $96 million, up from $40 million in the prior year
- Goodwill impairment of $99 million in the prior-year period
- High profit flow-through of Global Lottery same-store sales growth
- Global Gaming impacted by pandemic-related decline in revenue
- Benefit of disciplined cost-saving actions across segments
Net interest expense of $101 million, in line with prior-year period
Provision for income taxes of $73 million compared to $2 million
- Higher valuation allowances on deferred tax assets in the current period
- Income taxes paid of $51 million versus $77 million in the prior year
Net loss attributable to IGT was $242 million versus $168 million, driven by higher non-cash foreign exchange losses, primarily on Euro-denominated debt instruments
Net loss attributable to IGT per diluted share of $(1.18) compared to $(0.82)
Adjusted EBITDA of $295 million versus $365 million in the prior year
Net debt of $7.32 billion compared to $7.39 billion at December 31, 2019; reduced $71 million as reported, $433 million excluding unfavorable foreign currency impact
Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:
Year-over-year comparisons reflect the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Total revenue was $3.12 billion versus $4.03 billion in the prior year
- Global Lottery revenue of $2.16 billion, down 6%, demonstrating remarkable resilience
- Global same-store sales stable
- Steep recovery in second half driven by double-digit North America same-store sales growth
- Global Gaming revenue was $951 million, down 45%, as the pandemic caused protracted casino closures and operating restrictions around the world
Operating loss of $107 million compared to operating income of $478 million in the prior-year period
- Impact of lower revenue
- Goodwill impairment of $296 million in the current year compared to $99 million in the prior year
- Benefit of disciplined cost-saving actions across segments
Net interest expense of $398 million versus $411 million in the prior year, on lower average cost of debt
Provision for income taxes of $28 million versus $131 million in the prior year
- Pre-tax loss in 2020 compared to income in 2019, in addition to higher valuation allowances on deferred tax assets in 2020
- Income taxes paid of $89 million compared to $197 million in the prior year
Net loss attributable to IGT was $898 million compared to $19 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher non-cash foreign exchange losses, primarily on Euro-denominated debt instruments, and goodwill impairment
Net loss attributable to IGT per diluted share of $(4.39) versus $(0.09)
Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.01 billion compared to $1.45 billion
Cash from operations was $595 million compared to $907 million in 2019, relatively resilient despite pandemic impact, on solid Global Lottery financial results and diligent invested capital management
Capital expenditures of $255 million versus $377 million in the prior year, reflecting focus on cash cost savings during the pandemic
Cash and cash equivalents of $907 million as of December 31, 2020, versus $655 million as of December 31, 2019
Cash and Liquidity Update
- Total liquidity increased over $300 million compared to December 31, 2019, due to strong cash flow generation
- At December 31, 2020, liquidity totaled $2.72 billion, comprised of $907 million in unrestricted cash and $1.82 billion available under revolving credit facilities
Conference Call and Webcast:
March 2, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EST
Live webcast available under "News, Events & Presentations" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com; replay available on the website following the live event
Dial-In Numbers
- US/Canada toll-free dial-in number: +1 844 842 7999
- Outside the US/Canada toll-free number: +1 612 979 9887
- Conference ID/confirmation code: 4538018
- A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week
- US/Canada replay number: +1 855 859 2056
- Outside the US/Canada replay number: +1 404 537 3406
- ID/Confirmation code: 4538018
Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2020 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2019 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance or International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Total Adjusted EBITDA represents loss from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting) restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of on-going operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. EBITDA – discontinued operations represents income from discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA – combined represents Total Adjusted EBITDA plus EBITDA – discontinued operations. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus cash and equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Free cash flow – discontinued operations represents cash flows from operating activities – discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) less cash flows from investing activities – discontinued operations (a GAAP measure). Free cash flow – combined represents Free Cash Flow plus Free Cash Flow – discontinued operations. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.
Constant-currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.
Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190
Select Performance and KPI data: (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)
GLOBAL LOTTERY
Q4'20
Q4'19
Y/Y
Change
(%)
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
FY'20
FY'19
Y/Y
Change
(%)
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
Revenue
Service
Operating and facilities management contracts
549
527
4%
1%
1,944
2,126
(9)%
(10)%
Upfront license fee amortization
(52)
(49)
(8)%
—%
(200)
(196)
(2)%
—%
Operating and facilities management contracts, net
497
479
4%
1%
1,744
1,931
(10)%
(11)%
Other
86
66
32%
24%
299
252
18%
17%
Total service revenue
583
544
7%
4%
2,043
2,183
(6)%
(7)%
Product sales
47
24
100%
97%
121
110
10%
10%
Total revenue
630
568
11%
8%
2,164
2,293
(6)%
(6)%
Operating income
195
154
26%
21%
642
697
(8)%
(10)%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
313
268
17%
12%
1,086
1,136
(4)%
(6)%
Q4'20
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
Q4'19
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
FY'20
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
FY'19
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
Global same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
8.2%
3.2%
1.6%
4.1%
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
4.5%
(49.4)%
(17.0)%
(18.3)%
Total
7.9%
(4.6)%
0.1%
1.7%
North America and Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
10.7%
4.7%
7.3%
5.2%
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
4.5%
(49.4)%
(17.0)%
(18.3)%
Total
10.1%
(5.5)%
4.7%
2.0%
Italy same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
0.4%
(1.3)%
(16.1)%
0.8%
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
GLOBAL GAMING
Q4'20
Q4'19
Y/Y
Change
(%)
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
FY'20
FY'19
Y/Y
Change
(%)
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
Revenue
Service
Terminal
85
133
(36)%
(36)%
297
568
(48)%
(47)%
Systems, software, and other
81
80
1%
—%
299
350
(14)%
(14)%
Total service revenue
166
213
(22)%
(22)%
597
918
(35)%
(35)%
Product sales
Terminal
59
188
(69)%
(69)%
205
581
(65)%
(65)%
Other
30
75
(60)%
(61)%
149
240
(38)%
(38)%
Total product sales revenue
89
263
(66)%
(67)%
355
821
(57)%
(57)%
Total revenue
255
476
(46)%
(47)%
951
1,739
(45)%
(45)%
Operating (loss) income
(39)
59
NA
NA
(206)
180
NA
NA
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
(2)
115
NA
NA
(16)
397
NA
NA
Installed base units
Casino
48,232
50,834
(5)%
48,232
50,834
(5)%
Casino - L/T lease (2)
1,068
—
NA
1,068
—
NA
Total installed base units
49,300
50,834
(3)%
49,300
50,834
(3)%
Installed base units (by geography)
US & Canada
34,275
35,977
(5)%
34,275
35,977
(5)%
Rest of world
15,025
14,857
1%
15,025
14,857
1%
Total installed base units
49,300
50,834
(3)%
49,300
50,834
(3)%
Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $
US & Canada
$27.88
$40.29
(31)%
$24.34
$40.31
(40)%
Rest of world
$3.33
$7.75
(57)%
$3.67
$8.50
(57)%
Total yields
$20.32
$31.08
(35)%
$18.06
$31.45
(43)%
Global machine units sold
New/expansion
666
1,811
(63)%
3,046
5,814
(48)%
Replacement
3,662
11,808
(69)%
11,616
36,262
(68)%
Total machine units sold
4,328
13,619
(68)%
14,662
42,076
(65)%
US & Canada machine units sold
New/expansion
668
1,405
(52)%
2,753
4,116
(33)%
Replacement
2,636
5,986
(56)%
8,009
16,903
(53)%
Total machine units sold
3,304
7,391
(55)%
10,762
21,019
(49)%
Rest of world machine units sold
New/expansion
(2)
406
NA
293
1,698
(83)%
Replacement
1,026
5,822
(82)%
3,607
19,359
(81)%
Total machine units sold
1,024
6,228
(84)%
3,900
21,057
(81)%
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases
(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases, comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units
GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)
Q4'20
Q4'19
Y/Y
Change
(%)
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
FY'20
FY'19
Y/Y
Change
(%)
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
Average selling price (ASP), in absolute $
US & Canada
14,200
14,900
(5)%
14,200
15,100
(6)%
Rest of world
10,400
11,900
(13)%
12,400
11,700
6%
Total ASP
13,300
13,500
(1)%
13,800
13,400
3%
Gaming systems revenue
38
58
(35)%
136
213
(36)%
CONSOLIDATED
Revenue (by geography)
US & Canada
489
580
(16)%
(16)%
1,748
2,236
(22)%
(22)%
Italy
266
237
12%
4%
862
949
(9)%
(12)%
Rest of world
131
228
(43)%
(44)%
505
846
(40)%
(40)%
Total revenue
885
1,044
(15)%
(17)%
3,115
4,032
(23)%
(23)%
Digital & Betting Revenue (2)
47
45
4%
2%
170
130
31%
31%
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
(2) Included within consolidated revenue
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - ITALY B2C KPIs
Q4'20
Q4'19
Y/Y
Change
(%)
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
FY'20
FY'19
Y/Y
Change
(%)
Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)
Italy installed base units
VLT - Operator
10,774
11,020
(2)%
10,774
11,020
(2)%
AWP
36,168
40,892
(12)%
36,168
40,892
(12)%
Total Italy installed base units
46,942
51,912
(10)%
46,942
51,912
(10)%
Italy wagers (€)
VLT
228
1,414
(84)%
2,062
5,669
(64)%
AWP
239
958
(75)%
1,719
3,690
(53)%
Italy sports betting wagers (€)
233
298
(22)%
767
1,050
(27)%
Italy sports betting payout (%)
82.9%
83.3%
—%
82.4%
83.1%
(1)%
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
December 31,
For the year ended
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Service revenue
748,932
756,653
2,639,558
3,100,868
Product sales
136,193
286,875
475,898
930,889
Total revenue
885,125
1,043,528
3,115,456
4,031,757
Cost of services
439,816
445,158
1,633,899
1,777,225
Cost of product sales
103,096
157,254
345,800
558,011
Selling, general and administrative
195,895
229,163
706,895
849,620
Research and development
50,837
65,936
190,948
266,241
Restructuring
(1,910)
3,002
45,045
24,855
Goodwill impairment
—
99,000
296,000
99,000
Other operating expense (income), net
1,282
3,632
4,334
(21,111)
Total operating expenses
789,016
1,003,145
3,222,921
3,553,841
Operating income (loss)
96,109
40,383
(107,465)
477,916
Interest expense, net
(100,799)
(101,391)
(397,916)
(410,875)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(155,449)
(101,742)
(308,898)
39,874
Other income (expense), net
990
(3,954)
(33,428)
21,092
Total non-operating expenses
(255,258)
(207,087)
(740,242)
(349,909)
(Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes
(159,149)
(166,704)
(847,707)
128,007
Provision for income taxes
72,747
2,270
27,698
130,757
Loss from continuing operations
(231,896)
(168,974)
(875,405)
(2,750)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
11,751
30,589
36,681
114,408
Net (loss) income
(220,145)
(138,385)
(838,724)
111,658
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations
23,830
27,877
63,926
126,144
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations
(1,979)
1,436
(4,760)
4,539
Net loss attributable to IGT PLC
(241,996)
(167,698)
(897,890)
(19,025)
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic and diluted
(1.25)
(0.96)
(4.59)
(0.63)
Net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic and diluted
(1.18)
(0.82)
(4.39)
(0.09)
Weighted-average shares - basic and diluted
204,857
204,435
204,725
204,373
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ thousands)
Unaudited
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
907,015
654,628
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
199,246
220,962
Trade and other receivables, net
846,128
875,263
Inventories
169,207
161,790
Other current assets
479,649
513,015
Assets held for sale
838,840
208,379
Total current assets
3,440,085
2,634,037
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
1,068,121
1,205,592
Property, plant and equipment, net
131,602
146,055
Operating lease right-of-use assets
288,196
296,751
Goodwill
4,713,489
4,931,235
Intangible assets, net
1,577,354
1,749,614
Other non-current assets
1,773,641
1,917,751
Assets held for sale
—
763,555
Total non-current assets
9,552,403
11,010,553
Total assets
12,992,488
13,644,590
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,126,043
1,059,033
Current portion of long-term debt
392,672
462,155
Short-term borrowings
480
3,193
Other current liabilities
846,273
758,818
Liabilities held for sale
249,573
185,152
Total current liabilities
2,615,041
2,468,351
Long-term debt, less current portion
7,857,086
7,600,169
Deferred income taxes
333,010
393,040
Operating lease liabilities
266,227
272,350
Other non-current liabilities
359,961
395,866
Liabilities held for sale
—
29,836
Total non-current liabilities
8,816,284
8,691,261
Total liabilities
11,431,325
11,159,612
Commitments and contingencies
IGT PLC's shareholders' equity
776,737
1,658,262
Non-controlling interests
784,426
826,716
Total shareholders' equity
1,561,163
2,484,978
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
12,992,488
13,644,590
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ thousands)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income
(220,145)
(138,385)
(838,724)
111,658
Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
11,751
30,589
36,681
114,408
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations:
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
155,449
101,742
308,898
(39,874)
Depreciation
89,992
103,867
354,854
385,987
Amortization of upfront license fees
54,856
51,109
210,432
205,739
Amortization
50,900
57,902
211,340
227,956
Deferred income taxes
28,313
(70,883)
(78,207)
(68,293)
Debt issuance cost amortization
5,579
5,432
21,327
22,436
Stock-based compensation
3,826
6,468
(6,877)
26,514
Goodwill impairment
—
99,000
296,000
99,000
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
(2)
—
28,265
11,964
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
(482)
610
(27)
(64,714)
Other non-cash items, net
(1,175)
1,980
(1,675)
18,942
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions and acquisitions:
Accounts payable
49,287
21,499
4,595
28,247
Inventories
26,063
60,597
16,628
84,472
Trade and other receivables
(95,495)
(55,464)
73,578
(49,267)
Other assets and liabilities
115,815
63,575
31,076
20,981
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
251,030
278,460
594,802
907,340
Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations
4,287
25,970
270,829
185,795
Net cash provided by operating activities
255,317
304,430
865,631
1,093,135
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(50,210)
(92,142)
(254,689)
(377,248)
Proceeds from sale of assets
2,929
23,300
9,251
123,855
Other
(286)
(274)
12,151
5,851
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
(47,567)
(69,116)
(233,287)
(247,542)
Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations
(14,051)
(17,226)
(35,284)
(64,648)
Net cash used in investing activities
(61,618)
(86,342)
(268,571)
(312,190)
Cash flows from financing activities
Principal payments on long-term debt
(175,000)
—
(988,379)
(1,264,647)
Net (payments of) receipts from financial liabilities
(28,560)
(35,077)
67,138
(34,324)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(105)
(1,143)
(21,584)
(25,930)
Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt
—
(91)
(25,000)
(8,689)
Proceeds from long-term debt
—
—
750,000
1,397,025
Net proceeds from (payments of) short-term borrowings
475
2,452
(7,135)
(32,067)
Dividends paid
—
(40,887)
(40,887)
(163,503)
Return of capital - non-controlling interests
(32,309)
(18,404)
(32,309)
(98,788)
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
(497)
(971)
(136,389)
(136,655)
Capital increase - non-controlling interests
4,778
130
8,112
1,499
Other
(2,828)
(2,397)
(11,426)
(10,195)
Net cash used in financing activities
(234,046)
(96,388)
(437,859)
(376,274)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(40,347)
121,700
159,201
404,671
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
29,971
8,893
75,770
(22,197)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
1,139,598
763,658
894,251
511,777
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
1,129,222
894,251
1,129,222
894,251
Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations
22,961
18,661
22,961
18,661
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of continuing operations
1,106,261
875,590
1,106,261
875,590
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid
(37,433)
(28,175)
(409,560)
(400,022)
Income taxes paid
(50,761)
(77,495)
(89,006)
(196,831)
International Game Technology PLC
Net Debt
($ thousands)
Unaudited
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022
1,003,822
1,491,328
4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023
1,038,052
948,382
5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023
60,791
60,885
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024
609,742
557,331
6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025
1,091,641
1,089,959
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026
913,330
835,105
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027
744,155
743,387
2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028
608,400
556,403
5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029
743,125
—
Senior Secured Notes
6,813,058
6,282,780
Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023
1,044,028
1,317,389
Long-term debt, less current portion
7,857,086
7,600,169
4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due March 2020
—
434,789
5.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due June 2020
—
27,366
Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023
392,672
—
Current portion of long-term debt
392,672
462,155
Short-term borrowings
480
3,193
Total debt
8,250,238
8,065,517
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
907,015
654,628
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024
23,937
20,464
Net debt
7,319,286
7,390,425
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ thousands)
Unaudited
For the three months ended December 31, 2020
Global
Lottery
Global
Gaming
Business
Segment
Total
Corporate
and Other
Total IGT
PLC
Loss from continuing operations
(231,896)
Provision for income taxes
72,747
Interest expense, net
100,799
Foreign exchange loss, net
155,449
Other non-operating income, net
(990)
Operating income (loss)
194,725
(38,763)
155,962
(59,853)
96,109
Depreciation
54,000
35,801
89,801
191
89,992
Amortization - service revenue (1)
54,856
—
54,856
—
54,856
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
8,347
2,152
10,499
796
11,295
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
39,605
39,605
Restructuring
67
(1,819)
(1,752)
(158)
(1,910)
Stock-based compensation
839
745
1,584
2,242
3,826
Other (2)
—
3
3
1,281
1,284
Adjusted EBITDA
312,834
(1,881)
310,953
(15,896)
295,057
Income from discontinued operations
11,751
Benefit from income taxes
(3,517)
Interest expense, net
5
Depreciation
8,347
Amortization
9,172
EBITDA - discontinued operations
25,758
Adjusted EBITDA - combined
320,815
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
251,030
Capital expenditures
(50,210)
Free Cash Flow
200,820
Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations
4,287
Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations
(14,051)
Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations
(9,764)
Free Cash Flow - combined
191,056
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ thousands)
Unaudited
For the three months ended December 31, 2019
Global
Lottery
Global
Gaming
Business
Segment
Total
Corporate
and Other
Total IGT
PLC
Loss from continuing operations
(168,974)
Provision for income taxes
2,270
Interest expense, net
101,391
Foreign exchange loss, net
101,742
Other non-operating expense, net
3,954
Operating income (loss)
153,946
58,927
212,873
(172,490)
40,383
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
99,000
99,000
Depreciation
52,622
50,481
103,103
764
103,867
Amortization - service revenue (1)
51,109
—
51,109
—
51,109
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
6,828
2,290
9,118
826
9,944
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
47,958
47,958
Restructuring
1,166
1,404
2,570
432
3,002
Stock-based compensation
1,815
2,273
4,088
2,380
6,468
Other (2)
565
—
565
3,000
3,565
Adjusted EBITDA
268,051
115,375
383,426
(18,130)
365,296
Income from discontinued operations
30,589
Provision for income taxes
10,318
Interest income, net
(744)
Depreciation
15,105
Amortization
14,130
EBITDA - discontinued operations
69,398
Adjusted EBITDA - combined
434,694
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
278,460
Capital expenditures
(92,142)
Free Cash Flow
186,318
Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations
25,970
Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations
(17,226)
Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations
8,744
Free Cash Flow - combined
195,062
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ thousands)
Unaudited
For the year ended December 31, 2020
Global
Lottery
Global
Gaming
Business
Segment
Total
Corporate
and Other
Total IGT
PLC
Loss from continuing operations
(875,405)
Provision for income taxes
27,698
Interest expense, net
397,916
Foreign exchange loss, net
308,898
Other non-operating expense, net
33,428
Operating income (loss)
641,930
(205,657)
436,273
(543,738)
(107,465)
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
296,000
296,000
Depreciation
201,054
152,508
353,562
1,292
354,854
Amortization - service revenue (1)
210,432
—
210,432
—
210,432
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
30,353
7,611
37,964
3,264
41,228
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
170,112
170,112
Restructuring
5,399
33,612
39,011
6,034
45,045
Stock-based compensation
(2,874)
(4,318)
(7,192)
315
(6,877)
Other (2)
—
3
3
4,235
4,238
Adjusted EBITDA
1,086,294
(16,241)
1,070,053
(62,486)
1,007,567
Income from discontinued operations
36,681
Provision for income taxes
6,726
Interest expense, net
172
Depreciation
44,310
Amortization
50,314
EBITDA - discontinued operations
138,203
Adjusted EBITDA - combined
1,145,770
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
594,802
Capital expenditures
(254,689)
Free Cash Flow
340,113
Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations
270,829
Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations
(35,284)
Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations
235,545
Free Cash Flow - combined
575,658
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ thousands)
Unaudited
For the year ended December 31, 2019
Global
Lottery
Global
Gaming
Business
Segment
Total
Corporate
and Other
Total IGT
PLC
Loss from continuing operations
(2,750)
Provision for income taxes
130,757
Interest expense, net
410,875
Foreign exchange gain, net
(39,874)
Other non-operating income, net
(21,092)
Operating income (loss)
697,267
179,548
876,815
(398,899)
477,916
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
99,000
99,000
Depreciation
200,083
182,799
382,882
3,105
385,987
Amortization - service revenue (1)
205,739
—
205,739
—
205,739
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
25,002
8,150
33,152
3,180
36,332
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
191,624
191,624
Restructuring
2,169
18,362
20,531
4,324
24,855
Stock-based compensation
5,669
7,361
13,030
13,484
26,514
Other (2)
566
431
997
5,298
6,295
Adjusted EBITDA
1,136,495
396,651
1,533,146
(78,884)
1,454,262
Income from discontinued operations
114,408
Provision for income taxes
42,352
Interest income, net
(747)
Depreciation
48,277
Amortization
51,237
EBITDA - discontinued operations
255,527
Adjusted EBITDA - combined
1,709,789
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
907,340
Capital expenditures
(377,248)
Free Cash Flow
530,092
Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations
185,795
Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations
(64,648)
Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations
121,147
Free Cash Flow - combined
651,239
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-game-technology-plc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-301238294.html
SOURCE International Game Technology PLC