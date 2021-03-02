LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"The solid results we achieved for this pandemic-impacted year have given us momentum into 2021. They are a result of the vision, agility, and discipline of the IGT team as well as the distinct advantages of our diverse portfolio," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "We also made important strategic progress. The Company undertook a comprehensive reorganization to sharpen our focus on our core competencies and drive structural operational efficiencies. This provides a clear path to increasing shareholder value as we build on our leadership positions with a stronger revenue and profit growth profile."

"We generated $866 million in cash from operating activities during the year, among the highest level in five years, primarily driven by resilient Global Lottery performance and rigorous cost and invested capital controls," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Liquidity improved more than $300 million to over $2.7 billion. As a leaner, stronger Company, we expect leverage to return to pre-pandemic levels in the next 12-18 months."

Overview of Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

All amounts from continuing operations unless otherwise noted

Quarter Ended

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%)

Year Ended

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%)

December 31,

December 31,

2020



2019

2020



2019

(In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)





















GAAP Financials:





















Revenue





















    Global Lottery

630



568

11%

8%

2,164



2,293

(6)%

(6)%

    Global Gaming

255



476

(46)%

(47)%

951



1,739

(45)%

(45)%

Total revenue

885



1,044

(15)%

(17)%

3,115



4,032

(23)%

(23)%























Operating income/(loss)





















    Global Lottery

195



154

26%

21%

642



697

(8)%

(10)%

    Global Gaming

(39)



59

NA

NA

(206)



180

NA

NA

    Corporate support expense

(20)



(25)

20%

32%

(76)



(105)

28%

29%

    Other(1)

(40)



(148)

73%

73%

(468)



(294)

(59)%

(59)%

Total operating income/(loss)

96



40

138%

132%

(107)



478

NA

NA























Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

251



278

(10)%



595



907

(34)%



Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations

4



26

(83)%



271



186

46%



Net cash provided by operating activities

255



304

(16)%



866



1,093

(21)%

























Cash and cash equivalents 

907



655

39%



907



655

39%

























Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





















Adjusted EBITDA





















    Global Lottery

313



268

17%

12%

1,086



1,136

(4)%

(6)%

    Global Gaming

(2)



115

NA

NA

(16)



397

NA

NA

    Corporate support expense

(16)



(18)

12%

21%

(62)



(79)

21%

21%

Total Adjusted EBITDA

295



365

(19)%

(22)%

1,008



1,454

(31)%

(32)%

EBITDA from discontinued operations

26



69

(63)%



138



256

(46)%



Adjusted EBITDA - combined

321



435

(26)%



1,146



1,710

(33)%

























Free cash flow

201



186

8%



340



530

(36)%



Free cash flow from discontinued operations

(10)



9

NA



236



121

94%



Free cash flow - combined

191



195

(2)%



576



651

(12)%

























Net debt











7,319



7,390

(1)%



























(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization and goodwill impairment

Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Key Highlights:

  • Consolidated:
    • Generated $866 million in cash from operating activities and $576 million in combined free cash flow during 2020; cash flow performance especially strong in the back half of the year
    • Achieved $500 million in 2020 temporary cost savings/avoidance
    • Launched OPtiMa business efficiency program and accelerated timing with $200M+ in targeted savings to be achieved in 2021
    • Implemented a simplified global organizational structure focused primarily on two business segments: Global Lottery and Global Gaming
    • Announced agreement to sell Italian B2C gaming businesses for €950 million
  • Global Lottery:
    • Delivered highest quarterly segment-level revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in two years in the fourth quarter; full year same-store sales up 7% in North America including the strongest annual growth for instant tickets and draw games in seven years
    • Awarded long-term contracts with the Czech Republic, Poland and Nebraska lotteries following competitive bid processes in 2020
    • In 2020, signed two-year contract extensions with the New York, Tennessee, and Minnesota lotteries; seven-year contract extensions with Western Canada Lottery Corporation and, more recently, with the Jamaica lottery
  • Global Gaming:
    • Sequential stability in Global Gaming revenue and profit in the fourth quarter; KPIs stable to improving
    • 2020 product highlights: growing acceptance of cashless solutions with Resort Wallet™ launched at Resorts World Catskills and, more recently, obtaining Nevada regulatory approval; entered Historical Horse Racing market; launched Peak family of cabinets
    • Strong double-digit growth in Digital & Betting for the year

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

The Company's B2C gaming machine and sports betting activities in Italy have been classified as discontinued operations due to the pending sale of these businesses. Unless otherwise noted, results presented in this release are from continuing operations.

Fourth quarter results reflect the continued, global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue of $885 million compared to $1.04 billion in the prior-year period

  • Global Lottery revenue totals $630 million, up 11% from the prior year
    • Double-digit same-store sales growth in North America with a return to growth in Italy
    • Reduced by $19 million catch-up adjustment for unspent advertising in Italy
  • Global Gaming revenue of $255 million, down 46% from the prior year
    • Impacted by pandemic-related casino closures and operating restrictions
    • Sequential stability with the third quarter supported by stable to improving KPIs
    • Digital & Betting service revenue rose nearly 55% compared to the prior year; overall increase of 4% includes impact of non-recurring software sale in the prior year

Operating income of $96 million, up from $40 million in the prior year

  • Goodwill impairment of $99 million in the prior-year period
  • High profit flow-through of Global Lottery same-store sales growth
  • Global Gaming impacted by pandemic-related decline in revenue
  • Benefit of disciplined cost-saving actions across segments

Net interest expense of $101 million, in line with prior-year period

Provision for income taxes of $73 million compared to $2 million

  • Higher valuation allowances on deferred tax assets in the current period
  • Income taxes paid of $51 million versus $77 million in the prior year

Net loss attributable to IGT was $242 million versus $168 million, driven by higher non-cash foreign exchange losses, primarily on Euro-denominated debt instruments

Net loss attributable to IGT per diluted share of $(1.18) compared to $(0.82)

Adjusted EBITDA of $295 million versus $365 million in the prior year

Net debt of $7.32 billion compared to $7.39 billion at December 31, 2019; reduced $71 million as reported, $433 million excluding unfavorable foreign currency impact

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:

Year-over-year comparisons reflect the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Total revenue was $3.12 billion versus $4.03 billion in the prior year

  • Global Lottery revenue of $2.16 billion, down 6%, demonstrating remarkable resilience
    • Global same-store sales stable
    • Steep recovery in second half driven by double-digit North America same-store sales growth
  • Global Gaming revenue was $951 million, down 45%, as the pandemic caused protracted casino closures and operating restrictions around the world

Operating loss of $107 million compared to operating income of $478 million in the prior-year period       

  • Impact of lower revenue
  • Goodwill impairment of $296 million in the current year compared to $99 million in the prior year
  • Benefit of disciplined cost-saving actions across segments

Net interest expense of $398 million versus $411 million in the prior year, on lower average cost of debt

Provision for income taxes of $28 million versus $131 million in the prior year

  • Pre-tax loss in 2020 compared to income in 2019, in addition to higher valuation allowances on deferred tax assets in 2020
  • Income taxes paid of $89 million compared to $197 million in the prior year

Net loss attributable to IGT was $898 million compared to $19 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher non-cash foreign exchange losses, primarily on Euro-denominated debt instruments, and goodwill impairment

Net loss attributable to IGT per diluted share of $(4.39) versus $(0.09)

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.01 billion compared to $1.45 billion

Cash from operations was $595 million compared to $907 million in 2019, relatively resilient despite pandemic impact, on solid Global Lottery financial results and diligent invested capital management

Capital expenditures of $255 million versus $377 million in the prior year, reflecting focus on cash cost savings during the pandemic

Cash and cash equivalents of $907 million as of December 31, 2020, versus $655 million as of December 31, 2019

Cash and Liquidity Update

  • Total liquidity increased over $300 million compared to December 31, 2019, due to strong cash flow generation
  • At December 31, 2020, liquidity totaled $2.72 billion, comprised of $907 million in unrestricted cash and $1.82 billion available under revolving credit facilities

Conference Call and Webcast:

March 2, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EST

Live webcast available under "News, Events & Presentations" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com; replay available on the website following the live event

Dial-In Numbers

  • US/Canada toll-free dial-in number: +1 844 842 7999
  • Outside the US/Canada toll-free number: +1 612 979 9887
  • Conference ID/confirmation code: 4538018
  • A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week
    • US/Canada replay number: +1 855 859 2056
    • Outside the US/Canada replay number: +1 404 537 3406
    • ID/Confirmation code: 4538018

Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2020 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2019 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance or International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Total Adjusted EBITDA represents loss from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting) restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of on-going operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. EBITDA – discontinued operations represents income from discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA – combined represents Total Adjusted EBITDA plus EBITDA – discontinued operations. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus cash and equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Free cash flow – discontinued operations represents cash flows from operating activities – discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) less cash flows from investing activities – discontinued operations (a GAAP measure).  Free cash flow – combined represents Free Cash Flow plus Free Cash Flow – discontinued operations. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing  IGT's  ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant-currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Select Performance and KPI data: (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)

GLOBAL LOTTERY



Q4'20



Q4'19



Y/Y

Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)



FY'20



FY'19



Y/Y

Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)

Revenue

































Service

































Operating and facilities management contracts



549



527



4%



1%



1,944



2,126



(9)%



(10)%

Upfront license fee amortization



(52)



(49)



(8)%



—%



(200)



(196)



(2)%



—%

Operating and facilities management contracts, net



497



479



4%



1%



1,744



1,931



(10)%



(11)%

Other



86



66



32%



24%



299



252



18%



17%

Total service revenue



583



544



7%



4%



2,043



2,183



(6)%



(7)%



































Product sales



47



24



100%



97%



121



110



10%



10%

Total revenue



630



568



11%



8%



2,164



2,293



(6)%



(6)%



































Operating income



195



154



26%



21%



642



697



(8)%



(10)%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)



313



268



17%



12%



1,086



1,136



(4)%



(6)%







































Q4'20

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)



Q4'19

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)











FY'20

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)



FY'19

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)









Global same-store sales growth (%)

































Instant ticket & draw games



8.2%



3.2%











1.6%



4.1%









Multi-jurisdiction jackpots



4.5%



(49.4)%











(17.0)%



(18.3)%









Total



7.9%



(4.6)%











0.1%



1.7%











































 North America and Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)

































Instant ticket & draw games



10.7%



4.7%











7.3%



5.2%









Multi-jurisdiction jackpots



4.5%



(49.4)%











(17.0)%



(18.3)%









Total



10.1%



(5.5)%











4.7%



2.0%











































Italy same-store sales growth (%)

































Instant ticket & draw games



0.4%



(1.3)%











(16.1)%



0.8%











































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details





GLOBAL GAMING



Q4'20



Q4'19



Y/Y

Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)



FY'20



FY'19



Y/Y

Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)

Revenue

































Service

































Terminal



85



133



(36)%



(36)%



297



568



(48)%



(47)%

Systems, software, and other



81



80



1%



—%



299



350



(14)%



(14)%

Total service revenue



166



213



(22)%



(22)%



597



918



(35)%



(35)%



































Product sales

































Terminal



59



188



(69)%



(69)%



205



581



(65)%



(65)%

Other



30



75



(60)%



(61)%



149



240



(38)%



(38)%

Total product sales revenue



89



263



(66)%



(67)%



355



821



(57)%



(57)%

Total revenue



255



476



(46)%



(47)%



951



1,739



(45)%



(45)%



































Operating (loss) income



(39)



59



NA



NA



(206)



180



NA



NA

Adjusted EBITDA(1)



(2)



115



NA



NA



(16)



397



NA



NA



































Installed base units

































Casino



48,232



50,834



(5)%







48,232



50,834



(5)%





Casino - L/T lease (2)



1,068





NA







1,068





NA





Total installed base units



49,300



50,834



(3)%







49,300



50,834



(3)%







































Installed base units (by geography)

































US & Canada



34,275



35,977



(5)%







34,275



35,977



(5)%





Rest of world



15,025



14,857



1%







15,025



14,857



1%





Total installed base units



49,300



50,834



(3)%







49,300



50,834



(3)%







































Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $

































US & Canada



$27.88



$40.29



(31)%







$24.34



$40.31



(40)%





Rest of world



$3.33



$7.75



(57)%







$3.67



$8.50



(57)%





Total yields



$20.32



$31.08



(35)%







$18.06



$31.45



(43)%







































Global machine units sold

































New/expansion



666



1,811



(63)%







3,046



5,814



(48)%





Replacement



3,662



11,808



(69)%







11,616



36,262



(68)%





Total machine units sold



4,328



13,619



(68)%







14,662



42,076



(65)%







































US & Canada machine units sold

































New/expansion



668



1,405



(52)%







2,753



4,116



(33)%





Replacement



2,636



5,986



(56)%







8,009



16,903



(53)%





Total machine units sold



3,304



7,391



(55)%







10,762



21,019



(49)%







































Rest of world machine units sold

































New/expansion



(2)



406



NA







293



1,698



(83)%





Replacement



1,026



5,822



(82)%







3,607



19,359



(81)%





Total  machine units sold



1,024



6,228



(84)%







3,900



21,057



(81)%









































































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases

(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases, comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units





GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)



Q4'20



Q4'19



Y/Y

Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)



FY'20



FY'19



Y/Y

Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)

Average selling price (ASP), in absolute $

































US & Canada



14,200



14,900



(5)%







14,200



15,100



(6)%





Rest of world



10,400



11,900



(13)%







12,400



11,700



6%





Total ASP



13,300



13,500



(1)%







13,800



13,400



3%







































Gaming systems revenue



38



58



(35)%







136



213



(36)%





CONSOLIDATED

































Revenue (by geography)

































US & Canada



489



580



(16)%



(16)%



1,748



2,236



(22)%



(22)%

Italy



266



237



12%



4%



862



949



(9)%



(12)%

Rest of world



131



228



(43)%



(44)%



505



846



(40)%



(40)%

Total revenue



885



1,044



(15)%



(17)%



3,115



4,032



(23)%



(23)%







































































































Digital & Betting Revenue (2)



47



45



4%



2%



170



130



31%



31%





































































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

(2) Included within consolidated revenue





DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - ITALY B2C KPIs



Q4'20



Q4'19



Y/Y

Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)



FY'20



FY'19



Y/Y

Change

(%)



Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)

Italy installed base units

































VLT - Operator



10,774



11,020



(2)%







10,774



11,020



(2)%





AWP



36,168



40,892



(12)%







36,168



40,892



(12)%





Total Italy installed base units



46,942



51,912



(10)%







46,942



51,912



(10)%







































Italy wagers (€)

































VLT



228



1,414







(84)%



2,062



5,669







(64)%

AWP



239



958







(75)%



1,719



3,690







(53)%



































Italy sports betting wagers (€)



233



298







(22)%



767



1,050







(27)%

Italy sports betting payout (%)



82.9%



83.3%







—%



82.4%



83.1%







(1)%





































































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited



















For the three months ended

December 31,



For the year ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Service revenue

748,932



756,653



2,639,558



3,100,868

Product sales

136,193



286,875



475,898



930,889

Total revenue

885,125



1,043,528



3,115,456



4,031,757

















Cost of services

439,816



445,158



1,633,899



1,777,225

Cost of product sales

103,096



157,254



345,800



558,011

Selling, general and administrative

195,895



229,163



706,895



849,620

Research and development

50,837



65,936



190,948



266,241

Restructuring

(1,910)



3,002



45,045



24,855

Goodwill impairment



99,000



296,000



99,000

Other operating expense (income), net

1,282



3,632



4,334



(21,111)

Total operating expenses

789,016



1,003,145



3,222,921



3,553,841

















Operating income (loss)

96,109



40,383



(107,465)



477,916

















Interest expense, net

(100,799)



(101,391)



(397,916)



(410,875)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(155,449)



(101,742)



(308,898)



39,874

Other income (expense), net

990



(3,954)



(33,428)



21,092

Total non-operating expenses

(255,258)



(207,087)



(740,242)



(349,909)

















(Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

(159,149)



(166,704)



(847,707)



128,007

Provision for income taxes

72,747



2,270



27,698



130,757

Loss from continuing operations

(231,896)



(168,974)



(875,405)



(2,750)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

11,751



30,589



36,681



114,408

Net (loss) income

(220,145)



(138,385)



(838,724)



111,658

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations

23,830



27,877



63,926



126,144

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations

(1,979)



1,436



(4,760)



4,539

Net loss attributable to IGT PLC

(241,996)



(167,698)



(897,890)



(19,025)

















Net loss from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic and diluted

(1.25)



(0.96)



(4.59)



(0.63)

Net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic and diluted

(1.18)



(0.82)



(4.39)



(0.09)

















Weighted-average shares - basic and diluted

204,857



204,435



204,725



204,373

 

International Game Technology PLC



Consolidated Balance Sheets



($ thousands)



Unaudited















December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

907,015



654,628



Restricted cash and cash equivalents

199,246



220,962



Trade and other receivables, net

846,128



875,263



Inventories

169,207



161,790



Other current assets

479,649



513,015



Assets held for sale

838,840



208,379



Total current assets

3,440,085



2,634,037



Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

1,068,121



1,205,592



Property, plant and equipment, net

131,602



146,055



Operating lease right-of-use assets

288,196



296,751



Goodwill

4,713,489



4,931,235



Intangible assets, net

1,577,354



1,749,614



Other non-current assets

1,773,641



1,917,751



Assets held for sale



763,555



Total non-current assets

9,552,403



11,010,553



Total assets

12,992,488



13,644,590













Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

1,126,043



1,059,033



Current portion of long-term debt

392,672



462,155



Short-term borrowings

480



3,193



Other current liabilities

846,273



758,818



Liabilities held for sale

249,573



185,152



Total current liabilities

2,615,041



2,468,351



Long-term debt, less current portion

7,857,086



7,600,169



Deferred income taxes

333,010



393,040



Operating lease liabilities

266,227



272,350



Other non-current liabilities

359,961



395,866



Liabilities held for sale



29,836



Total non-current liabilities

8,816,284



8,691,261



Total liabilities

11,431,325



11,159,612



Commitments and contingencies









IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

776,737



1,658,262



Non-controlling interests

784,426



826,716



Total shareholders' equity

1,561,163



2,484,978



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

12,992,488



13,644,590



 

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ thousands)

Unaudited



















For the three months ended



For the year ended



December 31,



December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities















Net (loss) income

(220,145)



(138,385)



(838,724)



111,658

Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

11,751



30,589



36,681



114,408

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations:















Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

155,449



101,742



308,898



(39,874)

Depreciation

89,992



103,867



354,854



385,987

Amortization of upfront license fees

54,856



51,109



210,432



205,739

Amortization

50,900



57,902



211,340



227,956

Deferred income taxes

28,313



(70,883)



(78,207)



(68,293)

Debt issuance cost amortization

5,579



5,432



21,327



22,436

Stock-based compensation

3,826



6,468



(6,877)



26,514

Goodwill impairment



99,000



296,000



99,000

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

(2)





28,265



11,964

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

(482)



610



(27)



(64,714)

Other non-cash items, net

(1,175)



1,980



(1,675)



18,942

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions and acquisitions:















Accounts payable

49,287



21,499



4,595



28,247

Inventories

26,063



60,597



16,628



84,472

Trade and other receivables

(95,495)



(55,464)



73,578



(49,267)

Other assets and liabilities

115,815



63,575



31,076



20,981

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

251,030



278,460



594,802



907,340

Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations

4,287



25,970



270,829



185,795

Net cash provided by operating activities

255,317



304,430



865,631



1,093,135

















Cash flows from investing activities















Capital expenditures

(50,210)



(92,142)



(254,689)



(377,248)

Proceeds from sale of assets

2,929



23,300



9,251



123,855

Other

(286)



(274)



12,151



5,851

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

(47,567)



(69,116)



(233,287)



(247,542)

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations

(14,051)



(17,226)



(35,284)



(64,648)

Net cash used in investing activities

(61,618)



(86,342)



(268,571)



(312,190)

















Cash flows from financing activities















Principal payments on long-term debt

(175,000)





(988,379)



(1,264,647)

Net (payments of) receipts from financial liabilities

(28,560)



(35,077)



67,138



(34,324)

Payments of debt issuance costs

(105)



(1,143)



(21,584)



(25,930)

Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt



(91)



(25,000)



(8,689)

Proceeds from long-term debt





750,000



1,397,025

Net proceeds from (payments of) short-term borrowings

475



2,452



(7,135)



(32,067)

Dividends paid



(40,887)



(40,887)



(163,503)

Return of capital - non-controlling interests

(32,309)



(18,404)



(32,309)



(98,788)

Dividends paid - non-controlling interests

(497)



(971)



(136,389)



(136,655)

Capital increase - non-controlling interests

4,778



130



8,112



1,499

Other

(2,828)



(2,397)



(11,426)



(10,195)

Net cash used in financing activities

(234,046)



(96,388)



(437,859)



(376,274)

















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(40,347)



121,700



159,201



404,671

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

29,971



8,893



75,770



(22,197)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

1,139,598



763,658



894,251



511,777

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

1,129,222



894,251



1,129,222



894,251

Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations

22,961



18,661



22,961



18,661

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of continuing operations

1,106,261



875,590



1,106,261



875,590

















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:















Interest paid

(37,433)



(28,175)



(409,560)



(400,022)

Income taxes paid

(50,761)



(77,495)



(89,006)



(196,831)

 

International Game Technology PLC

Net Debt

($ thousands)

Unaudited















December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022



1,003,822



1,491,328

4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023



1,038,052



948,382

5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023



60,791



60,885

3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024



609,742



557,331

6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025



1,091,641



1,089,959

3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026



913,330



835,105

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027



744,155



743,387

2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028



608,400



556,403

5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029



743,125



Senior Secured Notes



6,813,058



6,282,780











Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023



1,044,028



1,317,389

Long-term debt, less current portion



7,857,086



7,600,169











4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due March 2020





434,789

5.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due June 2020





27,366

Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023



392,672



Current portion of long-term debt



392,672



462,155











Short-term borrowings



480



3,193

Total debt



8,250,238



8,065,517











Less: Cash and cash equivalents



907,015



654,628

Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024



23,937



20,464











Net debt



7,319,286



7,390,425











Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure









 

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ thousands)

Unaudited



























For the three months ended December 31, 2020





Global

Lottery



Global

Gaming



Business

Segment

Total



Corporate

and Other



Total IGT

PLC

Loss from continuing operations



















(231,896)

Provision for income taxes



















72,747

Interest expense, net



















100,799

Foreign exchange loss, net



















155,449

Other non-operating income, net



















(990)

Operating income (loss)



194,725



(38,763)



155,962



(59,853)



96,109

Depreciation



54,000



35,801



89,801



191



89,992

Amortization - service revenue (1)



54,856





54,856





54,856

Amortization - non-purchase accounting



8,347



2,152



10,499



796



11,295

Amortization - purchase accounting









39,605



39,605

Restructuring



67



(1,819)



(1,752)



(158)



(1,910)

Stock-based compensation



839



745



1,584



2,242



3,826

Other (2)





3



3



1,281



1,284

Adjusted EBITDA



312,834



(1,881)



310,953



(15,896)



295,057























Income from discontinued operations



















11,751

Benefit from income taxes



















(3,517)

Interest expense, net



















5

Depreciation



















8,347

Amortization



















9,172

EBITDA - discontinued operations



















25,758























Adjusted EBITDA - combined



















320,815























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations



















251,030

Capital expenditures



















(50,210)

Free Cash Flow



















200,820























Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations



















4,287

Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations



















(14,051)

Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations



















(9,764)























Free Cash Flow - combined



















191,056













































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

 

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ thousands)

Unaudited



























For the three months ended December 31, 2019





Global

Lottery



Global

Gaming



Business

Segment

Total



Corporate

and Other



Total IGT

PLC

Loss from continuing operations



















(168,974)

Provision for income taxes



















2,270

Interest expense, net



















101,391

Foreign exchange loss, net



















101,742

Other non-operating expense, net



















3,954

Operating income (loss)



153,946



58,927



212,873



(172,490)



40,383

Goodwill impairment









99,000



99,000

Depreciation



52,622



50,481



103,103



764



103,867

Amortization - service revenue (1)



51,109





51,109





51,109

Amortization - non-purchase accounting



6,828



2,290



9,118



826



9,944

Amortization - purchase accounting









47,958



47,958

Restructuring



1,166



1,404



2,570



432



3,002

Stock-based compensation



1,815



2,273



4,088



2,380



6,468

Other (2)



565





565



3,000



3,565

Adjusted EBITDA



268,051



115,375



383,426



(18,130)



365,296























Income from discontinued operations



















30,589

Provision for income taxes



















10,318

Interest income, net



















(744)

Depreciation



















15,105

Amortization



















14,130

EBITDA - discontinued operations



















69,398























Adjusted EBITDA - combined



















434,694























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations



















278,460

Capital expenditures



















(92,142)

Free Cash Flow



















186,318























Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations



















25,970

Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations



















(17,226)

Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations



















8,744























Free Cash Flow - combined



















195,062













































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

 

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ thousands)

Unaudited



























For the year ended December 31, 2020





Global

Lottery



Global

Gaming



Business

Segment

Total



Corporate

and Other



Total IGT

PLC

Loss from continuing operations



















(875,405)

Provision for income taxes



















27,698

Interest expense, net



















397,916

Foreign exchange loss, net



















308,898

Other non-operating expense, net



















33,428

Operating income (loss)



641,930



(205,657)



436,273



(543,738)



(107,465)

Goodwill impairment









296,000



296,000

Depreciation



201,054



152,508



353,562



1,292



354,854

Amortization - service revenue (1)



210,432





210,432





210,432

Amortization - non-purchase accounting



30,353



7,611



37,964



3,264



41,228

Amortization - purchase accounting









170,112



170,112

Restructuring



5,399



33,612



39,011



6,034



45,045

Stock-based compensation



(2,874)



(4,318)



(7,192)



315



(6,877)

Other (2)





3



3



4,235



4,238

Adjusted EBITDA



1,086,294



(16,241)



1,070,053



(62,486)



1,007,567























Income from discontinued operations



















36,681

Provision for income taxes



















6,726

Interest expense, net



















172

Depreciation



















44,310

Amortization



















50,314

EBITDA - discontinued operations



















138,203























Adjusted EBITDA - combined



















1,145,770























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations



















594,802

Capital expenditures



















(254,689)

Free Cash Flow



















340,113























Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations



















270,829

Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations



















(35,284)

Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations



















235,545























Free Cash Flow - combined



















575,658













































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

 

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ thousands)

Unaudited



























For the year ended December 31, 2019





Global

Lottery



Global

Gaming



Business

Segment

Total



Corporate

and Other



Total IGT

PLC

Loss from continuing operations



















(2,750)

Provision for income taxes



















130,757

Interest expense, net



















410,875

Foreign exchange gain, net



















(39,874)

Other non-operating income, net



















(21,092)

Operating income (loss)



697,267



179,548



876,815



(398,899)



477,916

Goodwill impairment









99,000



99,000

Depreciation



200,083



182,799



382,882



3,105



385,987

Amortization - service revenue (1)



205,739





205,739





205,739

Amortization - non-purchase accounting



25,002



8,150



33,152



3,180



36,332

Amortization - purchase accounting









191,624



191,624

Restructuring



2,169



18,362



20,531



4,324



24,855

Stock-based compensation



5,669



7,361



13,030



13,484



26,514

Other (2)



566



431



997



5,298



6,295

Adjusted EBITDA



1,136,495



396,651



1,533,146



(78,884)



1,454,262























Income from discontinued operations



















114,408

Provision for income taxes



















42,352

Interest income, net



















(747)

Depreciation



















48,277

Amortization



















51,237

EBITDA - discontinued operations



















255,527























Adjusted EBITDA - combined



















1,709,789























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations



















907,340

Capital expenditures



















(377,248)

Free Cash Flow



















530,092























Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations



















185,795

Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations



















(64,648)

Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations



















121,147























Free Cash Flow - combined



















651,239













































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-game-technology-plc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-301238294.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.