FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First American Payment Systems today announced the appointment of Barry Rodrigues to its Board of Directors. Rodrigues, a proven global business builder and senior digital payments executive, joins an esteemed group of private equity investors and financial services leaders who hold fiduciary responsibility for the governance of the company.
Rodrigues' career encompasses all aspects of the financial services and payments spectrum at some of the world's largest financial institutions. Prior to joining Commerce Ventures as Senior Advisor in January, Rodrigues served as CEO of Barclays Cards and Payments division and as CEO of Barclays Bank Delaware. At Barclays he had responsibility for the bank's credit card and digital bank businesses in the US and Germany as well as their merchant acquiring and corporate payments businesses in the UK.
Before joining Barclays, Rodrigues served as Head of Digital Payments at Citi, responsible for all digital products and solutions across their Global Consumer Bank as well as their relationships with the payment networks. Prior to that he worked with American Express for 25 years across the US, Europe and Asia and culminated his career there as president of their Global Network Services division.
"Barry's comprehensive background in payments is unmatched," said Neil Randel, Chief Executive Officer of First American. "His professional accomplishments demonstrate a keen ability to identify emerging trends in payments businesses and to bring forth profitable solutions in an agile manner. These skills are a wonderful complement to our Board and will greatly benefit the enterprise as a whole."
###
About First American Payment Systems – Technology Driven Payments
First American Payment Systems, L.P., headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a global payment technology company providing leading integrated payment solutions to more than 159,000 merchants throughout the Americas and Europe. First American provides partner and merchant payment solutions that include a robust set of in-store, online and mobile payment solutions paired with the latest in payment security, across a wide range of verticals. Backed by award-winning customer service, merchants and partners have access to our U.S. based Customer Call Center 24/7/365. For more information, visit http://www.first-american.net.
Media Contact
Shelley Hulme, First American Payment Systems, +1 8173173186, shelley.hulme@first-american.net
SOURCE First American Payment Systems