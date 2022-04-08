A newly designed office space created to celebrate humanity
ORLANDO, Fla., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Interplan, a 50-year-old nationwide Architecture and Engineering firm, announces its new office space headquartered in Central Florida at 220 E Central Pkwy, Suite 4000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701. For close to 40 years, the office was located near Lee Road in Orlando, FL. For the first time in its history, the entire company is spread across 28,000 sf all on the same floor. This open and modern space allows for more employee engagement, connection, and collaboration with team members from all departments. "What I love most about having this new space for our team is how it is a true reflection of who we are as a company and what we strive for every day. The new office is open, bright, unique, fresh, collaborative and most of all fun – all things I would use to describe the incredible team that we have at Interplan. We take our work seriously, but we try not to take ourselves too seriously, and the new space allows us to do both perfectly," says Patrick Ringlever, Managing Director at Interplan.
The space upgrade is a major move for Interplan on its mission to be Present with its employees, partners, and clients so that they can deliver a relevant experience and quality drawings. Interplan is experiencing year over year growth, and has been awarded as one of Central Florida's fastest growing companies by the Orlando Business Journal three times since 2016. The new office space supports this continued growth and allows Interplan to better serve its clients while also being able to bring in fresh talent to the team in an environment that is focused on career and personal development.
Interplan first made its expansion from Chicago to Orlando over 40 years ago to better fulfill its clients' needs in the East Coast region. "Interplan is about the people, about the relationship. We meet you where you are, which is why having an Orlando office just made sense. Orlando is a great place to work, and with the tourism led economy, we have the ability to fly almost anywhere that our clients need," says Laurel Martin, Principal In Charge of Architecture at Interplan. They originated in a little school house located in Chicago, IL back in 1972 where the company planted its roots. Interplan was a pioneer in implementing a full-service approach to cater to its restaurant and retail clients' needs. This was accomplished by bringing in house MEP Engineering first, followed by Civil Engineering, Interior Design, and a full Permitting department. Today, Interplan provides a full range of services to many of its clients nationwide.
About Interplan:
Interplan is the all-in-house Architecture and Engineering firm that won't stop innovating. Adapting to changing market needs and Client demands made Interplan an industry leader over the past 50 years. In their new era, you'll find Interplan is empathy-driven and quality-controlled in fresh ways the world needs. Interplan currently has offices located in Orlando, FL; Fort Worth, TX; and Chicago, IL housing a total of 180 employees. They provide a wide range of services to their Clients from Architecture and Engineering to Permitting and Interior Design. With strong long-standing partnerships with companies like Chick-Fil-A, 7 Eleven, and Food Lion, Interplan is looking forward to expanding into different industries in 2022 and beyond.
