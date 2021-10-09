THESSALONIKI, Greece, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- interworks.cloud, the leading cloud automation provider, discussed with HPE the evolution of cloud services in a recent, highly interactive webinar. In this 60-minute session, experts from the two companies shared valuable insights regarding the evolution of the cloud, followed by a thought-provoking conversation with the audience. The webinar took place on October 6 and brought together more than 150 interested parties from the US and 40 other countries, with a highly diverse background from 20 different sectors.
The two speakers, Miltos Antoniades, Growth and Sales Lead at interworks.cloud and Alexey Gerasimov, VP, Advisory and Solutions, WW Hybrid Cloud Practice at HPE, explored the journey of IT sellers to the cloud and the future ahead. Focus was given on how automation helps businesses at any stage of their life-cycle combine high volume with high margin. Through a fruitful exchange of ideas, the two experts also stressed how businesses leverage the power of the cloud to push their offerings through a growing channel ecosystem.
With more than 90% audience engagement rate, the online discussion, moderated by Ayman Husain, Director, Customer Success, Data, AI & Advanced Analytics, Azure Intelligent Cloud at Microsoft, concluded that despite the recent challenges, the constant digital transformation of businesses is a solution, an opportunity, and a tool for survival and expansion.
As Miltos Antoniades said: "As we all live in a fast-changing world, we need to constantly revisit our offerings, look deeper and deeper on our customer's changing needs and make sure we continue to bring value to them".
You can view the webinar on demand here.
About interworks.cloud: Capitalizing on two decades of experience, interworks.cloud has developed a state-of-the-art cloud brokerage platform that transforms traditional IT service businesses into powerful Cloud Solution Providers. Addressing the needs IT sellers all over the world, the interworks.cloud platform automates key cloud service processes, such as billing, ordering, invoicing, and recurring payments for Office 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft ESD, Acronis, Google Workspace, and other IaaS and SaaS solutions.
