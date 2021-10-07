SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intrax, Inc., a family of organizations providing a lifetime of high-quality educational, work, and volunteer programs connecting people and cultures, today welcomed Nick Tiernan as Senior Director of External Affairs. Tiernan brings over 15 years of public diplomacy experience from the U.S. Department of State, where he built a career fostering relationships and programs dedicated to cultural exchange.
"We are thrilled to add Nick to our growing team at Intrax," said Marcie Schneider, President of Intrax. "Nick brings a wealth of experience in public diplomacy, owed not just to his own 15-year career at the U.S. State Department, but to his family that has more than 120 years of public service at the agency. Nick believes in the Intrax mission of bringing people together through cultural exchange, and we could not be happier to benefit from his expertise."
Tiernan will work closely with every program across the Intrax family, including AuPairCare, Ayusa, Work Travel, Camp Care, and Global Internships, to help further advance Intrax's mission of connecting people and cultures across the globe. Based in the Washington DC area, Tiernan will be responsible for fostering relationships with international diplomats, developing strategic partnerships, and cultivating opportunities to inform and nurture Intrax's educational and cultural exchange current and future programs.
"The au pair program is a great example of international cultural exchange, where young people from around the globe are able to share their ideas, values and cultures with U.S. Citizens," said Sarah McNamara, Senior Vice President of AuPairCare, the leading provider of au pair live in childcare, and part of the Intrax family. "Nick's role will continue our work in educating and advocating for these important cultural exchange programs."
During Tiernan's tenure at the State Department, he led teams for the Summer Work & Travel, High School, Camp Counselor, and Au Pair programs. He also managed the Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX), National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y), and Sports Diplomacy programs. Early on in his career, Tiernan supported Congressional Affairs for cultural programing for both public and private sector exchange programs.
About Intrax Inc.
As a premier cultural exchange company that strives to bring people together from around the world, Intrax has offered various international programs to more than 350,000 people worldwide. Intrax participants include adventurous young people, families, young professionals, Fortune 500 companies and prestigious universities. Intrax and their successful programs, including AuPairCare, Ayusa, Work Travel, Camp Care, and Global Internships, are passionate about making the world a better place through cultural understanding and increased global awareness. Intrax is headquartered in San Francisco with offices on four continents. For more information, visit https://www.intraxinc.com/.
About AuPairCare
AuPairCare is a premier international au pair agency designated by the U.S. Department of State. AuPairCare combines quality childcare and cultural exchange, bringing a diverse world of food, languages, and culture into American homes. AuPairCare has matched more than 80,000 au pairs with American families across the U.S. AuPairCare is a division of Intrax, a family of organizations that provide a lifetime of high quality educational, work, and volunteer programs that connect people and cultures. For more information about AuPairCare, visit http://www.aupaircare.com.
