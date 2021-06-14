CRANBURY, N.J., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing the Alliance for Innovation in Integrated Healthcare (AIIH), a 501(c)(6) healthcare organization dedicated to the education and exchange of knowledge among all stakeholders in the integrated healthcare system.
Following in the tradition set by the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care, AIIH will hold its inaugural Summit & Educational Program at the New York Athletic Club in New York, New York on October 11-12, 2021. The meeting will take place live, with a virtual option for those who cannot attend in person.
AIIH invites every stakeholder in healthcare to attend the Summit, including payers, providers, policymakers, pharmaceuticals, students, and more, in the spirit of collaboration.
The AIIH Summit & Educational Program grants attendees the opportunity to provocatively discuss matters across all channels of the healthcare ecosystem in order to break down the silos of healthcare. Attendees, supporters, and faculty can expect conversations that challenge the status quo and confront issues with the purpose of solutioning.
"The AIIH Summit & Educational Program is not just another healthcare conference. We want to provide a platform where we can make collaborative and complex decisions, diving past the surface of usual conversations and conferences," said Linde Wilson, founder of AIIH.
Join AIIH for the only conference with the goal of producing results. All can request an invite and capitalize on the power of partnerships: aiih-online.org.
Interested parties can also sign up for updates on speakers, agenda items, and more, by visiting: bit.ly/AIIHsubscribe.
The Lynx Group is the official management and marketing company of AIIH.
About the Alliance for Innovation in Integrated Healthcare
The Alliance for Innovation in Integrated Healthcare (AIIH) is a 501(c)(6) healthcare organization dedicated to the education and exchange of knowledge among all stakeholders in the integrated healthcare system. AIIH is a national organization dedicated to improving healthcare delivery through collaboration. Improved collaboration in healthcare delivery has been cited as a key predictor for successful innovation and overall healthcare reform. AIIH believes that full participation of all involved in the continuum—providers, payers, suppliers, supporters, etc. will yield actionable improvements for the future. The central value of AIIH is the opportunity to co-create through open discussion and evaluation of innovation to improve the delivery and overall value of care now and in the future.
About The Lynx Group
The Lynx Group (TLG) is a premier medical communications and education company acutely focused on oncology and rare disease states. TLG specializes in market access to and with advanced practice providers, patients, and their caregivers. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience, TLG continually creates award-winning medical education and cultivates strong relationships within proprietary brands serving patients and their caregivers, physicians, payers, nurses, pharmacists, navigators, and practice managers. TLG has broad and deep experience in crafting custom, award-winning solutions for life science and biotech companies. Currently, TLG partners with more than 50 of the top pharma and biotech companies globally. TLG proudly serves as co-founder and association management company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) and the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC).
About the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC)
AVBCC is a 501(c)(6) education organization dedicated to the exchange of knowledge among all stakeholders in the cancer care ecosystem responsible to ensure optimal care and access is delivered to all patients with cancer. The goal of AVBCC is to inform, educate, and foster exchange of current and future state information between all stakeholders: Oncologists and Hematologists, Nurses, Oncology Nurse Navigators, Pathologists and Geneticists, Pharmacists, Practice Administrators, Practice Managers, Patient Advocacy Organizations, Managed Care Organizations, Insurance Companies, Third-Party Payers, Integrated Health Delivery Systems, Cancer Centers of Excellence, Medical Directors, Pharmacy Directors, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Manufacturers, Personalized Medicine Providers, Researchers, and, of course, cancer patients.
