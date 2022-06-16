Inventronics to Acquire ams Osram Digital Systems Eurasia Business
HANGZHOU, China, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inventronics, a global leader in reliable and innovative LED driver products, announced today the agreement to acquire the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia from ams Osram, a global leader in optical solutions. The acquisition represents another step in implementing Inventronics' core strategy of providing exceptional technology and value-add to its global customer base and of leading the transformation to cost-effective, intelligent, connected lighting. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.
The ams OSRAM Europe and Asia Digital Systems business develops mainly power supplies with related light modules, software, and connectable components for traditional and LED illumination. These are essential components for luminaires in professional lighting applications that enable smart lighting solutions and digitalization. With the acquisition of ams OSRAM's Digital System's business, Inventronics will be able to expand its regional and portfolio scope.
Dr. Wilhelm Nehring, EVP Business Unit Digital at ams OSRAM commented: "Our goal was to select a buyer who offers a long-term perspective for our employees and our customers along with the ability to foster additional value creation for customers. Digital Systems and Inventronics share a passion for technology and this acquisition is based on a growth strategy, which provides an exciting future perspective for the business and employees."
"We look forward to joining the Inventronics family. Both companies have a deep market knowledge and customer understanding, and that combined with our strong European and Asian presence will enable us to continue to deliver excellent quality and leading-edge innovations to our customers," said Dr. Gernot Steinlesberger, Head of OSRAM Digital Systems Europe and Asia.
"We are very excited about this transaction. We are confident it will enable us to create even more value for our customers, employees, and shareholders. The combined portfolio and capabilities, coupled with the fact that we will not be competing with our customers, should make us the first choice for LED drivers with a very large portion of the market," added Marshall Miles, CEO of Inventronics.
The ams Osram Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia employs around 600 people and is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany, and operates in more than 35 countries worldwide. Inventronics is a world class enterprise specializing in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sales of reliable and innovative LED driver products and a global leader in driving the transformation to cost-effective, intelligent, connected lighting.
Inventronics is a publicly traded company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. The company maintains global operations including manufacturing facilities in China, India, and Mexico in addition to distribution centers in the US and the Netherlands. Sales offices are in major markets around the world servicing customers in more than 100 countries.
For more information on Inventronics please visit our website at inventronics-co.com. For more information about ams OSRAM please visit ams-osram.com.
Media Contact
Peter Resca, Inventronics, 1 405-600-7480, peter@inventronicsusa.com
SOURCE Inventronics