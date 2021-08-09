WOODRIDGE, Ill., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inventus Power, a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced battery systems for commercial, industrial, medical and military markets, today announced it has entered into a sales agreement with Matrix Design Technology (Matrix DT), a regional manufacturer's representative firm that specializes in high technology, electronic components and systems.
Matrix DT will leverage its existing network of OEM customers and distribution channels to support the sales and market growth of Inventus Power within the Midwest region of the United States, including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois territories.
"Matrix Design Technology is committed to providing rapid sales growth for Inventus Power through proactive demand creation," said John Blake, President at Matrix Design Technology. "We have over 30 years' experience establishing strategic relationships with major OEMs specializing in high tech design that would benefit from partnering with Inventus Power for their battery and power solution needs."
"We are excited to work with Matrix Design Technology to support the growth of our medical, military and industrial / commercial sectors," said Bob Zielke, Senior Director of Business Development for Inventus Power. "We are confident that the Matrix DT team will well represent Inventus Power in its region and effectively communicate our global capabilities and secure future business in advanced battery pack design and manufacturing."
About Inventus Power:
Inventus Power, founded in 1960, is the leading provider of advanced battery systems for global OEMs. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of battery packs, chargers, and power supplies across a broad range of portable, motive & stationary applications.
With multi-country locations across four continents and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, China, & Malaysia, the company is strategically positioned to support the needs of global brands.
From design & engineering to performance testing & mass production, Inventus Power provides accelerated end-to-end solutions. Its broad market/application expertise, technology agnostic approach, global footprint, and vertical integration enable the delivery of safe, reliable & innovative power solutions at an exceptional speed to market.
For more information about Inventus Power, please visit http://www.inventuspower.com.
About Matrix Design Technology:
Matrix Design Technology, established in 1987, is a leading Manufacturers Representative organization with its headquarters in Eden Prairie, MN. Matrix DT is aligned with top tier electronics manufacturers in the semiconductor, passive and electromechanical sectors and provides technical sales and marketing services for manufacturers in the states of MN, WI, ND, SD, IA, IL, MO, KS and NE.
For more information about Matrix Design Technology, please visit http://www.matrix-dt.com/
